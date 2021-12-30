St. Louis Area Seeing a 'Staggering Rise' in COVID-19 Cases

The City of St. Louis Department of Health is reporting a “staggering rise” in COVID-19 cases.
In a press release today
, the city says that cases of COVID-19 have “more than doubled from the week starting December 14 to the week starting December 21,” and they’re expected to continue climbing.
“New data shows the 7-day average positivity rate has climbed to 24%,” reads the report, “The highest since the department reported its first COVID-19 case in March 2020.”
And the news about COVID-19 hospitalizations isn’t good, either. From the press release:
“Hospitalizations are also rising, with the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reporting 735 individuals hospitalized as of December 30. In comparison, two months ago, the Pandemic Task Force announced 238 COVID-19 positive individuals were being treated in area hospitals on November 1.”
Because of the sharp rise in cases, the city is urging locals and visitors to skip any social gatherings this weekend, which would mean celebrating the arrival of the new year at home.
And the news out of St. Louis County doesn’t look good, either.
The St. Louis County Department of Public Health said yesterday
that COVID-19 is “spreading unchecked” throughout the county. The county reports that as of December 28, 712 people are being diagnosed each day, which is a 77 percent increase from the previous week.
In addition, St. Louis County says, “Residents are currently at the highest risk of exposure to COVID-19 than they have ever been.”
“If you ever questioned the seriousness of the pandemic, let this data open your eyes,” says Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis, Director of Health for the City of St. Louis. “We are reaching a new crisis, as two highly contagious variants are sweeping through our communities. We plead with you, do not take any unnecessary risks by attending large gatherings. If you do, you may be endangering yourself and your community if we continue this case trajectory.”
Here's information about where to find a free vaccine, booster or test near you:
Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
- To find information about where to get a free vaccine or booster in the city, visit StLouis-MO.gov
- To find information about where to get a free test in the city, visit StLouis-MO.gov
- To find information about where to get a free vaccine or booster in the county, visit ReviveSTL.com
- To schedule an appointment for a free test in the county, visit the County scheduling website
- To find other testing options available to you (including free at-home testing kits and pharmacies near you that are doing free testing), visit Health.MO.gov
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.