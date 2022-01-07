Saint Louis Art Museum Closed Until At Least February Due to COVID

Due to a surge of COVID positive cases among our staff, the Museum will close to the public at 5 pm today. At this time, we anticipate reopening to the public on Tuesday, February 1.— Saint Louis Art Museum (@StlArtMuseum) January 7, 2022
We will provide updates through the website and social media channels. pic.twitter.com/2TD2OeYqdK
“Due to a surge of COVID positive cases among our staff and the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, the Museum will close to the public at 5 pm today. At this time, we anticipate reopening to the public on Tuesday, February 1.
The COVID protocols we have adopted over the last two years have ensured that visiting the Museum is safe. However, the rapid spread of the Omicron variant in our community—as well as positive COVID cases among Museum employees and their families—has compromised our ability to operate the Museum for the benefit of our visitors while continuing to be safe for our staff.
During this public closure, the Museum will continue to offer virtual programs and will provide updates about its reopening on the website and through social media channels.
Thank you for your support and we remain, as always, dedicated to art and free to all. #STLArtMuseum”
