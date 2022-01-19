Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 19, 2022

St. Louis County Library Branches to Distribute At-Home COVID Tests

Posted By on Wed, Jan 19, 2022 at 1:11 PM

click to enlarge The county executive announced the news in a Wednesday press conference. - SCREENGRAB FROM COUNTY EXECUTIVE SAM PAGE / FACEBOOK LIVE

The demand for COVID-19 tests remains high, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said in a press conference this morning. In order to meet the need, the county will tap into two library branches to give out at-home COVID-19 tests.

Residents will be able to pick up the tests next week at the Weber Road Branch, 444 Weber Road, and the Rock Road Branch, located at 10267 St. Charles Rock Road. After taking the tests, kits can be returned to any of the Department of Health’s clinics or in drive-thru testing lanes without appointments. Results will be given within two to three days.



The demand for tests hasn't abated, even as the St. Louis County Department of Health recently opened new testing sites and expanded appointments.

“We continue to look at ways to supplement the tests available to the community,” Page said. “The demand for these tests will continue to be high as COVID continues to stress our hospitals, tax our schools and challenge businesses to have enough staff to open each day.”

Page highlighted a few hopeful facts: Daily hospitalizations have gone down over the past few days and a decrease in reported St. Louis County cases. However, daily cases for the county are still at nearly 2,000, and Page said we’re “nowhere near close to see the virus stop its spread.” The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported 1,392 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, and daily admissions are at 175 as of January 18, a decrease from last week’s reports that showed over 200 people were being admitted per day.

The county executive also touched on the federal government’s new website that allows anyone to order four free at-home COVID-19 tests.

Other details for the library partnership — such as how many tests are available — will be announced later when details are worked out, Page said. He advised residents to watch revivestl.com for more information.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Missouri Highway Patrol Isn't Actually Looking For the Joker Read More

  2. Police Hype Man Jeff Roorda Switches to GOP for Senate Run Read More

  3. U.S. Government Opens Website to Order Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests Read More

  4. Scam Artists Conned Lovesick Seniors — And Made Them FBI Targets Read More

  5. A Creve Coeur Encounter Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 19, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2022 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation