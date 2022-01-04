Rep. Justin Hill, Who Chose Jan. 6 Rally Over Swearing-In, Resigns 

click to enlarge
-
HOUSE COMMUNICATIONS/TIM BOMMEL
-
Missouri Rep. Justin Hill says he's moving to Florida.
State Representative Justin Hill, who skipped his swearing-in last year to join the January 6 crowds in Washington, D.C., is skipping the rest of his term, he announced today.
Hill, a Lake St. Louis Republican, had represented the 108th District, covering part of St. Charles County, since he was first elected in 2014. In a news release posted to his Facebook page, he said he was moving to Florida to "build my consulting business."
Hill is pretty vague about what that consulting would entail. In his statement, he says, "As many may be familiar, I have been deeply involved in state policy development at the national level for some time, often bringing the resources and learned policies from other states back to Missouri. Late last year, I realized the best way to continue these efforts over the long term is to step down from public office and continue my efforts within the private sector."
Hill was among a group of far-right Republicans who have fought government mandates and public health orders aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus, supported legislation to weaken police departments' ability to investigate bad officers
and mocked school teachers advocating for better pay.
After Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump, Hill introduced a resolution saying Missouri didn't have faith in the election results in several swing states. Ultimately, it didn't pass and wouldn't have had any legal weight, but it was part of a movement to attack the credibility of the vote against all evidence.
Hill's resignation is effective Wednesday, a day before the anniversary of insurrectionists' attempts to undo the results of the presidential election. He was due to be sworn in for his new two-year term that day in Jefferson City but instead joined the crowds in Washington, D.C. He claimed he peeled off for lunch during the speeches and only watched the mob that stormed the Capitol from a distance.
Hill's departure could end Republicans' longrunning supermajority in Jefferson City. That would mean the party would no longer have the votes to override a governor's veto on their own.
We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.