World News LTD in Clayton Is Closing

Farewell, old friend.

“Despite the efforts of the loyal staff, (manager Mike Flavin, and assistant manager Kathy Neal) the Covid-19 Pandemic of 2019-2021 has reduced the sales volume of World News in Clayton to the point where it is no longer as profitable as it once was. The store was always dependent on street and walk-in traffic and both have been affected greatly by the reduction in local work forces and associated pandemic closures over the last two years.”

Clayton is losing a landmark and St. Louisans are losing a good source of print journalism becauseis closing.Located at the corner of Forsyth Boulevard and South Central Avenue, the family-owned newsstand has been cherished by locals since its opening in 1967 and was known for offering both international news sources and a wide array of local media.The closure was announced in a post on Facebook . In addition to including a history of the business, the post also describes how a combination of retirement plans and a downturn in business because of COVID-19 has led to the closure.From the Facebook post:World News has not announced an official final closing date, but they have said that everything in the store (including the fixtures) has been put on sale starting today. So if you want to visit one last time, stop in soon.Farewell, World News. You will be missed.