Monday, January 3, 2022

New Free Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing Site Open in St. Charles

Posted By on Mon, Jan 3, 2022 at 9:15 AM

click to enlarge The parking lot at the Family Arena is the new testing spot. - SCREEN GRAB VIA GOOGLE MAPS
  • screen grab via Google Maps
  • The parking lot at the Family Arena is the new testing spot.

Starting today, people in the St. Louis area have a new option for COVID-19 testing.

The parking lot at the Family Arena in St. Charles (2002 Arena Parkway) is now a drive-through testing site and offers PCR tests with results 48 hours after the receipt of the sample.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, PCR tests are generally more sensitive than the more common antigen tests that are sold over-the-counter. PCR tests can indicate an infection on a lower viral load, which means that PCR tests can often give a more accurate result.

This testing site will be open from today, Monday, January 3, through Thursday, January 13, 2022. Testing will be done from 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. but pre-registration and appointments are required.

Visit Health.Mo.Gov/communitytest to make an appointment at the St. Charles location or to find up-to -the-minute information on this and other testing locations.

Current testing locations and links to find a free vaccine or booster are listed below.


St. Louis Area COVID-19 Testing Locations:

Every Day – Monday, January 3 - Thursday, January 13 - 8am – 4pm
St. Charles Family Arena
2002 Arena Parkway
St. Charles, MO 63303
Pre-Registration with Appointments are Required

Every Monday - 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
IBEW Local #1, Parking Lot
5850 Elizabeth Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63110

Every Tuesday - 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
"Legacy Bar & Café"
Delmar Plaza, Parking Lot
5261 Delmar Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63108

Every Thursday - 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
IBEW Local #1, Parking Lot
5850 Elizabeth Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63110

Every Friday - 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Warren County Health Department Fitness Center Parking Lot
3920 North Highway 47/@ Corner of Isabella
Warrenton, MO 63383

Every Saturday - 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Machinist Lodge #777, Parking Lot
12365 St Charles Rock Rd
Bridgeton, MO 63044


St. Louis Area Vaccination, Booster and Testing Options:

To find information about where to get a free vaccine or booster in the city, visit StLouis-MO.gov

To find information about where to get a free test in the city, visit StLouis-MO.gov

To find information about where to get a free vaccine or booster in the county, visit ReviveSTL.com

To schedule an appointment for a free test in the county, visit the County scheduling website

To find other testing options available to you (including free at-home testing kits and pharmacies near you that are doing free testing), visit Health.MO.gov


Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
