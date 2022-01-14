Friday, January 14, 2022
St. Louis Area Foodbank To Distribute COVID-19 Tests
Posted
By Jenna Jones
on Fri, Jan 14, 2022 at 11:41 AM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy St. Louis Area Foodbank
-
The "Food on the Move" vehicle is helping St. Louisans access COVID-19 tests.
Along with household items and food kits, the St. Louis Area Foodbank will hand out COVID-19 tests at its upcoming distribution next week.
Those in need can visit the food bank's “Food on the Move” truck at the Rock Road Metro Station, 7001 St. Charles Rock Road, in order to receive the rapid antigen testing kits, food and household items on January 18 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Masks are required if you plan on visiting, and if you are feeling sick, the organization asks that you send someone else to pick up the test for you.
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy St. Louis Area Foodbank
-
The "Food on the Move" vehicle brings meals and supplies to the area.
St. Louis is experiencing a record-breaking amount of hospitalizations and case numbers
while tests have been hard to come by – especially as some sites come under fire for their trustworthiness
. The food bank said in a press release they are “pleased to give these tests to the community especially at a time where they are in great need and short supply.”
Tests are limited to four kits per household and are only available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Tags: St. Louis news, St. Louis, Missouri, COVID-19, St. Louis Area Foodbank, Image
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.