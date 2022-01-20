St. Louis County Mask Mandate Remains in Place After Court Challenge

click to enlarge
- A judge refused a temporary restraining order against St. Louis County's mask mandate.
Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s lawsuit against a St. Louis County mask mandate has met a loss: A judge denied a temporary restraining order, dealing a blow to Schmitt’s efforts.
This means St. Louis County can continue, for now, with its mask mandate put in place on January 5.
Councilwoman Lisa Clancy, D-5th District, sponsored the bill and it passed along party lines. The current mask mandate applies to those older than the age of five, vaccinated or unvaccinated, while indoors; it does not apply to people who are eating, drinking or alone in separate rooms or offices of public places.
“This is a win for public health, and a loss for Coronavirus,” Clancy wrote in a Tweet
after the ruling.
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page also celebrated the move on Twitter
, saying he was pleased with the ruling and that masks and vaccines are the way out of the pandemic. Schmitt released a statement calling the ruling a “purely technical decision.”
However, the ruling reads since two of Schmitt’s arguments are based on the St. Louis County Council “previously terminated a similar order on July 27, 2021” and that they argue the law Governor Mike Parson signed in June that limited public health orders
“prohibits the County from enacting any subsequent similar orders. Ever. For any Reason,” the office “is unlikely to succeed with this argument.”
“Plaintiff equates a ‘terminated’ order with one ‘prohibited…under this section,’” the ruling continues, “The two are not the same, and equating an order terminated by a vote of the County Council with an unlawful order, would deviate from the plain language used by the Missouri State Legislature.”
This decision is the latest battle in an ongoing war between Schmitt and mask mandates. The county continues to be a piece in these battles: Last fall saw a back-and-forth in court
with Judge Nellie Ribaudo, which ultimately ended in the county rescinding its mask mandate after a Cole County ruling declared all health orders "null and void."
The surge in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant is what triggered the newest order from the council, and Schmitt promised a day after to sue.
Schmitt’s office is also in the throes of fighting mask mandates in school districts,
although it is unclear how that will turn out at the current moment as districts struggle to manage with both staff shortages and increasing COVID-19 cases.
The next court date is scheduled for February 8 at 9 a.m.
