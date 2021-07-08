10 Best Craigslist Personals Alternatives for Dating Casual Encounters in 2023

A lot of people used Craigslist Personals as a tool to find people for casual encounters of any kind, but it has been shut down back in 2018. Before that, it was around for over 20 years, and the reason Craigslist shut it down
is to help combat online sex trafficking, which is unfortunately present with practically every platform. Even though that’s the case, Craigslist wanted nothing to do with it, so the service has been shut down.
The masses of people who’ve been using it to find casual encounters needed new online spaces and a lot of them have migrated to the alternative websites and apps on this list. While on the subject of the list, we’ve assembled 10 of the absolute best replacements for Craigslist Personals, which you can check out if you’re looking to meet someone who shares your interest in a casual no-strings-attached hookup. So, whether you’re looking for a whole new experience when it comes to online dating or something that’ll be similar to the Craigslist version, read on; there’s a little something for everybody.
1. Adult Friend Finder – World’s Largest Casual Hookup Site
As the name suggests, this is a dating site for adults to find casual hookups. When it comes to casual dating, there’s no wrong preference or sexual orientation.
Gay or straight, bisexual or pansexual, kinky or not, it doesn’t matter; everyone is accepted. Adult Friend Finder is a dating site for people who love hookups, flings, NSA dates, and so much more.
More importantly, it provides a safe community where everything goes, there’s no stigma or judgment, and all gloves are off. It’s essential to casual encounters as it can be tough and embarrassing to reach out to the world of unknown individuals and say that you’re just looking for a no-strings-attached hookup.
With Adult Friend Finder, you can exchange messages with other members, engage in private chats, talk about the things you love, have casual dates, start a NSA relationship, make friends, and so much more. If you’re into a casual hookup, there’s no better dating site for you than Adult Friend Finder.
2. Craigslist Community – Good Alternative to Personals
Since a lot of people were so used to using Craigslist
for finding short-term relationship, there have been a few attempts to utilize the remaining Craigslist postings to achieve a resurgence. However, it hasn’t been very successful, as most of the Craigslist Community postings prohibit any talk of sex. There are still people posting personal ads about “finding love” but nowhere near the capacity that Casual Encounters had.
It’s still possible, but not very likely. It doesn’t hurt to check it every once in a while, just to make sure you’re not missing out on something great.
That’s the best part, and one of the factors that made Casual Encounters so popular – it’s completely free. So, if you’re feeling lucky, or feeling nostalgic for the good old Cragslist hookups, check your local Craigslist Community notice boards for personal ads, and you might be pleasantly surprised.
3. Ashley Madison – Alternative for Discreet Hookups
Thousands of people search for discreet hook-ups at Ashley Madison daily – those who are just looking to experiment, people in relationships, single people, and those who are simply curious. Ashley Madison is a casual dating site that gives its best effort to preserve your privacy.
This platform makes sure that you don’t link your dating profile to any other public social network you own. In fact, you can’t link it. Ashley Madison recommends that you make a separate, private email which you will use only for this site.
You can control who sees what, e.g. you can keep your photos private and share them only with members that you choose. When you get a “wink” or a “favorite” you can easily let that person know that you are willing to chat.
4. Doublelist – Popular Alternative to Craigslist Personals
Doublelist, even if it's not that old of a website, kicks it old school. It’s honestly the closest thing you could find to Craigslist Casual Encounters that are available on the internet. Of course, some other sites and apps deal with the same audience and goals, but none are so reminiscent of the Craigslist section from the past as much as Doublelist does. And to improve that even further, it has a huge number of registered users, millions to be more precise, who are pretty active in posting and communicating.
First things first, you’ll need a valid email address and phone number to register an account. There’s no going around this step; it’s absolutely necessary to provide that information to gain access to the website. If you don’t mind that, the process is otherwise very straightforward, and you can get it done in minutes. Once you do, you’ll gain access to viewing and responding to personal ads, as well as posting your own, albeit in a limited manner. The limitations are tied to the posting part, as you have a certain amount of posts and pictures you can upload daily.
5. Yumi – The Anonymous Hookup App
The first alternative app to Craigslist Personals on our list, Yumi is a step into the next generation of NSA hookups. A friendly user interface and easy account setup are just some of the things that have brought users into Yumi’s fold. The app picks out some random matches for you, which you can contact immediately, and set up a meeting if you hit it off. It’s a fairly simple concept, it’s entirely anonymous
, and if you want to censor your pics so your face is not visible, the app has that feature built-in.
