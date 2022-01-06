Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 6, 2022

Capitol Stormer from Missouri Arrested in Deadly Crash

Posted By on Thu, Jan 6, 2022 at 12:50 PM

click to enlarge Emily Hernandez was recorded with a piece of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's stolen nameplate. - U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE EXHIBIT
  • U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE EXHIBIT
  • Emily Hernandez was recorded with a piece of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's stolen nameplate.

Emily Hernandez, filmed a year ago parading the shards of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's nameplate through the U.S. Capitol, was arrested Wednesday night in Franklin County on suspicion of drunkenly killing a woman in a car crash.

Hernandez, 22 of Sullivan, was going the wrong way about 7 p.m. on Interstate 44 near St. Clair, driving a Volkswagen Passat west in the eastbound lanes when she collided with a Buick Enclave, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The Buick's passenger, 32-year-old Victoria Wilson of St. Clair, was killed. Her husband, Ryan Wilson, 36, was injured and taken to Missouri Baptist Medical Center.



Victoria Wilson was a mother of two, according to a GoFundMe page created to help the family pay for her funeral. The post says her husband would need surgery.

Hernandez, who was also injured, was taken to Mercy Hospital. The highway patrol arrested her on charges of driving while intoxicated resulting in death and driving while intoxicated resulting in serious physical injury.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch first reported Hernandez's connection to the Capitol riots. Her attorney in that case, Ethan Corlija, told the newspaper he visited her Wednesday night in the hospital and that the crash was a "tragic event."

"My heart goes out to the other motorist who lost their life and family," Corlija told the daily.

Hernandez is scheduled to enter a plea in the Capitol case on January 10. She was charged in January 2021 with five misdemeanors and allowed to remain free as her case proceeded, a common arrangement in the Capitol cases with low-level charges.

She was part of the pro-Trump mob that stormed the building on January 6, 2021, as rioters sought to overturn the results of the presidential election. Members of Congress were forced into hiding for hours as the intruders threatened to kill lawmakers, including Vice President Mike Pence and Pelosi. Footage from the scene showed her gleefully carrying Pelosi's broken nameplate through the Capitol after members of the mob ransacked congressional offices.

Five people died in connection with the attack, and more than 700 people have been charged in the year since. Hernandez reportedly rode to the rally with her uncle, William Merry, and his friend, Paul Westover. All three were filmed together alongside rioters. Merry and Westover have already pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Francois to Redesign its Seal Because Everybody Made Fun of It Read More

  2. St. Louis County Puts Mask Mandate In Place; Missouri Attorney General to Sue Read More

  3. BJC Cancels Elective Surgeries: COVID Cases 'Beyond What We Have Seen' Read More

  4. The Big Mad: Dumpling Dummies, Broken Records and Missouri’s January Six Read More

  5. Hartmann: Missouri Cancels COVID-19 Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 5, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2022 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation