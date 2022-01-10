Emily Hernandez Pleads in Jan. 6 Case, Awaits Charges in Deadly Crash

click to enlarge
-
U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE EXHIBIT
-
Emily Hernandez was recorded with a piece of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's stolen nameplate.
Emily Hernandez, who was accused last week of killing a Missouri mom in a drunken crash
, pleaded guilty today to a federal misdemeanor for joining rioters a year ago in the U.S. Capitol.
Hernandez, 22, was facing five misdemeanors in the Capitol case but pleaded to a single count of illegally entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds. As Trump loyalists stormed the building and ransacked Congressional offices on January 6, 2020, a grinning Hernandez
was filmed by ITV parading House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's broken nameplate through the building.
She is likely to face probation or a minimal prison sentence if her federal case follows others who pleaded to similar crimes in connection with the insurrection. But Hernandez is expected to be charged with felonies in last week's Missouri crash.
On Wednesday evening, the day before the anniversary of the Capitol attack, Hernandez drove the wrong way on Interstate 44 and hit an SUV near St. Clair in Franklin County. A passenger in the SUV, 32-year-old Victoria Wilson of St. Clair, was killed. Her husband, Ryan Wilson, 36, was injured.
Hernandez was arrested by Missouri State Highway Patrol on suspicion of driving while intoxicated resulting in death and driving while intoxicated resulting in serious injury. Franklin County prosecutors are reviewing the case.
There is a GoFundMe
to help pay for Wilson's funeral.
We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.