You also have the option to record your voice, or listen to the voices of your matches, which is a welcome feature when you’re dealing with an app that doesn’t require any information from its users, save for the location. You can get a bunch of contacts reasonably quickly, and from there on, it’s just a matter of time before you find somebody you click with and who shares your current interest in encountering casually.
6. Bedpage – Best Site Like Craigslist
Bedpage is another alternative website that can’t help but remind you of Craigslist in its early days. It can be a bit tough to navigate, but once you get the hang of it, you get access to viewing and responding to ads of various sorts. From job opportunities to offered services, and of course, “dating”. The dating section is actually meant for casual encounters, where people looking for one can post an ad to the board of the area they target. If you live in a populated area, be prepared to sift through a bunch of adverts to find what you’re looking for.
While on the subject of adverts, because the website is completely free and requires next to no registration, you’ll be finding a lot of ads for massages and similar services in the dating section. Pay them no mind (or money) and have the resolve to look past those, and look for the ones posted by people just like you, who are looking for a casual encounter. That being said, there are fewer posts of this kind in the sections pertaining to the LGBTQ community, so keep that in mind.
7. Reddit Personals – Section Similar to Craigslist Personals
Reddit is enormous in every sense of the word, and it’s only logical that it has a subreddit that deals with helping people meet up. R4R (redditor for redditor) is that subreddit, connecting people who are looking for anything from casual encounters similar to Craigslist, to more every-day stuff, like gaming. There are a couple of strict community guidelines, which you can find pinned in this subreddit, but here is the gist of the most important ones:
You have to be 18+ in order to post, and the posts have to be tagged NSFW if they contain any risky content. Going further, you have to clearly state in the title of the post what your age is and what you’re looking to get. A good example would be “21 [F4F] California – looking for a casual encounter/NSA relationship”. That would indicate that a 21-year-old female is searching for another female to meet and possibly meet up at some point. The guidelines are strict, but if you follow them and get your post out there, the subreddit has over 417,000 members who can all reply to you, so your chances are pretty good you’ll find somebody near you.
8. Locanto – Replacement Has A Casual Encounters Section
Locanto is a one of many Craigslist Personals alternatives that lets you post all kinds of different ads, but what we want to focus on here is their Personals section. Within it, you’ll find the standard Long Term Relationship/Dating subsections, but more importantly, you’ll find one promptly named Casual Encounters. There you’ll find exactly what you’ve been looking for. Hosts of adults of all ages, sexual preferences and some very specific kinks – it’s all on there.
All that’s up to you is to browse until you find something that speaks to you, and you can step into contact with whoever posted the personal ad right away. A substantial amount of ads is in the Men looking for men subsection, so if you’re a gay or bi man, you should have no problem finding an ad that’ll lead to your next adventure.
9. Classified Ads – Alternative Without Any Limitations
Another run-of-the-mill website, with multiple categories, and once again, we focus on the one relevant to this list, in this case, named – Casual Dating. It’s exactly what you can expect, a bunch of people looking for casual hookups and FWB relationships of all sorts. You’ll find tops looking for bottoms and vice versa, men and women alike seeking companionship or just occasional fun. You’ll also run into a bunch of ads looking for a third or thirds looking for couples, so if that’s something you’d like to act upon, you can’t go wrong with Classified Ads.
Alongside that, there aren’t really any limitations to what you can post, save of course, illegal stuff. Curse words will be censored, but other than that, you can write exactly what it is you’re looking for, and there’s a good chance that at least someone will respond.
10. Oodle – Simple Alternative Has A Personals Section
If you like simplicity, you’ll love Oodle. You see a picture, a name, an age, and a location. That’s it; that’s all you can find in the Personals section of this alternative website, alongside a sentence or two specifying what the person posting the ad is after. It’s easy to make a post, it’s easy to respond to one, and if you’re patient enough, it’s easy to get yourself a casual encounter.
The vast majority of posts are in the Man looking for Woman and Woman looking for Man categories. The categories for gay and bi people are much less populated, but the ads there are serious, and there are far fewer chances of a profile being a scam, which is a huge advantage.
Conclusion
So, if Craigslist hookups were something you enjoyed and have been looking for an alternative since it’s been gone, there’s no better place to start than this list. If you want to keep it similar to Craigslist, there are plenty of personal ad websites that are fairly similar to it, but online dating have evolved a lot
in recent years.
Now you have access to sophisticated websites with algorithms that match you up with people or mobile apps that you can use to find people in your area wherever you go. Whatever your preference is, just remember to stay safe and double-check everything before setting up a real-life meetup.