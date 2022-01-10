Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 10, 2022

Emily Hernandez Pleads in Jan. 6 Case, Awaits Charges in Deadly Crash

Posted By on Mon, Jan 10, 2022 at 11:39 AM

click to enlarge Emily Hernandez was recorded with a piece of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's stolen nameplate. - U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE EXHIBIT
  • U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE EXHIBIT
  • Emily Hernandez was recorded with a piece of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's stolen nameplate.


Emily Hernandez, who was accused last week of killing a Missouri mom in a drunken crash, pleaded guilty today to a federal misdemeanor for joining rioters a year ago in the U.S. Capitol.



Hernandez, 22, was facing five misdemeanors in the Capitol case but pleaded to a single count of illegally entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds. As Trump loyalists stormed the building and ransacked Congressional offices on January 6, 2020, a grinning Hernandez was filmed by ITV parading House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's broken nameplate through the building. 

She is likely to face probation or a minimal prison sentence if her federal case follows others who pleaded to similar crimes in connection with the insurrection. But Hernandez is expected to be charged with felonies in last week's Missouri crash.

On Wednesday evening, the day before the anniversary of the Capitol attack, Hernandez drove the wrong way on Interstate 44 and hit an SUV near St. Clair in Franklin County. A passenger in the SUV, 32-year-old Victoria Wilson of St. Clair, was killed. Her husband, Ryan Wilson, 36, was injured.

Hernandez was arrested by Missouri State Highway Patrol on suspicion of driving while intoxicated resulting in death and driving while intoxicated resulting in serious injury. Franklin County prosecutors are reviewing the case.

There is a GoFundMe to help pay for Wilson's funeral.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Francois to Redesign its Seal Because Everybody Made Fun of It Read More

  2. New COVID-19 Testing Sites Available in St. Louis County and Ballpark Village Read More

  3. Hartmann: Is Jay Ashcroft Confused or Just Confusing? Read More

  4. Gov. Parson Looks to Target Missouri Sunshine Law Read More

  5. New Free Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing Site Open in St. Charles Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 5, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2022 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation