Friday, January 14, 2022

St. Louis Area Foodbank To Distribute COVID-19 Tests

Posted By on Fri, Jan 14, 2022 at 11:41 AM

click to enlarge The "Food on the Move" vehicle is helping St. Louisans access COVID-19 tests. - COURTESY ST. LOUIS AREA FOODBANK
  • Courtesy St. Louis Area Foodbank
  • The "Food on the Move" vehicle is helping St. Louisans access COVID-19 tests.

Along with household items and food kits, the St. Louis Area Foodbank will hand out COVID-19 tests at its upcoming distribution next week.

Those in need can visit the food bank's “Food on the Move” truck at the Rock Road Metro Station, 7001 St. Charles Rock Road, in order to receive the rapid antigen testing kits, food and household items on January 18 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Masks are required if you plan on visiting, and if you are feeling sick, the organization asks that you send someone else to pick up the test for you.



click to enlarge The "Food on the Move" vehicle brings meals and supplies to the area. - COURTESY ST. LOUIS AREA FOODBANK
  • Courtesy St. Louis Area Foodbank
  • The "Food on the Move" vehicle brings meals and supplies to the area.

St. Louis is experiencing a record-breaking amount of hospitalizations and case numbers while tests have been hard to come by – especially as some sites come under fire for their trustworthiness. The food bank said in a press release they are “pleased to give these tests to the community especially at a time where they are in great need and short supply.”

Tests are limited to four kits per household and are only available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
