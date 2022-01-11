Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 11, 2022

St. Louis Police Chief Delays Retirement as Search for Replacement Grinds On

Posted By on Tue, Jan 11, 2022 at 3:49 PM

click to enlarge St. Louis police Chief John Hayden is not retiring quite yet. - DANNY WICENTOWSKI
  • DANNY WICENTOWSKI
  • St. Louis police Chief John Hayden is not retiring quite yet.

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden has postponed his plans to retire in February.

First reported by KSDK, the police chief will stay on the job “until further notice” amid a nationwide search for his replacement. Hayden has been in the role for four years, and his original plans had him retiring on his 35th anniversary with the force.



The search for Hayden’s replacement has been complicated, with Mayor Tishaura Jones telling the St. Louis Post-Dispatch last week that the process needed to restart amid a tangled conflict between City Hall departments vying to influence the process. The current search, Jones said, has ground to an impasse "because the process started by the outgoing personnel director was not very transparent, and there were several candidates who didn’t make it to the next level who had the experience...to be tested or interviewed.”

The mayor’s office released a statement after the news broke, confirming Hayden's postponement and reiterating the search for a chief is still underway.

“The Mayor does not have unilateral authority to restart the police chief search herself,” the statement continues. “That is up to the Department of Personnel and the St. Louis Civil Service Commission."

Jones, in a September press conference, committed to a diverse candidate pool, as well as finding a chief who would work to find policing issues that could be "better solved with behavioral health and civilian intervention” and continue programs like Cops and Clinicians.

In order to become chief, the job description currently requires ten years of experience at the rank of captain or higher and a bachelor's degree. A Post-Dispatch report in December revealed that the two internal candidates for chief were Lt. Col. Lawrence O’Toole and Commander of Community policing Lt. Col. Michael Sack. O'Toole is currently suing the city for discrimination over allegations that he did not get the police chief job in 2017 because he is white.

Four out-of-state candidates have remained in the pool but have not been tested due to the Personnel Department's concerns over cybersecurity and that its internet connectivity is not fast enough to support virtual exams. The Civil Service Commission, a panel that oversees the personnel department, has directed the personnel department to find a way to upgrade their internet so virtual tests for external candidates are possible.

The mayor's office views the Civil Service Commission's concerns about the lack of virtual testing and marketing firm as valid, according to their statement.

The statement finished with saying Jones' hope for St. Louisans is "that there is a fair and transparent application process to select the most qualified candidates."

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments
  |  

More News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Louis Area Breaks COVID-19 Hospitalizations Record Eighth Day in a Row Read More

  2. Gov. Parson Looks to Target Missouri Sunshine Law Read More

  3. Emily Hernandez Pleads in Jan. 6 Case, Awaits Charges in Deadly Crash Read More

  4. Hartmann: Is Jay Ashcroft Confused or Just Confusing? Read More

  5. New Free Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing Site Open in St. Charles Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 5, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2022 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation