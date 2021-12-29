Resolution: How to Find a Better Work-Life Balance

click to enlarge Nicole Coglianese of Citra Fitness & Movement says sometimes you have to schedule time to just chill.

Riverfront TimesThe pandemic brought work home for many St. Louisans. For those who can no longer leave work at the office, the switch has completely thrown off the work-life balance.When Nicole Coglianese openedin August 2020, she knew that finding a good work-life balance was going to be tough. Not only was opening her business during the hell of 2020 complicated, she knew that her boutique yoga and Pilates studio was going to need a lot of attention. She was ready to give it, too, but she still isn’t sure where she stops and it starts.“When I started running my own business, I became a part of the business and the business became part of me,” Coglianese says. “That probably isn’t healthy, but it became part of my identity — not only the way I look at myself, but the way that other people look at me. So sometimes it’s easier just to be ‘on’ all the time. But to me, running a business is also very fun, and that makes it easy to lose track of time. So that’s something that I’m working toward, to dedicate time to be me and time to be the business.”Coglianese says she had to experience burnout multiple times before she made a point of trying to actively focus more on her personal time. To keep herself and her business in top shape, she’s implemented a series of solutions that have allowed her better time management and lower stress overall.She now tries to show herself respect by doing things that are just for her, such as getting a massage. She’s also learning to release control by letting a friend plan an outing or letting other people take the reins and guide her through meditation. She also schedules nights in to just chill, order food and connect on the phone with friends. These are all small things, but they were things that she didn’t allow herself previously because she was always working on building the business. The weird part, though, is that stepping away from work in these tiny ways has made Coglianese even better at working. Her business is thriving, and her mind is clear and focused on the future.So if you want to do better in 2022 than you did in 2021, maybe try taking a step back from business. Also, take time to engage your core. Your whole body will thank you.