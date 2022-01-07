Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Friday, January 7, 2022

New COVID-19 Testing Sites Available in St. Louis County and Ballpark Village

Posted By on Fri, Jan 7, 2022 at 12:58 PM

click to enlarge More COVID-19 testing sites are opening up. - COURTESY FLICKR / @WORLDBANK

St. Louis is seeing a number of COVID-19 cases we haven’t seen before, and many are struggling to find tests as the omicron variant rages. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced in a press conference this morning that the county will open another testing site amid the urgent need.

The new location will be at the North County Recreation Complex, located on 2577 Redman Avenue. It’s expected to open on Monday, January 10, operating Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saliva tests will be administered, and results will be available within 24 to 72 hours. Appointments are required and can be made on revivestl.com.
The county also announced residents can report their positive at-home test results through an email account – DPH.submission@stlouiscountyMO.gov – or by calling 314-615-2660.



Additionally, Ballpark Village announced earlier this week they will begin testing Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Results are given twenty minutes after the test. A press release details that hours for testing will be extended until game time whenever the Blues are playing a home game during the week. During the weekend, Ballpark Village will open for four hours before the puck drops in order to administer tests to game goers.

“Our original intent was around doing our part to help people get back to a place of enjoying live events and entertainment in a safe way, but the need has shifted,” Mike LaMartina, Chief Operating Officer of Ballpark Village, says in the press release. “We are happy to provide a convenient and accessible location for the residents, employees and visitors of downtown St. Louis who need access to COVID testing.”

For more testing sites, click here.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
