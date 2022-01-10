Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Monday, January 10, 2022

St. Louis Area Breaks COVID-19 Hospitalizations Record Eighth Day in a Row

Posted By on Mon, Jan 10, 2022 at 4:27 PM

click to enlarge The spike has yet to end. - VIA FLICKR / YOUNG SHANAHAN

A week has passed since St. Louis area leaders and health officials announced the community was experiencing the worst spike since the COVID-19 pandemic began — and it’s still reaching new levels.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported over 1,300 cases in the four St. Louis area hospitals. The report comes as BJC moved to reschedule elective surgeries and amid closures of the Missouri History Museum and Saint Louis Art Museum.



Cases come in at 1,340 with an uptick in ventilator use at 138. There are eighteen reported deaths, with a seven-day moving average of fifteen deaths. Fifty-six pediatric cases are reported, a decrease from January 7’s high of 64 children, but a slight increase from yesterday’s report of 54 kids hospitalized.

The discharge rate is also seeing a sharp decrease – last week, the hospitals were discharging slightly under the amount of patients they were taking in, with January 4 seeing 176 new patients admitted while 160 were discharged, but today’s data shows they have admitted 180 patients and only discharged 138. Yesterday, the task force reported they admitted 226 people and only discharged 148.

St. Louis area health officials continue to encourage people to mask up, get vaccinated (or a booster shot if applicable) and social distance.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
