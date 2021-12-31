Resolution: How to Make Good on Resolutions

click to enlarge Courtesy Ashley Becker

April Elliott recommends daily journaling to help you stay on task.

Riverfront TimesTwenty-one days. It takes 21 days to form a habit, 21 days of doing something over and over until it becomes almost second nature to your routine — or at least that has long been the sage advice of professionals, advice we are constantly hearing around the time of New Year’s. But St. Louisan Grace Walker has other advice.Start small.Walker, a full-time student, has had success with accomplishing her resolutions with this strategy. She explains that breaking the resolutions into chunks, instead of tackling them all at once, allows you to feel less overwhelmed.“The key is to start slow and take them one at a time,” Walker says.For example, last year, Walker wanted to establish a skincare routine and make coffee instead of buying it. She started with the skincare routine and then, once she established doing that each morning and night, moved on to her next goal.“Once I’ve gotten into the routine of that and I don’t see myself falling off the wagon, I add my next goal into the mix,” Walker says. “Eventually, you’ll have all your resolutions together and you’ve stuck to them.”Wentzville’s Detox Yoga studio owner April Elliott opened another location this year in Winghaven, achieving a goal she set for herself. When asked by thehow to stick by your resolutions, she points to mindfulness. Specifically, Elliott would recommend a journal as soon as you can get one.She recommends starting with writing down how you feel daily: physically, emotionally and mentally. Ask yourself if you’re present in the moment or if you’re letting your mind wander. Then, keep track of the progress you’ve made in your resolution. If your goal is to lose weight, track the way you feel through your exercises and your emotions.“When you start your resolution, keeping track in a journal lets you look at your progress,” Elliott says. “As you start to feel better because you are making better decisions, this can be a reminder you don’t want to go back to the place you were before you started your journey.”