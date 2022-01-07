Missouri History Museum Closing Until February Because of COVID-19 Surge

click to enlarge
-
Phuong Bui
-
The museum is temporarily closed because of the “rapid spread of the Omicron variant in the St. Louis region.”
Just this morning, the Saint Louis Art Museum announced that it would be closing its doors for at least a few weeks because of a surge of COVID-19 cases among its staff.
And now, the Missouri History Museum (5700 Lindell Boulevard, 314-746-4599)
is saying the same.
In a press release sent out this afternoon, the organization wrote that all three Missouri Historical Society locations (the Missouri History Museum, the Soldiers Memorial Military Museum, and the MHS Library & Research Center) will be closed to the public for the remainder of January because of the “rapid spread of the Omicron variant in the St. Louis region.”
“While we certainly had hoped the days of a temporary public closure were behind us, the recent surge in cases has created staffing issues which compromise our ability to offer the highest quality visitor experience,” said Dr. Francis Levine, President of the Missouri Historical Society. “With our current staffing challenges and the highest surge in cases expected in the next 2-3 weeks, we feel a temporary closure is in the best interest of the health and safety of our staff, volunteers, and visitors.”
During this temporary closure, some events hosted by the organization (like the Missouri History Museum’s 8th Annual MLK Community Celebration) will be offered virtually.
Visit MOhistory.org
for the most up-to-date information about virtual events, remote assistance, the closure of the locations and their estimated re-opening dates.
If you're looking to increase your protection during this surge, your best options are to wear a good mask
and to get vaccinated and boosted.
Here's information about where to find a free vaccine, booster or test near you:
Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
- To find information about where to get a free vaccine or booster in the city, visit StLouis-MO.gov
- To find information about where to get a free test in the city, visit StLouis-MO.gov
- To find information about where to get a free vaccine or booster in the county, visit ReviveSTL.com
- To schedule an appointment for a free test in the county, visit the County scheduling website
- To find other testing options available to you (including free at-home testing kits and pharmacies near you that are doing free testing), visit Health.MO.gov
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.