Fake St. Louis County Health Worker Administered COVID Tests: Charges

A man scammed QuikTrip employees into giving him their information and letting him swab their noses for COVID-19, according to prosecutors.

A man posing as a St. Louis County public health inspector collected gas station employees' personal information and then administered nasal-swab COVID-19 tests, according to charges filed Thursday.The man showed up March 16, 2021, at the QuikTrip on Page Avenue, just east of North Lindbergh Boulevard in north county, and said he was conducting coronavirus tests to determine how certain restrictions would be enforced, a probable cause statement filed by county police says.He had employees fill out forms with their names, dates of birth, driver's license numbers, addresses and phone numbers, police say. He then swabbed their noses and left, driving away in a Pontiac Solstice convertible.The man also popped up in a strip mall about twelve miles north and east. At Ceta International Market (), he made the same pitch, but employees were suspicious and refused. He drove off in the Pontiac, and this time, police were provided a partial license plate number.The Pontiac was registered to 27-year-old Eddie Jameson. Police say Jameson returned to the QuikTrip two days later and told employees he'd have their test results the next day, but before he could leave, police showed up and arrested him.According to the probable cause statement, Jameson admitted to collecting employees' information and swabbing their noses, but he insisted he never identified himself as a county employee. In reality, he worked for an organization called Community Wellness America, which does offer testing. But a supervisor there told investigators that Jameson was only supposed to provide the tests to employees so they could test themselves.Police say Jameson told investigators he got $20 for every test submitted and that he needed the money to pay rent. He admitted he hadn't been trained to administer the tests. According to investigators, Jameson said that day at the QuikTrip was the first time he'd ever even tried it.The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney charged Jameson with false impersonation and five counts of identity theft. The charges are misdemeanors, and Jameson was issued summonses.