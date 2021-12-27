Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 27, 2021

5 Days of Resolutions to Help You Live Right (or Make Better Edibles)

Posted By on Mon, Dec 27, 2021 at 6:11 AM

click to enlarge We've got guidance for living a more productive or, uh, mellow life. - PIXABAY BY PEXELS
  • PIXABAY BY PEXELS
  • We've got guidance for living a more productive or, uh, mellow life.

The bar seems so low. How could you not make 2022 a better year than 2021, right? It feels like aiming at the participation trophy of resolutions. But, hey, that’s what we thought in 2020, and we all saw how that turned out.

So instead of assuming that the new year has to be better than last, you’re going to want to make a plan. Want this to be the year that you get that work-life balance in check or start growing your own food? Or maybe you’re ready to nail your edibles recipe (green butter is the key). We’re here for you.



Our writers have been talking to St. Louisans who’ve had your goals and mastered them, and they’ve got the tips and tricks to get you started. For each of the next five days, we'll be rolling out new resolutions with advice on how to make them a reality. Here's to better days.

Pick Your Resolution:

How to Kill Your Lawn (Because Lawns Are Terrible)

How to Go Vegan (or Vegetarian)

How to Build Your Yoga Practice

  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Ketamine, Psilocybin and the Rise of Missouri Psychedelics Read More

  2. Hartmann: Time to Divvy Up the NFL Bounty — What Could Go Wrong? Read More

  3. For David Thackwell, St. Louis City Hall is a Christmas Canvas Read More

  4. Alden Capital Continues Bid to Takeover Post-Dispatch Read More

  5. Will St. Louis' Pile of Federal Money Reach Unhoused in Time? Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 22, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation