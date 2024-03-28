10 Best Gay Asian OnlyFans Featuring/With Gay Asian OnlyFans in 2024

With gentlemen from Japan, Korea, Malaysia, and other countries, the best gay Asian OnlyFans deliver plenty of fun. From the cute twinks to the hunky and muscular bodybuilders, there’s no shortage of diversity here.
Check out the top gay Asian OnlyFans creators below.
Eric Vee — Most Artistic Asian Twink OnlyFans
Evan Lamicella — Tattooed and Ripped Asian Bodybuilder Only Fans
Kai Young — American Bodybuilder Asian Muscle OnlyFans
Asian Daddy Ken — CEO of Daddy Industries Gay Asian OnlyFans
Tyler Wu — Ice Dancing into Your Heart Gay Asian OnlyFans
Yuki Kinchiku — Best Vlogger Asian Gay OnlyFans
Susumu — Champion Asian Bodybuilder OnlyFans
March CMU — Basically the Scorsese of Gay Asian OnlyFans
Dylan — A Tall Glass of Man Gay Asian OnlyFans
Busty Bruce Lee — Most Insatiable Gay Asian OnlyFans
1. Eric Vee — Most Artistic Asian Twink OnlyFans
Features:
Over 33.9k likes
221 videos
244 photos
$7 per month
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @ericnvee
Instagram: @ericnvee7
X: @ericnvee
Reddit: @ericnvee
About Eric Vee:
Eric Vee is a fluid and fun-loving gay Asian OnlyFans creator. Spreading love and kindness on his social media profiles, OnlyFans content, and digital art spaces, Eric Vee uses his artistic skills to create fun toon characters and sensual content alike. Where his designs of Psyduck, Charmander, Magikarp, Link, and Kirby are nothing but wholesome, the same can’t be said of Eric Vee’s OnlyFans adult content.
Through daily posts (except weekends, obviously) Eric Vee expresses both his feminine and boyish sides on OnlyFans. He posts plenty of solo content, and he prefers to bottom when he’s collaborating with another creator. Message him for one on one spicy chats and custom content requests.
2. Evan Lamicella — Tattooed and Ripped Asian Bodybuilder Only Fans
Features:
Over 575.7k likes
137 videos
754 photos
$14.99 per month
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @evanlamicella
Instagram: @evanlamicella
X: @elamicella
TikTok: @evanlamicella
About Evan Lamicella:
Self-identifying as “your favorite Wasian,” Evan Lamicella is confident you’ll enjoy him and his content. This social media sensation is an absolute hunk among the best gay Asian Onlyfans creators. If his ripped physique, fun-loving surfer vibes, curly dark hair, and full sleeve and torso of tattoos don’t win you over, his cheeky smile definitely will. Whether he’s at the beach, in the gym, or gaming at home on Saturday night, Evan Lamicella is one of the dreamiest Asian muscle Onlyfans creators.
Evan Lamicella keeps a bit mum when it comes to the specific content he shares on his OnlyFans page, but he promises that each of his subscribers feel plenty loved throughout their experiences.
3. Kai Young — American Bodybuilder Asian Muscle OnlyFans
Features:
Over 187.5k likes
Regular live shows
44 videos
$29 per month
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @kaiyoung
Instagram: @thekaiyoung
X: @thekaiyoung
TikTok: @itskaiyoung
About Kai Young:
Kai Young is your average college guy — that is, if most college guys had countless abs, liked to get naked on the internet, and were also totally hung. Top gay Asian Onlyfans creator Kai Young is 23 years old and, full of energetic youth, he spends most of his time working out and showing off the results. As much as he’s willing to energizer-bunny his all-day and all-night, he never says no to a chill gaming session at home.
Expect plenty of spicy content when you sign up for a subscription from Kai Young. Posting new content and hosting live shows regularly, you’ll find lots of fully explicit photos and videos. He happily accepts requests for personalized and customized videos, and you can get to know him and share your own fantasies via one on one chats.
4. Asian Daddy Ken — CEO of Daddy Industries Gay Asian OnlyFans
Features:
Over 153k likes
105 videos
2k photos
$15.99 per month
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @asiandaddyken
Instagram: @asiandaddyken
About Asian Daddy Ken:
Asian Daddy Ken paints a perfect fantasy of the clean-cut and put-together executive businessman with a few deeply dirty and kinky secrets, not unlike American Psycho’s Patrick Bateman but far less murderous and a lot more sensual. With a physique of rippling muscles, intimidating vascularity, and entrancing striations and posing with a belt in-hand, Asian Daddy Ken exudes pure power and dominance that solidifies his daddy status.
You won’t see Asian Daddy Ken’s face unless you’re the winner of his special giveaways, but he offers plenty of other consistently hot content. Expect lots of solo play and big finishes, fully explicit photos and videos, daily uploads, and muscle worship of course. He also offers unlimited private chatting, so you can get to know Asian Daddy Ken on an intimate level and share all your own secrets even if you never get to see his face.
5. Tyler Wu — Ice Dancing into Your Heart Gay Asian OnlyFans
Features:
Over 104k likes
377 videos
530 photos
$9.99 per month
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @tylerwu_97
Instagram: @tylerwu.life
X: @tylerwu_97
YouTube: @tylerwu_97
About Tyler Wu:
After losing his job in 2020, Tyler Wu opted for self-employment in the funnest manner possible — by becoming one of the best Asian gay OnlyFans creators. Since then, he’s been able to travel wherever he wants and meet many interesting people. Whether he’s exploring the alleys of Madrid, Spain or showing off his incredible spins, jumps, and axels on the local ice rinks.
Tyler Wu may be one of the top Asian gay OnlyFans, but he’s far more of a bottom when it comes to his actual content. A romantic at heart, Tyler Wu specializes in cute and romantic intimate experiences with his lovers, most recently his curly-haired and 20-year old boyfriend. They post vlogs together in which Tyler Wu spots his partner on the pull-up bars and on the benches, where they hit the arcade for wholesome fun, and then head back home for more hole-some fun.
6. Yuki Kinchiku — Best Vlogger Asian Gay OnlyFans
Features:
Over 97.2k likes
Regular live shows
48 videos
380 photos
$6 per month
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @yuuki_kinchiku
Instagram: @yuuki__kinchiku
TikTok: @yuuki__kinchiku
YouTube: @yuuki_room/
About Yuki Kinchiku:
Yuki Kinchiku is an Asian muscle OnlyFans creator, personal trainer, lifestyle influencer, and vlogger. His muscular 6-foot and 175-pound frame both contrasts with and complements his adorable face (which he keeps mostly covered with a half mask) and cheerful disposition. Yuki Kinchiku’s YouTube channel features numerous vlogs of him enjoying cozy and productive days at home in Japan as he goes to the gym and checks in on his plants. He also includes more adventurous vlogs, such as those that capture his travels around the world to Cairo, the Philippines, and more.
As for Yuki Kinchiku’s OnlyFans channel, he continues his trend of creating visually immersive and mostly wholesome content for the sake of expressing physical beauty. You won’t find any explicit content on his page, but he loves to chat with subscribers and occasionally host an interactive live show.
7. Susumu — Champion Asian Bodybuilder OnlyFans
Features:
Over 81.4k likes
Regular live shows
123 videos
566 photos
$10 per month
Where to Follow:
About Susumu:
While there’s plenty of fit and muscular guys on our list of best Asian gay OnlyFans creators, Susumu is an actual pro. Competing and earning medals in bodybuilding competitions across Japan, Susumu is well-acquainted with and highly-skilled at posing to best show off his assets. After getting into the gym several years back, fitness and wellness have become hugely important to Susumu and taken over his lifestyle in the best way.
On his OnlyFans channel, Susumu opts for more provocative poses than those he performs on the bodybuilding competition stage. Head to his page to see his most exclusive thirst-traps in tiny thongs and more (or less, if we’re talking literally).
8. March CMU — Basically the Scorsese of Gay Asian OnlyFans
Features:
Over 47.3k likes
230 videos
62 photos
$15.99 per month
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @marchcmu
Instagram: @marchcmu
X: @march_cmu2
TikTok: @marchcmu
About Mitch CMU:
If you like high-quality content and cute Asian boys, March CMU’s top Asian gay OnlyFans page is just for you. March CMU prefers to cut right to the chase, focusing on explicit content at all times. But it’s not as simple as just turning on the camera app on his phone — March CMU takes a cinematic and narrative approach to his content, creating stories and volumes that center around each partner.
Posting at least twice per week, you can expect lots of movies from Mitch CMU. He even keeps a schedule of new releases pinned to the top of his OnlyFans posts so you’ll never miss out on fresh content.
