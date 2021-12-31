Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 31, 2021

Resolution: How to Waste Less

Posted By on Fri, Dec 31, 2021 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge Any step toward reducing waste is a step in the right direction. - @PASA / FLICKR
  • @pasa / Flickr
  • Any step toward reducing waste is a step in the right direction.

Welcome to the Riverfront Times’ Five Days of Resolutions. Start living right.


Living in a house with more than one other person, it’s easy for the trash to pile up. If you’re anything like me, by the time trash day is there, the can is filled to the brim. Finding ways to waste less not only helps the environment — it can make life a whole lot more simple. It helps prevent running out of things, too.



Too many times, I’ve gone to get a roll of Saran wrap that wasn’t there. Using beeswax wraps could have prevented so many of those headaches. Beeswax wraps do the same things Saran wrap does, but you can wash and reuse them. They cost more up front — you can find a pack of three from Bee’s Wrap for about $15, compared to $5-$6 for 100 square feet of Saran wrap — but it saves money in the long run and helps the environment.

Reusable bottles are another way to save money while being mindful of waste. There’s no need to go all out and get a $40 Hydro Flask. Discount options do the same thing.

In a guide to students, Harvard University notes that bottled water is “about 3,000 percent more expensive per gallon than tap water” and that 86 percent of plastic water bottles in the United States end up as trash. Landfills account for 17 percent of the United States’ methane gas emissions. Buying reusable water bottles and actually using them reduces the amount of plastic water bottles going into landfills.

Along with reusable water bottles, reusable straws and reusable deodorant containers can also help reduce waste. A pack of silicone straws will last a lot longer, and be significantly more durable, than the plastic single-use ones that break easily. Buying everyday items in bulk can eliminate a lot of plastic packaging that comes with buying smaller quantities. It’s best to stick to things like toilet paper, paper towels or nonperishable food products that get eaten regularly so produce doesn’t go bad before you can use it.

Any step toward reducing waste, even considering how what you consume impacts the environment, is a step in the right direction.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Louis Area Seeing a 'Staggering Rise' in COVID-19 Cases Read More

  2. Resolution: How to Make Your Own Edibles Read More

  3. Resolution: How to Trace Your Family Tree Read More

  4. Resolution: How to Grow Your Own Food Read More

  5. Resolution: How to Kill Your Lawn (Because Lawns Are Terrible) Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 29, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation