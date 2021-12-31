Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 31, 2021

Resolution: How to Make Good on Resolutions

Posted By on Fri, Dec 31, 2021 at 6:07 AM

click to enlarge April Elliott recommends daily journaling to help you stay on task. - COURTESY ASHLEY BECKER
  • Courtesy Ashley Becker
  • April Elliott recommends daily journaling to help you stay on task.

Welcome to the Riverfront Times’ Five Days of Resolutions. Start living right.

Twenty-one days. It takes 21 days to form a habit, 21 days of doing something over and over until it becomes almost second nature to your routine — or at least that has long been the sage advice of professionals, advice we are constantly hearing around the time of New Year’s. But St. Louisan Grace Walker has other advice.



Start small.

Walker, a full-time student, has had success with accomplishing her resolutions with this strategy. She explains that breaking the resolutions into chunks, instead of tackling them all at once, allows you to feel less overwhelmed.

“The key is to start slow and take them one at a time,” Walker says.

For example, last year, Walker wanted to establish a skincare routine and make coffee instead of buying it. She started with the skincare routine and then, once she established doing that each morning and night, moved on to her next goal.

“Once I’ve gotten into the routine of that and I don’t see myself falling off the wagon, I add my next goal into the mix,” Walker says. “Eventually, you’ll have all your resolutions together and you’ve stuck to them.”

Wentzville’s Detox Yoga studio owner April Elliott opened another location this year in Winghaven, achieving a goal she set for herself. When asked by the RFT how to stick by your resolutions, she points to mindfulness. Specifically, Elliott would recommend a journal as soon as you can get one.

She recommends starting with writing down how you feel daily: physically, emotionally and mentally. Ask yourself if you’re present in the moment or if you’re letting your mind wander. Then, keep track of the progress you’ve made in your resolution. If your goal is to lose weight, track the way you feel through your exercises and your emotions.

“When you start your resolution, keeping track in a journal lets you look at your progress,” Elliott says. “As you start to feel better because you are making better decisions, this can be a reminder you don’t want to go back to the place you were before you started your journey.”
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Louis Area Seeing a 'Staggering Rise' in COVID-19 Cases Read More

  2. Resolution: How to Make Your Own Edibles Read More

  3. Resolution: How to Trace Your Family Tree Read More

  4. Resolution: How to Grow Your Own Food Read More

  5. Resolution: How to Kill Your Lawn (Because Lawns Are Terrible) Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 29, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation