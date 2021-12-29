Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Resolution: How to Declutter

Posted By on Wed, Dec 29, 2021 at 6:20 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY FLICKR / @MIRANDALA

Welcome to the Riverfront Times’ Five Days of Resolutions. Start living right.

Everyone accumulates things. It doesn’t matter how much you keep up with the clutter; at the end of the year, it can be easy to feel like you’re drowning in things.

Decluttering doesn’t have to mean throwing everything away or even really throwing anything away. Most items can be repurposed, regifted or donated. Sometimes, though, it can be challenging to know where to start.



Marie Kondo may be an icon of organizational skills, but she isn’t a realistic model for most of us. It’s OK to have more than five shirts, especially when life gets too busy to do laundry for a couple of days. The important decluttering should involve the stuff you don’t use often enough to warrant the space it takes up. Ask yourself the question, “Does this take up more space than it’s worth?”

No matter how big or small the decluttering mission is, I start with a clean bed. It has been a game-changer for me. First, make the bed, giving yourself a platform to put all the stuff on. Once you’ve covered it with clothes, knickknacks or really anything contributing to the clutter, there's no option of going back to sleep until it's clear again. The project is locked in.

After you’ve discerned which items take up more space than they’re worth, there are plenty of places across the city to donate them. There are old standards, such as Goodwill or the Salvation Army. But you might try House of Goods and Oasis International. They focus on assisting refugees new to St. Louis but will help anyone in need and are good local options.

For the things you keep, it can be a struggle to know where to put them. Everything needs somewhere to go. That process might involve actually buying more things in the form of organizers. There’s no need to spend a ton of money, but some discount-store containers can help keep everything neat. Make a list of the organizational categories you need and get that many baskets or drawers in the appropriate sizes. There doesn’t need to be any guilt associated with the decluttering process. Keeping on top of clutter is a difficult task for a lot of people, and even the most disciplined people build up a collection of excess during the year. Any progress is good progress when it comes to entering the new year a little fresher.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments
  |  

More News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Resolution: How to Kill Your Lawn (Because Lawns Are Terrible) Read More

  2. Resolution: How to Become a Master Home Bartender Read More

  3. Resolution: How to Start a Podcast Read More

  4. Ketamine, Psilocybin and the Rise of Missouri Psychedelics Read More

  5. Hartmann: Ready for the 2021 News Quiz? Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 22, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation