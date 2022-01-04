Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Tuesday, January 4, 2022

St. Louis Region Breaks COVID Hospitalization Record (Again)

Posted By on Tue, Jan 4, 2022 at 3:45 PM

click to enlarge St. Louis is in the middle of a brutal COVID-19 surge. - VIA FLICKR / YOUNG SHANAHAN

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the St. Louis area broke over 1,000 today, quickly surpassing yesterday’s record number of cases.

The numbers reported today by the St. Louis Metropolitan Task Force represent a startling trend upward in cases as the omicron variant surges through the St. Louis area. From the four St. Louis area hospitals, a total of 1,023 hospitalizations were reported – yesterday’s number was 964. A little over ten percent of the patients are on ventilators. The region is averaging ten deaths a day, with the task force reporting twelve deaths.



More children have also been hospitalized with COVID-19 since yesterday’s report: The number rose to 61, but was at 54 yesterday. Before yesterday, the last time numbers were this high was on December 1, 2020 with 962 patients in the area hospitals.

Missouri Representative Cori Bush called yesterday’s numbers gut-wrenching in a Tweet.
“I won't stop pushing for more federal resources to save lives in St. Louis,” Bush wrote in the Tweet. “We cannot let up in our work to end the pandemic.”

Other numbers included the area is averaging 168 daily admissions and 160 patients were discharged from the hospitals yesterday.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna.
