Resolution: How to Start a New Job Like Cori Bush

Missouri congresswoman Cori Bush has some advice for that new chapter of your life.
Welcome to the
Riverfront Times’ Five Days of Resolutions. Start living right.
The American workplace is changing. But amid what many are calling the Great Resignation in 2021, many workers will be walking into new jobs in 2022 — and, unfortunately, a lot of those places are still going to be filled with pointless rules, intolerant customers and unreliable coworkers.
Cori Bush can relate. Elected in 2020, the Missouri congresswoman marked the first day of her first legislative session by hiding from a mob of insurrectionists on January 6, 2021, but ever since then she’s made headlines for staging an outdoor, overnight protest of evictions and taking a personal stand against the onslaught of abortion restrictions.
In November, the Riverfront Times interviewed Bush about her new reelection campaign
and being “an activist in Congress,” but we also asked her to share advice for people who might be facing familiar challenges in the coming year as they take on new roles in jobs that might be very, very far from ideal.
Bush’s advice starts with a mantra she has told herself in the past: The sky is not your limit.
“It’s just walking in with the assurance, the knowledge, of what you came through to get here,” she says. “It’s understanding, ‘If I came through that, I’m ready and equipped to go into this next chapter.’”
It can be easy to let uncertainty and criticism lead a person to doubt that they really belong in that new office or new position. Bush herself has plenty of doubters, but she hasn’t let that stop her from calling out abusive behavior from the likes of Republicans Marjorie Taylor-Greene and Lauren Boebert, or even lobbing critiques at members of her own party, such as Joe Manchin.
For the newly hired of 2022, Bush has a message that she’s carried with her from her days protesting in the streets of Ferguson and St. Louis:
“Remember who you are,” she says. “Know what your mission is. Whether it's a group, whether it's your job, whether it's school, whatever it is, it’s, ‘Why am I doing this? Why am I connected to this?’ Be rooted in that. And once you know why you're there, you have to stay connected to that — once you get that settled, that path becomes clear, and that path is the path to success.”
