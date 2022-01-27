Two Suspects Charged After Police Shooting in Ferguson

- DANNY WICENTOWSKI
- Two suspects have been charged related to a January 26 incident that hospitalized two police officers.
Two men have been charged after yesterday's shooting
that left two police officers in the hospital and one suspect dead, police said today.
August Burns, 23, is charged with resisting arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm, while Clyde Thomas, 35, is charged with resisting arrest. Police identified the suspect killed yesterday as Equan Hopson, also 23-years-old.
Yesterday afternoon, St. Louis City police officers were pursuing a vehicle that they “believed to have been used in a homicide a few hours earlier,” according to the probable cause statement. When the car saw the police vehicle, it fled at a “high rate” of speed and weaved in and out of traffic, eventually coming to a stop as the police chased.
All of the occupants in the car then got out, and that’s when police say at least one suspect began firing on them. Police returned fire, striking Hopson. He was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
Burns had a shotgun fall from his seat in the vehicle and was wearing an ammunition carrier that contained shotgun shells, police say in a probable cause statement. He admitted to possessing the shotgun while in the vehicle. Burns is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond, while Thomas is being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond.
One officer was shot in the leg and the other was shot in the abdomen. The officer shot in the abdomen was transported to the hospital in critical, unstable condition but St. Louis City police chief John Hayden said in a 5 p.m. press conference yesterday that the doctors were able to stabilize him and were speaking of transferring him to the ICU.
“By no stretch of the imagination is he out of danger,” Hayden said. “But they wanted us to know that he was doing better now than when he was brought in.”
The update provided today by the police lists him in critical condition.
The names of the officers have not been released, but a report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department states that the three officers involved include a 28-year-old with two-and-a-half years of law enforcement experience, a 25-year-old with three-and-a-half years of law enforcement experience, and a 21-year-old with one-and-a half years of law enforcement experience.
Hayden had asked for prayers for the department yesterday, describing it as a rough time. Two other city officers were critically injured
earlier this week after being hit by a car as they worked at the scene of a crash.
The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading the investigation of the shooting.
click to enlarge
- St. Louis County Police Department
- August Burns, 23, is charged with resisting arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm.
click to enlarge
- St. Louis County Police Department
- Clyde Thomas, 35, is charged with resisting arrest
Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at [email protected]
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.