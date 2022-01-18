Police Hype Man Jeff Roorda Switches to GOP for Senate Run

-
DANNY WICENTOWSKI
-
Jeff Roorda is taking a second shot at the State Senate — this time as a Republican.
Completing his years-long metamorphosis to political cockroach, St. Louis police union spokesman Jeff Roorda is joining the Republican Party and launching a campaign for a 2022 state Senate seat in Jefferson County.
Making the announcement in Tuesday in an interview with FM NewsTalk 97.1's Marc Cox
, Roorda declared his candidacy while touting his record of "standing up for law and order and a safe community" — even though Roorda's history suggests his principles have less to do with community needs and more with making sure police officers can do whatever they want without consequences.
In recent years, Roorda's statements have drawn condemnation from two St. Louis mayors
, the city police chief
and numerous public officials. At the same time, he's parlayed his staunch positions into appearances on local and national TV talk shows to discuss what he calls the "war on police."
During his KMOX interview, Roorda described himself as pro-life, pro-gun and anti-tax. He vowed to stop the anti-police "America-haters" and argued that while other Republicans say they're pro-police, "I'm the only one in the street doing it."
Yet, for a staunch defender of cops, Roorda chose not to discuss his own long career as a police officer — which makes good political sense for a campaign announcement: If he did, he might have had to explain how his eleven-year career as an Arnold cop came to an end when he was found to have made a "false report" in a dispute with his police chief, or how he had been disciplined in 1997 for lying on an arrest report
.
Then again, Roorda's troubled policing history hasn't stopped him from retaining his role as the controversial spokesman for the St. Louis Police Officers' Association. He's hoping the Republican voters are just as welcoming.
How did Roorda get to this point? Perhaps, if joining the Republican Party is the natural conclusion to the Roordian arc, its origin could be traced to events of 2014: That year, Roorda launched a run for state senate but ultimately lost to Republican Paul Wieland.
Eight years later, Wieland is term-limited and cannot run again for the seat. Roorda, the recently minted Republican, is aiming to replace him, avenging his earlier loss.
But 2014 wasn't just the year Roorda made his final statewide campaign effort as a Democrat. It was also the year of the fatal shooting of Mike Brown by Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson. The killing became the spark for a new era of civil rights movements — and the backlash to those movements found a passionate supporter and spokesperson in Roorda.
Roorda was a Democrat at the time, but even then, he took the notable position that cops should be trusted to always do the right thing — even when they don't. In 2014, Brown's killing coincided with multiple cities moving to fast-track plans for police body cameras. Roorda opposed body cameras
in the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, which was a repeat of the stance he took in 2012,
when city cops complained about in-car patrol cameras capturing them violating policies and striking a handcuffed suspect.
For Roorda, any policy that would put policework on video would only make people more unsafe and was tantamount to "handcuffing police," he told Riverfront Times
during a campaign rally in September 2014.
By then, Roorda had already spent a total of eight years between two stints as a state representative in the Missouri. One of his final bills introduced as a state representative would have banned police departments from providing any records involving "the fitness and conduct of a law enforcement officer" and would conceal the name of any officer involved involved in a shooting unless they are criminally charged. The bill failed to pass.
The Ferguson protests proved to be a turning point for American policing — but for Roorda, it was an attack. Days before the campaign rally, Roorda was revealed to be among the organizers of a fundraiser that collected more than $400,000 for Darren Wilson.
Roorda would go on to make his support of Wilson a badge of honor. He later wore an "I am Darren Wilson" bracelet at a meeting of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen and authored a book titled Ferghanistan
to amplify his brand as a die-hard defender of police.
In 2019, Roorda attracted additional outrage after encouraging officers to adopt the Punisher skull logo
as a symbol; that same year, Roorda marked the fifth anniversary of Brown's death by posting a "Happy Alive Day"
Facebook message for Darren Wilson.
It's the sort of resume that could make Roorda a compelling Republican candidate. During his Tuesday campaign announcement on KMOX, Roorda said that he had long considered himself a conservative Democrat.
"It's just become clear to me," he continued, "that the Democratic party is not what it once was."
Follow Danny Wicentowski on Twitter at @D_Towski. E-mail the author at Danny.Wicentowski@RiverfrontTimes.com
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.