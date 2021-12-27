Monday, December 27, 2021
5 Days of Resolutions to Help You Live Right (or Make Better Edibles)
Posted
By Doyle Murphy
on Mon, Dec 27, 2021
We've got guidance for living a more productive or, uh, mellow life.
The bar seems so low. How could you not make 2022 a better year than 2021, right? It feels like aiming at the participation trophy of resolutions. But, hey, that’s what we thought in 2020, and we all saw how that turned out.
So instead of assuming that the new year has to be better than last, you’re going to want to make a plan. Want this to be the year that you get that work-life balance in check or start growing your own food? Or maybe you’re ready to nail your edibles recipe (green butter is the key). We’re here for you.
Our writers have been talking to St. Louisans who’ve had your goals and mastered them, and they’ve got the tips and tricks to get you started. For each of the next five days, we'll be rolling out new resolutions with advice on how to make them a reality. Here's to better days.
Pick Your Resolution:
How to Kill Your Lawn (Because Lawns Are Terrible)
How to Go Vegan (or Vegetarian)
How to Build Your Yoga Practice
