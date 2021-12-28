Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Resolution: How to Start a Podcast

Posted By on Tue, Dec 28, 2021 at 7:06 AM

click to enlarge Michael Wagenknecht (left) has hosted his podcast, Toasted Tavern, for nearly three years now. - SCREENSHOT
  • SCREENSHOT
  • Michael Wagenknecht (left) has hosted his podcast, Toasted Tavern, for nearly three years now.

Welcome to the Riverfront Times’ Five Days of Resolutions. Start living right.

For all its many (many, many, many, so many) downsides, one nice thing (the only one?) the COVID-19 pandemic did is give a way for people to explore hobbies and talents they didn’t know they had, as well as listen to or watch things they didn’t have time for before — and this is where podcasts enter the picture. Podcasting has continued to grow in popularity throughout the pandemic, with Forbes reporting that an estimated 125 million people are expected to listen to a podcast each month in 2022, up from the estimated 100 million in 2020.



Podcast host Michael Wagenknecht has advice for those who are looking to get into hosting their own show: Pick something you love.

Wagenknecht has done his podcast, a St. Louis sports show titled Toasted Tavern, for close to three years now. He’s worked alongside his co-host Scott Tobben to expand the podcast from humble local beginnings to a statewide affair, traveling to Kansas City to air podcasts and streams, and speaking with a Cardinals announcer and a Kansas City Royals historian. Wagenknecht also credits Tom Ackerman, KMOX radio sports director, as part of the podcast’s growing success; the KMOX host lends advice and joins the show from time to time.

For Wagenknecht, the achievement is not something he initially expected to have success with. He balances a 50-hour workweek and is a full-time student at Lindenwood University, but also carves out time to create his podcast. He’s stayed consistent, working around his job and school schedule, filling his free time with podcasting. Wagenknecht says that setting aside a time to record the podcast doesn’t have to be set in stone — that’s the beauty of the medium.

While sleep is hard to come by as he embraces the busy schedule, he wants others who want to leap into the podcasting world to know that it’s possible.
“When you pick something you love, you’ll sound the most knowledgeable,” Wagenknecht says. “And make sure you have a partner in crime. You can do it by yourself, but having someone to bounce ideas off of and challenge you is valuable.”

He suggests getting started with a $40 USB microphone, and notes that there are free streaming services where you can upload your podcast. Other than that, he advises future podcasters to just take the leap, and to not be afraid to put yourself out there.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Resolution: How to Kill Your Lawn (Because Lawns Are Terrible) Read More

  2. Ketamine, Psilocybin and the Rise of Missouri Psychedelics Read More

  3. Hartmann: Ready for the 2021 News Quiz? Read More

  4. Resolution: How to Go Vegan (or Vegetarian) Read More

  5. Resolution: How to Build Your Yoga Practice Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 22, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation