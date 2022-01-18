Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Tuesday, January 18, 2022

U.S. Government Opens Website to Order Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests

Posted By on Tue, Jan 18, 2022 at 12:33 PM

click to enlarge You can now order at-home COVID-19 tests to be delivered straight to your door. - COURTESY FLICKR / @WORLDBANK
  • Courtesy Flickr / @worldbank
  • You can now order at-home COVID-19 tests to be delivered straight to your door.

Originally slated to begin tomorrow, the United States Postal Service has opened its portal to order four free at-home COVID-19 tests, delivered to your address.

President Joe Biden announced the move last week, saying half a billion tests would be available to order; tests are limited to four per household and will ship seven to twelve days after you place your order. The tests available are rapid antigen at-home tests, not PCR, and show results within 30 minutes, so no lab drop-off is required. Biden also moved for private insurance companies to reimburse those who purchase at-home tests after January 15 for up to eight kits a month.



Overall, the process to request your tests takes about a minute. You fill in your name and address, click “Check Out Now” and you’re finished.

Missouri has a similar process in place, but a limited quantity of tests are available throughout January due to high demand. The Department of Health’s website reads that in order to get an at-home test through the state, “if the ordering site says the limit has been reached, please check back again the following day for availability.” This option has kits delivered within two days, but once you take the test, you must drop it back off in a prepaid envelope at a FedEx location to be taken to a lab.

To order your tests from the United States Postal Service, visit covidtests.gov.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

