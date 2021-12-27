5 Days of Resolutions to Help You Live Right (or Make Better Edibles)

click to enlarge PIXABAY BY PEXELS

We've got guidance for living a more productive or, uh, mellow life.

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The bar seems so low. How could you not make 2022 a better year than 2021, right? It feels like aiming at the participation trophy of resolutions. But, hey, that’s what we thought in 2020, and we all saw how that turned out.So instead of assuming that the new year has to be better than last, you’re going to want to make a plan. Want this to be the year that you get that work-life balance in check or start growing your own food? Or maybe you’re ready to nail your edibles recipe (green butter is the key). We’re here for you.Our writers have been talking to St. Louisans who’ve had your goals and mastered them, and they’ve got the tips and tricks to get you started. For each of the next five days, we'll be rolling out new resolutions with advice on how to make them a reality. Here's to better days.