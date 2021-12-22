Direct Cash Assistance Applications Put on Pause

click to enlarge
An application portal for the direct cash assistance program has been put on pause after the city received over 10,000 applications in four days.
United Way of Greater St. Louis, one of the city’s partners for the program, paused the portal this afternoon to take time to process and review the submitted applications. Opened on December 18, the program aims to assist St. Louisans in need who have lost income due to COVID-19. Around 9,300 residents will receive the $500 direct cash payment. The city received $517 million in COVID-19 relief from the federal government; the payments are part of a larger $135 million package approved by the Board of Aldermen and mayor earlier this summer
.
Citing programs like the federal government’s child tax credit and similar ones in the city of Los Angeles and Cook County, Illinois, Mayor Tishaura Jones in a press conference on Wednesday afternoon said putting money into the hands of parents, grandparents and aunts and uncles works.
Jones said that data shows that the child tax credit program largely lifted millions of children out of poverty
and added information from the Census Bureau
that details people who receive money from these initiatives largely use the funds towards groceries, bills and car payments.
“It’s through programs like these that we’re breaking the mold, trying new things and investing directly in people and in neighborhoods in innovative ways,” Jones said. “Trusting families to spend money where they need it most helps put food on the table while putting money back into our communities. Poverty is the father of crime, and by fighting poverty, we’re making our neighborhoods stronger and safer.”
The mayor asked for patience as the offices work through the applications and begin approval processes. Regina Greer of the United Way estimates about three to five days for applications to process and get approved. Greer added that the United Way is working to expedite that time frame.
Once approved, St. Louisans can receive their cards one of two ways: Digitally or through mail. Disbursement goes through company MoCaFi. Approved applicants who choose to receive their card digitally will receive a text message 24 to 48 hours after approval to download their app on a cellphone. Those approved will then be able to use their funds through their phone. Cards can also be mailed out to those without phones or internet access and will be mailed to the address provided to the United Way.
MoCaFi representative Christina Keitt-Chaney puts the timeline for disbursement around ten to fifteen days. Those who need help with their cards can also use a customer service line that is open seven days a week.
When applications get processed, the portal will open back up until all money allotted for the program is used. The city of St. Louis’ website
says the city “will keep the public informed on any reopening of the application portal as well as future in-person events.”
