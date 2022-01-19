Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Wednesday, January 19, 2022

VIDEO: Car Takes a Nice Long Backward Drive Down St. Louis’ Page Avenue

Posted By on Wed, Jan 19, 2022 at 3:46 PM


One of those famous “only in St. Louis” moments has been caught on live video.

A short clip posted to Facebook by Darnell Singleton shows a Volkswagen driving backward down Page Avenue. Singleton captured the car cruising with its front side facing where the rear side should be, just steady cruising down the road.



If you’ve ever owned a Volkswagen, you know that they can be finicky jerks. Fixing any problem with them is crazy-expensive and sometimes they just won’t switch into “drive.” That seems to be the case here, because this car (and driver) seemed to have no problem going in reverse down a major St. Louis street.

The most interesting part, though, was that the driver seemed to do pretty well at driving like this and even attempted to follow traffic laws while driving in reverse, staying in their lane and stopping for a red light. (Though the driver doesn’t stop for the entire red light.)

The end of the video shows police headed in the direction of the beat-up car, which appears to be about to take a backward turn into the Car-X Tire & Auto on Page Avenue.

This isn't the first time that a car was caught on video cruising backward on a major street. Some years back, a motorist was caught on film pulling this same move on Kingshighway Boulevard.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
