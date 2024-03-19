10 Best Ahegao OnlyFans Accounts in 2024

The ahegao face was never meant to be a fetish — although it appeared frequently in hentai and erotic manga, it wasn’t until someone circulated clothing with ahegao faces that the trend escalated into something far more kinky.
Associated with a sense of senselessness from overwhelming pleasure, the ahegao face is characterized by cross eyes, a panting mouth with a sometimes drooling tongue, and a flushed complexion. Check out the top ahegao OnlyFans creators below.
The Best Ahegao OnlyFans Accounts With Ahegao OnlyFans Only Fans Content in 2024
1. Lexa’s Secret Room — The Conqueror Ahegao OnlyFans
Features:
Top 1% of creators on OnlyFans
Over 662.1k likes
Over 100 videos
Regular live shows
$9.69 per month
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @lexas_secret_room
Instagram: @Lexas_dressing_room
X: @lexatweet
About Lexa’s Secret Room:
Fortify your defenses because Ahegao OnlyFans model Lexa is about to conquer your world. With long platinum, flawless makeup, sky-high stilettos, and high-end lingerie, Lexa is a powerful figure.
But when Lexa makes her ahegao face mid-pleasure, it's her defenses that evidently come down. Expect plenty of HD videos, professional photos, and adventurous content.
2. Cristal Hill — Waifu Dreams Ahegao OnlyFans
Features:
Over 359k likes
Regular live shows
95 videos
Free subscription
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @cristalhill__
Instagram: @imcristaloficial_
TikTok: @cristalhill__
About Cristal Hill:
Cosplay waifu and Ahegao OnlyFans content go together like peanut butter and jelly. Meet Crista Hill, a professional cosplay waifu who loves to dress up as your favorite anime character and do her best impression of their ahegao face. You’re most likely to catch her eyes rolling back or cross-eyed on her OnlyFans, which is stocked with spicy content such as sexy chats and plenty of other fun fetishes and fantasies during solo and ahegao couples Onlyfans photos and videos.
3. Milkimind — Anime Nerd Ahegao OnlyFans
Features:
Over 315.5k likes
203 videos
Over 1.2k photos
$25 per month
Top 0.01% creator on OnlyFans
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @milkimind
Instagram: @milkimind
X: @milkimind
TikTok: @milkimind29
About Milkimind:
If you’ve ever wanted to explore the naughty diary of your nerdy college dorm neighbor, Milkimind is your girl. Providing a safe space for simps around the world, Milkimind loves to switch roles and cater to every intimate fantasy. Her ahegao Onlyfans content fits right in with the other themes of her many photos and videos, which includes anime fandom and elaborate cosplay looks.
4. Eva — Best E-Girl Ahegao OnlyFans
Features:
Over 232.9k likes
127 photos
459 photos
$19.99 per month
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @moonlewdeva
Instagram: @mooncakeva
X: @MooncakeEva
TikTok: @mooncakeva
About Eva:
If angels were built with luscious curves, they still wouldn’t come close to Eva. This ahegao cosplay OnlyFans model loves everything to do with anime and video games, and you’ll often find her in her classic e-girl form with kitty headphones, short schoolgirl skirts, hot cosplay looks, and UwU vibes. Of course, no lewd cosplay is complete with a panting ahegao face.
5. Lucy James — Hottest Vlogger Ahegao OnlyFans
Features:
Over 139.7k likes
1k videos
Over 3.6k photos
$9.99 per month
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @lovelylucy-
Instagram: @lovelylucyj
X: @lovelylucyj
Snapchat: @lovely-lucyx
Reddit: @lovelylucy-/
About Lucy James:
Although her expression may look innocent, one brief ahegao face will tell you all about the deviancy of Lucy James. This ahegao face OnlyFans model uses her platform to explore her blossoming sexuality and share her discoveries with her many fans. She’s best known for her “chattybate” series, where she takes her fans along in a long-form vlog that eventually culminates in her favorite type of cinematic climax.
6. Emma Fiore — Bubblegum Princess Ahegao OnlyFans
Features:
Over 134.2k likes
621 videos
Over 2k photos
$8.78 per month
No pay per view
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @emmafiore
Instagram: @emmafiore10.ok
X: @EmmaFiore10
TikTok: @emmafiore10
YouTube: @EmmaFiore10
Twitch: @emmafiore10
About Emma Fiore:
Emma Fiore is the ahegao princess you’ve been waiting for and lusting after. With vivid hot pink hair and a sweet face, ahegao OnlyFans creator Emma Fiore has mastered her abilities to cross her eyes and pant on demand. See it for yourself among her thousands of photos and hundreds of videos, where she demonstrates all kinds of solo and partnered content. Send her an appreciative tip and request for a spicy one on one chat.
