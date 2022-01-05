Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 5, 2022

BJC Cancels Elective Surgeries: COVID Cases 'Beyond What We Have Seen'

Posted By on Wed, Jan 5, 2022 at 1:06 PM

click to enlarge Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. - GOOGLE MAPS
  • GOOGLE MAPS
  • Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Overwhelmed by rising COVID-19 cases, BJC HealthCare announced Wednesday that it is postponing all elective surgeries effective January 6.

The hospital system is contending with more than 500 COVID cases, leaving nurses and staff "stretched to their limits" amid a wave of infections that's seen the St. Louis region break case records on back-to-back days.



"This is beyond anything we’ve seen thus far in the pandemic,” a hospital spokesperson said in a press release. “This decision was not made lightly and reflects our current challenge as cases continue to rise and resources continue to be strained.”

The press release noted that patients with procedures scheduled "that are not considered urgent" will be contacted by a staff member about postponing.

The announcement arrives as COVID cases have risen to unprecedented levels. On Tuesday, St. Louis area hospitals reported more than 1,000 cases. The wave is slamming into health systems across Missouri and surrounding states: Dr. Steven M. Brown, who manages more than 100 ICU patients as part of Mercy's Virtual Care Center in Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma, tweeted on Monday that he is caring for dozens of seriously ill unvaccinated patients.

"If they are conscious, most are struggling to breathe," he wrote, urging people to be vaccinated before they are infected. "The rest are life support in drug-induced comas."


The numbers aren't just going up in large metro areas like St. Louis and Kansas City. Saint Louis University professor Chris Prener, who tracks and analyzes COVID cases, wrote in a Tuesday update that the "outstate" region is starting to see an increase as well, and that the trend is "higher than it has been at any point since last January."

 
Follow Danny Wicentowski on Twitter at @D_Towski. E-mail the author at Danny.Wicentowski@RiverfrontTimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments
  |  

More News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The Big Mad: Dumpling Dummies, Broken Records and Missouri’s January Six Read More

  2. Rep. Justin Hill, Who Chose Jan. 6 Rally Over Swearing-In, Resigns Read More

  3. Hartmann: Missouri Cancels COVID-19 Read More

  4. St. Louis Region Breaks COVID Hospitalization Record (Again) Read More

  5. St. Louis TV Anchor Reclaims #VeryAsian in Viral Video Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 5, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2022 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation