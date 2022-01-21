Governor Mike Parson Announces Navy Medical Team Headed to St. Louis

click to enlarge
- TIM BOMMEL/HOUSE COMMUNICATIONS
- Missouri Governor Mike Parson touted the state's success battling COVID-19. Two days later, he announced Navy medical personnel headed to St. Louis.
Two days after framing Missouri's "balanced response" to the COVID-19 pandemic as a success, Governor Mike Parson announced in a press release that the federal government is sending military medical personnel to St. Louis to relieve strained hospital staff.
"In Missouri, we took a common sense approach to the pandemic, never shutdown businesses," Parson said in his State of the State address on Wednesday. He added "when you look to some of the policies and mandates in place in other places, you find that common sense may not be so common."
Parson spent about six minutes early in Wednesday's speech on the state's COVID-19 response, highlighting the high percentage of Missourians 65 years of age and older who have received a dose of vaccine, as well as the availability of vaccines in the state. He then emphatically declared his opposition to vaccine mandates.
Undercutting the upbeat message about the state's handling of COVID-19 was today's announcement that the state had put a request into the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to send U.S. Navy medical staff to help St. Louis's medical personnel who are currently stretched thin.
The Navy deployment to BJC Christian Hospital will include "a specialized medical team of U.S. military personnel, which includes doctors and nurses."
On the heels of Parson's announcement, Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush released a statement saying that she asked for the federal assistance to St. Louis two weeks ago. She wrote on Twitter
, "We wrote to @GovParsonMO on Jan. 6, calling on him to request federal medical personnel to help St. Louis hospitals respond to the Omicron variant. Today, after weeks of pressure, we finally have movement. A federal team of health care workers arrives next week."
Bush's official statement said that "St. Louis needed [Parson] to step up and request federal assistance to help our region respond to the Omicron variant."
Parson's State of the State address Wednesday made no mention of the current Omicron wave of COVID-19. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services, as of Tuesday there were 3,784 COVID-19 patients in Missouri hospitals, 711 of whom were in the ICU.
In the first three weeks of 2022, according to the New York Times
, Missouri has recorded 801 deaths from COVID-19.
A similar deployment of federal medical personnel is already at work elsewhere in the state. On January 7, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services deployed a "17-member Health Care Task Force" to the Research Medical Center in Kansas City. That support initiative is set to through February 4.