7. Sofi Mora — Spanish Fitfluencer Ahegao Onlyfans
Features:
Over 131.2k likes
Regular live shows
108 videos
Over 14.6k photos
$5 per month
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @sofimoraxxx
X: @sofimoraxxx
TikTok: @sofimorafitness
YouTube: @sofiamorafresa3170
About Sofia Mora:
Welcome to the sensual world of Sofi Mora, a model and artist from Spain who specializes in ahegao OnlyFans content. Sofi Mora finds a lot of power in creating OnlyFans content, which she discusses at length on her YouTube channel, and she also documents her personal fitness journey across her various social media channels. Check out her large supply of live shows, videos, and photos for explicit content that centers around ahegao, toys, and many other fetishes.
8. Fetching Butterflies — Real-Life Tinkerbell Ahegao OnlyFans
Features:
Over 121.7k likes
483 videos
Over 4k photos
$30 per month
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @fetching_butterflies
Instagram: @fetching_bunny
TikTok: @fetching_bunny
Snapchat: @fetching_butter
About Fetching Butterflies:
Ahegao OnlyFans model Fetching Butterflies is an expert and captivating cosplayer who looks almost more fantastical than the characters she embodies. Seriously, you’d think a horny anime geek drew her with the impressive stature and proportions she boasts. Of course, cosplays such as Tinkerbell, Wednesday Addams, Daenerys Targaryen, and Jinx from League of Legends Arcane wouldn’t be complete with an accompanying ahegao face.
9. Riley — World Traveller Ahegao Onlyfans
Features:
Over 128.7k likes
18 videos
582 photos
$10 per month
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @baby_riley
Instagram: @Riley_really
About Riley:
World travels have blessed OnlyFans model Riley with exceptional culture, leading her to hone her ahegao OnlyFans content. This strawberry blonde natural beauty shows off her crossed eyes and panting face throughout her many videos and photos, which include spicy chats, custom content, and more.
10. Queen Ivory — Sensory Tickling ASMR Ahegao OnlyFans
Features:
Over 109.5k likes
Regular live shows
86 videos
969 photos
Free subscription
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @ivoryxnight
Instagram: @ivoryxnight
X: @ivoryxnight
TikTok: @ivorynight1
YouTube: @ivoryxnight
Discord: @ivoryxnight
About Queen Ivory:
Nobody does niche OnlyFans content like Queen Ivory. As one of the best ahegao OnlyFans models and a top 0.4% creator, Queen Ivory promises a sensory-tickling experience like no other. She loves to sprinkle her ahegao content in as a surprise with the rest of her content, which focuses largely on ASMR. You can also find her streaming twice per week and posting weekly spicy videos.
Frequently Asked Questions About Ahegao OnlyFans Accounts
What is ahegao OnlyFans?
Ahegao OnlyFans creators use ahegao faces in their content. Ahegao face is a subgenre fetish of hentai, and it usually involves women with their eyes crossed and mouths open in a pant to signal a loss of control during extreme pleasure.
Are there creators who do ahegao male OnlyFans content?
While ahegao content typically focuses on women, there are some instances of ahegao male OnlyFans content. These creators usually have adjacent themes on their page, such as hentai content.
How old do creators have to be on ahegao OnlyFans?
Creators must be 18 years old to make an account and post on OnlyFans. They must verify their age by providing several forms of verified photo ID to OnlyFans, plus social media accounts and other identifiers. Even after they’ve verified their age, they’re subject to audits from the OnlyFans team.
How much money do ahegao OnlyFans creators make?
Ahegao OnlyFans creators make an average of $200 per month based on an average of 21 subscribers and a $7 subscription fee. That said, the top 1% of creators represent about 33% of the site’s overall revenue, and there are about 300 creators who make more than $1 million per year.
What is no pay per view ahegao OnlyFans content?
Pay per view fees are an additional paywall after subscription fees, usually reserved for custom or exclusive content. No pay per view accounts don’t charge these fees, but they’ll usually still maintain a subscription fee and tipping system.
Ahegao OnlyFans - Ahegao OnlyFans In Conclusion
Many people subscribe to the fantasy of rendering their partner completely senseless, and ahegao OnlyFans content perfectly satisfies that fantasy. Whether erotic cosplayers, sexy e-girls, or adult entertainment specialists, ahegao OnlyFans creators are becoming increasingly more popular.
More creators join OnlyFans each day, each looking to share their explorations with fans. Check back for more of our favorites if you can ever exhaust this list of ahegao OnlyFans models.