LA Times Writer Further Trashes STL, Describes One Fond Memory Here

- Graphic from this morning's KMOV segment about LA sports columnist Dylan Hernandez calling St. Louis a "dump of a city."
Two days ago, most St. Louisans had never heard of Los Angeles Times
sports columnist Dylan Hernandez. However, it only took seven words to earn him infamy among the city's sports fans and beyond.
In an interview with the RFT
this morning, Hernandez didn't seem interested in extending any olive branches to the city he called "a dump."
It all started yesterday, when Hernandez published a column titled "Don’t blame Rams for sorry spectacle of 49ers fans invading SoFi Stadium."
The gist of the piece was that on Sunday when the Rams play the 49ers in Los Angeles, there will likely be more people in the stands rooting for San Francisco than the supposed home team. According to Hernandez, professional football's twenty year absence from Los Angeles is to blame for the low enthusiasm, not the team itself.
What drew the ire of St. Louisans was what many said was a completely unnecessary and uncalled for cheap shot at the Gateway city midway through the piece. "Something like this is bound to unfold every now and then until there’s a generation of Angelenos that views the Rams as Los Angeles’ team and Los Angeles’ team only, rather than a refugee from a dump of a city in the Midwest," he wrote.
St. Louisans took note of the "dump of a city in the Midwest" line and took to twitter to express their outrage. Many pointed out that when the Rams were in St. Louis they won a Super Bowl (something they have not yet done since returning to LA) and that when playing in the Dome downtown never once were away team fans the majority in the stands. "Go fuck yourself Dylan Hernandez" was another common sentiment expressed.
Martin Kilcoyne, Fox 2's sports director, wrote to Hernandez on Twitter
, "Can only assume the line 'dump of a city in the Midwest' isn’t about St. Louis, but rather used as irony. You know, considering LA has the homeless camps filling up their downtown and the mountains of trash from the trains that are being robbed of packages."
Post-Dispatch
sportswriter Derrick Goold tweeted Hernandez
a polite "open invitation for dinner on South Grand, my treat, after a snack at Steve’s Hot Dogs."
But the story quickly went beyond the sports section.
Mayor Tishaura Jones tweeted a screenshot of Hernandez's "dump of a city" article along with the message
: "There are 790 million reasons why #STL doesn’t care what @latimes sports columnist @dylanohernandez thinks." The mayor's tweet refers to the $790 million St. Louis was awarded in their successful lawsuit against Kroenke and the NFL last year.
This morning, on a KMOV news segment about Hernandez
, his photo ran next to Stan Kroenke's above the phrase MOST HATED MEN IN STL?
In a short interview with the RFT
, Hernandez was jovial and easygoing even as he worked in digs at the Lou every chance he got. He dissed both the city's elected leaders and music artists, and definitely didn't offer any sort of apology.
He brought up the halftime show for the upcoming Super Bowl, which will be played in Los Angeles, seemingly for no reason other than to get another shot in on St. Louis. Hernandez boasted about the LA natives Snoop and Dr. Dre who will take the stage. "If this thing were in St. Louis, we'd have to listen to what, like Nelly? Chingy?" he said.
When told that his comments had made it onto the mayor's radar, he responded, "Doesn't she have better stuff to do? Doesn't she have to clean up her dump?"
Hernandez did say he's come to better understand St. Louis' "civic pride" as a result of people filling his email inbox. A lot of the emails are two words long but "people are also writing, like, essays. I don't feel bad. It's just overwhelming. I can't respond to all of this."
"I covered the UCLA-Arizona game last night. And I was getting emails throughout the entire game. At some point it stopped because I'm guessing people had to go to sleep," he says.
"There was some pretty funny shit," he adds. "There was a burst of emails from some universities. Saying thank you for your interest in our journalism program. Yeah, people signed me up for this spam."
- Hernandez shared with the RFT this screenshot of his email inbox. The angry messages from St. Louis are still coming in hot.
When asked what he was specifically thinking of when he typed "dump of a city" in his article, Hernandez said he has been to St. Louis several times. In 2013, he covered the Dodgers when they played the Cardinals in a playoff series that went six games. (The Cardinals won.)
"There was a lot of non-activity downtown. And as the years went by, it just kind of started getting worse," he says. His favorite restaurant by the stadium closed.
Hernandez did say that he "liked a lot of the people I've met in St. Louis covering baseball. There's people in the Cardinals organization that I know that I liked a lot. This isn't any slight on them. It's just that if I'm going into town, I just like a few more places to go to."
Hernandez recounted one time a good friend of his from St. Louis who also works in media "really went out of his way to give me the tour. We went to the park, the big park that you guys have. He took me to some hipster-ville, a nice restaurant. It was OK. That is a very fond memory that I have. Not because of where we went. But because I was hanging out with my buddy."
Hernandez did not entirely demure when asked if he would like to possibly
mend some fences with St. Louis sports fans by trash talking Stan Kroenke, who was hated in St. Louis long before Hernandez and who in addition to owning the Rams also owns the Arsenal soccer team in London.
"I'm a soccer guy. To me, he's not the owner of the Rams. He's the owner of Arsenal," Hernandez says. "He destroyed one of the greatest brands in global football (a.k.a. soccer). Arsenal were 'The Invincibles.' They had gone undefeated in the Premier League, the most competitive league in the world. And now, they're like, just clawing their way into just barely hanging on."
In addition to St. Louis' win over Kroenke in the courtroom, Missouri may score another victory against the Ram's owner, this time on his home turf. Depending on what happens this coming Sunday, a Kansas City - Los Angeles match up in the Super Bowl is possible.
After Kansas City's performance this past Sunday, which many media outlets called "perfect," it would seem Los Angeles would be the likely underdog if the two teams end up facing each other.
"I totally agree," Hernandez said. "Honestly, I'm surprised the Rams got this far."
We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @RyanWKrull
