Friday, January 7, 2022

Saint Louis Art Museum Closed Until At Least February Due to COVID

Posted By on Fri, Jan 7, 2022 at 10:46 AM



Things are changing quickly as cases of COVID-19 rise across the St. Louis area. Just in the past few days, the St. Louis area saw a “staggering rise” in COVID-19 cases, we broke our previous hospitalization record and elective surgeries were canceled at Barnes Jewish Hospital.



And now COVID-19 is shutting down our beloved local institutions, too.

The Saint Louis Art Museum (1 Fine Arts Drive, 314-721-0072) just announced that it will be closing today at 5 p.m. and it doesn’t expect to open again until next month.

From SLAM's Facebook:

“Due to a surge of COVID positive cases among our staff and the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, the Museum will close to the public at 5 pm today. At this time, we anticipate reopening to the public on Tuesday, February 1.

The COVID protocols we have adopted over the last two years have ensured that visiting the Museum is safe. However, the rapid spread of the Omicron variant in our community—as well as positive COVID cases among Museum employees and their families—has compromised our ability to operate the Museum for the benefit of our visitors while continuing to be safe for our staff.

During this public closure, the Museum will continue to offer virtual programs and will provide updates about its reopening on the website and through social media channels.

Thank you for your support and we remain, as always, dedicated to art and free to all. #STLArtMuseum”

We'll keep you updated on the latest from SLAM.

If you're wanting to protect yourself during this surge, your best options are to wear a good mask and to get vaccinated and boosted.

Here's information about where to find a free vaccine, booster or test near you:
  • To find information about where to get a free vaccine or booster in the city, visit StLouis-MO.gov
  • To find information about where to get a free test in the city, visit StLouis-MO.gov
  • To find information about where to get a free vaccine or booster in the county, visit ReviveSTL.com
  • To schedule an appointment for a free test in the county, visit the County scheduling website
  • To find other testing options available to you (including free at-home testing kits and pharmacies near you that are doing free testing), visit Health.MO.gov

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
