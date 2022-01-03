St. Louis Breaks Previous COVID-19 Hospitalization Records

Fifty-four children and 964 adults have been hospitalized with COVID-19 – numbers the St. Louis area has not seen before, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported today
.
Figures are reported from the area’s four major hospitals: BJC Healthcare, St. Luke’s Hospital, Mercy and SSM Health. The numbers reported today represent results since December 31, 2021 and have increased from the December 30, 2021 numbers: Daily hospitalizations were at 735, and 26 children were hospitalized at the time of the last report. A moving, seven-day average currently sits at 808 patients hospitalized, whereas the last report had it at 645. The previous record of COVID-19 hospitalizations was on December 1, 2020 with 962 patients.
In a press conference this morning
, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page called the number of cases and positivity rate the “worst we’ve ever been.”
“I don’t see this getting better in the next week or two, and I don’t think anyone else in the public health world or the health system is expecting it to get better anytime soon,” Page said at the conference. “We have a problem.”
Page added the county is seeing more than 1,500 cases a day and said healthcare workers are exhausted and disappointed. The numbers come just after Governor Mike Parson announced he will not renew the COVID-19 state of emergenc
y, as well as the city of St. Louis reporting a "staggering" rise in cases last week
.
Page said he supports a move for the county council to once again require masks for its residents; Councilwoman Lisa Clancy, D-5th District, requested a hearing on COVID-19 mitigation strategies last week.
Restrictions, such as shutdowns or remote learning, are not being considered at this time, per Page. However, he said COVID is already affecting the economy through businesses having to shut down due to employee illness or not having enough staff to operate. The county executive ended his press conference with a plea for St. Louis County residents to continue to get vaccinated, wear a mask and avoid large gatherings.
“It’s a simple way to work together to control the virus,” Page said. “Otherwise, that ‘normal’ we all long for is nowhere in sight.”
If you need to get tested, St. Charles Family Arena has opened a new drive-through site for COVID-19 PCR tests
. Visit revivestl.com
for vaccine information, as well as additional testing sites.
