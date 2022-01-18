Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Missouri Highway Patrol Isn't Actually Looking For the Joker

Posted By on Tue, Jan 18, 2022 at 5:45 PM

click to enlarge Stand down, Batman. - IMAGE VIA FLICKR/BRDONOVAN
  • IMAGE VIA FLICKR/brdonovan
  • Stand down, Batman.

An emergency alert that hit Missouri phones Tuesday listed a vehicle in "Gotham City" that matched the year and model of the Joker-themed vehicles used in the 1989 film Batman — which seemed to be an odd thing to appear on the statewide system that is supposed to alert residents to events like child abductions and imminent danger.

The alert blasting into phones detailed a purple/green 1978 Dodge 3700GT — the same car that Joker's goons used to pursue Batman through the streets of Gotham in the film. The alert included also the license plate "UKIDME," which seems like the sort of thing the Joker would do.



As it turned out, while the message was indeed an authentic message from Missouri Highway Patrol's emergency alert system, the message was a test and was never intended for public broadcast.

In short, someone pressed the wrong button.

"Today, a routine test of Missouri’s Blue Alert system was inadvertently sent to wireless devices statewide," the patrol said in a statement posted to its website shortly after 6:30 pm on Tuesday. "During the test, an option was incorrectly selected, allowing the message to be disseminated to the public. There is no Emergency Alert at this time. The Patrol appreciates the public’s understanding and support of the Emergency Alert program."

Here's a screenshot of the initial alert.

Not a real alert! Just a test, as it turns out! - SCREENSHOT
  • SCREENSHOT
  • Not a real alert! Just a test, as it turns out!

After a subsequent alert canceling the emergency alert, the patrol also took to Twitter to clarify that that was no alert related to the likely villainous vehicular activity of Gotham's clown prince.



Follow Danny Wicentowski on Twitter at @D_Towski. E-mail the author at Danny.Wicentowski@RiverfrontTimes.com
