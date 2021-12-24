For David Thackwell, St. Louis City Hall is a Christmas Canvas

click to enlarge DANNY WICENTOWSKI

The duty of decorating St. Louis' City Hall has been passed down from city employee to employee.

Bringing a festive feel to St. Louis City Hall is no easy task. The building's exterior looks like a Victorian fortress dipped in bark, so a few giant wreaths over the front will do; but the interior, with its vast rotunda and soaring marble staircase, is the holiday domain of David Thackwell.For much of the past decade, Thackwell, an accountant for the city's building division, has organized the Christmas decorations that greet City Hall employees and visitors. It's not an official position, but one that was passed to him by its previous holder — though maybe it's more accurate to say he claimed it himself.It started with pine boughs. In 2012, Thackwell says he offered his help to a veteran employee from the Facilities Management Division, who had helmed the decorating duties "for a great many years." She welcomed his assistance, and showed him how to thread the pine through the staircase's marble handrail.Thackwell didn't know it at the time, but the torch had been passed. "I didn't see her again until I was finished," he recalls of that first session of bough-threading. "She told me that she always hoped that somebody would come along that would want to replace her."In the nine years since then, Thackwell has steadily added elements to the annual decorations, often with the help of other city employees and departments. He arranged poinsettias from Forest Park in the decorative marble wall fountains. A fireplace purchased on Craigslist gained a marble-like wooden border courtesy of the Building Division.The Forestry Division still supplies the pine boughs which he weaves into the staircase handrail. The staircase's entrance is guarded by a pair of four-foot-tall nutcracker soldiers that Thackwell picked up in a thrift shop last year.Every year, the public reaction makes the effort worth it."It's always amazed me that something so simple would have that kind of an effect on people," he says. He also decorates the cashier's office on the fourth floor; the arrangement there features a tree with branches dotted with pink and gold flowers and ornaments, with a matching pile of presents at its base. The tree partly obstructs a "No refunds on permits" wall sign.That splash of color and some ornaments can make all the difference. Thackwell says a building inspector passing through the cashier's office recently told him, "When I come in and look at this, I just want to smile.'"Thackwell replied, "Well, you know, that's what it's supposed to do.'"There's no great political drama around David Thackwell. He's not at the center of any policy dispute or budget battle. He's not going viral on TikTok. He's not destroying democracy. But while there's so much bad news happening, on so many fronts, the examples of simple perseverance mean more than they did.Getting through the last year wasn't simple for anyone, and certainly not for Thackwell. During Christmas 2020, with COVID-19 turning the usually bustling City Hall into an anxious shell, his annual ritual of decorating the City Hall tree and rotunda "made it almost seem like it was back to normal to some degree." Two months later, he was diagnosed with cancer."I had to wait from my diagnosis in February until June to be able to get into the hospital to have the surgeries that I needed," he says, adding that he has been cancer-free for about a year and a half.There was no question for Thackwell about what returning for his yearly holiday duties."I was so fortunate," he says. "Doing this, it just it allows you to see people at their best rather than their worst, because nobody's mean or nasty at Christmas time. So I thought, 'Hey, you get back to it.'"Still, Thackwell predicts that his City Hall Christmas decorating days are numbered. He's eyeing his 68th birthday, still two years in the future, as a suitable time to think about retirement.When it comes to the mantle of City Hall Christmas Decorator, he's actively looking to pick a successor. During our interview, he lists off some of the required qualities: a fast learner, someone with patience, an improviser who can figure things out as they go. But Thackwell points out that the perfect candidate would need to have contacts in various city departments to source materials and build new items — indeed, like anything in City Hall, it's all about who you know."If they don't find someone, they can just call me back every year," he suggests, but then seems to backtrack."I have to find somebody," he continues, "that is worthy of the responsibilities."