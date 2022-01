New Free Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing Site Open in St. Charles

click to enlarge screen grab via Google Maps

The parking lot at the Family Arena is the new testing spot.

Starting today, people in the St. Louis area have a new option for COVID-19 testing.The parking lot at the Family Arena in St. Charlesis now a drive-through testing site and offers PCR tests with results 48 hours after the receipt of the sample.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, PCR tests are generally more sensitive than the more common antigen tests that are sold over-the-counter. PCR tests can indicate an infection on a lower viral load, which means that PCR tests can often give a more accurate result.This testing site will be open from today, Monday, January 3, through Thursday, January 13, 2022. Testing will be done from 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. but pre-registration and appointments are required.Visit Health.Mo.Gov/communitytest to make an appointment at the St. Charles location or to find up-to -the-minute information on this and other testing locations.Current testing locations and links to find a free vaccine or booster are listed below.St. Charles Family Arena2002 Arena ParkwaySt. Charles, MO 63303Pre-Registration with Appointments are RequiredIBEW Local #1, Parking Lot5850 Elizabeth AvenueSt. Louis, MO 63110"Legacy Bar & Café"Delmar Plaza, Parking Lot5261 Delmar BlvdSt. Louis, MO 63108IBEW Local #1, Parking Lot5850 Elizabeth AvenueSt. Louis, MO 63110Warren County Health Department Fitness Center Parking Lot3920 North Highway 47/@ Corner of IsabellaWarrenton, MO 63383Machinist Lodge #777, Parking Lot12365 St Charles Rock RdBridgeton, MO 63044To find information about where to get a free vaccine or booster in the city, visit StLouis-MO.gov To find information about where to get a free test in the city, visit StLouis-MO.gov To find information about where to get a free vaccine or booster in the county, visit ReviveSTL.com To schedule an appointment for a free test in the county, visit the County scheduling website To find other testing options available to you (including free at-home testing kits and pharmacies near you that are doing free testing), visit Health.MO.gov