Thursday, January 13, 2022

Saint Louis Science Center to Temporarily Close Due to COVID-19 Surge

Thursday, January 13, 2022

click to enlarge See you soon. - COURTESY FLICKR / PHILIP LEARA

Add the Saint Louis Science Center to a list of temporary COVID-19 closures.

Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the center announced it’ll close its doors for two weeks beginning at 4:30 p.m. on January 17. Currently, the center plans to reopen its doors on February 3, but said in a press statement that it will “continue to evaluate the situation throughout the closure.”



Todd Bastean, the president and CEO of the science center, said the organization is confident its protocols have been effective in keeping the environment safe for visitors and employees, but they are following the advice of health experts.

“Throughout the pandemic, the Science Center has been following guidance from the CDC and city health officials closely to ensure the safety of our community, guests and team members,” Bastean said in the release. “As a science-based community institution, we feel it is important to honor the request of local health officials to stay home as much as possible to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and ease the strain on local healthcare systems.”

The news comes as St. Louis health officials have encouraged residents to stay home beyond essential activities like school, work or the grocery store as St. Louis continues to break its records in terms of hospitalizations and case numbers.

While the center may be closed, it will continue to provide virtual science content on its website and social media channels. Those who purchased tickets for an experience at the science center during the closure can contact the reservations office at 314-289-4424. If you have tickets to “Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family,” you will be refunded.

“We appreciate the community’s support during these challenging times. Now more than ever, we can see how science is at work in our daily lives,” Bastean added in the press release. “We look forward to welcoming the community back to the Science Center soon and hope that, in the meantime, we all do our part to keep our community as safe as possible.”