9. Dylan — A Tall Glass of Man Gay Asian OnlyFans
Features:
Over 45.3k likes
Regular live shows
865 videos
Over 1.2k photos
$15.90 per month
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @dylansexfun
Instagram: @baby_dylan_xx2
About Dylan:
Nobody has a dumpy like Dylan, and he knows it. A citizen of the US but with heritage from Malaysia, top gay Asian OnlyFans Dylan model has curvy, lean, and hairless physique that’s composed of shapely slabs of muscle. He’s quite proud of his measurements — a 40’’ chest and 36’’ hip, if you’re curious — and he knows just the right way to arch his back to best emphasize his figure. Once you add in the copious amounts of oil and various other substances he tends to slather over his body, Dylan is a perfectly shiny play-thing.
Head to Dylan’s OnlyFans page to see his most exclusive content. In addition to hosting regular live shows, Dylan posts weekly climax videos and naughty photos. He also loves creating custom or personalized content, especially when it’s paired with an appreciative tip. That’s to say — he’ll trade his tip for yours.
10. Busty Bruce Lee — Most Insatiable Gay Asian OnlyFans
Features:
Over 44.2k likes
208 videos
451 photos
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @bustybrucelee
Instagram: @juicybustybruce
About Busty Bruce Lee:
Busty Bruce Lee appears to be your average guy during the daytime. He lives a normal life, goes to martial arts classes, the gym, and out with his friends. Busty Bruce Lee’s deep and dark secret is too intense to be repressed, however, which is how his sexually charged gay Asian OnlyFans page came to be.
Using OnlyFans as his personal sex diary, Busty Bruce Lee takes his subscribers along on all of his intimate and debaucherous adventures. Make sure to message him for one on one spicy chats.
Frequently Asked Questions About Gay Asian OnlyFans Accounts
Who are the top Gay Asian OnlyFans creators?
There are a lot of gay Asian OnlyFans creators out there, and we take careful consideration to narrow the ranks down to our top 10 favorites. We consider factors such as popularity, posting frequency, pricing, and content offerings to identify those creators we think you shouldn’t miss out on.
Our favorite gay Asian OnlyFans creators include:
How can I discreetly grow my Gay Asian OnlyFans account?
Sometimes it’s best if your friends, coworkers, and family don’t ever find your gay Asian OnlyFans account. With a few simple strategies, you can still grow your following and earnings without revealing your identity.
Start by using a pseudonym on your OnlyFans and all your linked channels, such as social media profiles. Don’t ever use your real name if you don’t want to be identified. Covering your face or keeping it out of frame can also help hide your identity and prevent people from reverse Google image searching your photos. Make sure to keep any identifying features out of your content, just as tattoos, birthmarks, or anything in the background. Even a view out your window and be enough to reveal your location and identity.
How can I use social media to grow my Gay Asian OnlyFans?
Since OnlyFans doesn’t have search features, social media is the best way to amass subscribers. In fact, social media is responsible for the majority of clickthroughs to OnlyFans, with X contributing to about 70% of total clicks.
To gain awareness and a following on social media, craft an appealing profile, post teasers of your content, and interact with your followers as much as you can. Include snippets of your life to add more personality and reliability. Make sure your social media profile provides followers with a way to find your OnlyFans page, such as a link or username, and encourage them to check out your page for more exclusive content.
How do Gay Asian OnlyFans creators earn money?
There are several ways that gay Asian OnlyFans can monetize their content and earn money on OnlyFans. Averaging at about $7 per month, subscriptions are the main income source on OnlyFans, and creators can charge anywhere between $0 and $50 per month. As a secondary paywall, creators can also implement pay per view fees for their more exclusive content. Pay per view fees are capped at $50 per post and $100 for private messages.
Lastly, creators can also earn tips on all their content, including their page itself. New users can tip up to $100 at a time for a maximum for $500 per day, and users who’ve been on the platform for more than 4 months can tip up to $200 at a time. Onlyfans may also extend the $500 daily limit for users who’ve maintained good standing on the platform for a long time.
How old do you have to be on Gay Asian OnlyFans?
Gay Asian OnlyFans creators and users must be 18 or older to use the site. Before they can purchase content, free or not, users must verify their age by stating their date of birth and providing a valid credit card in their name.
Creators must also verify their age but may be subject to a more stringent process. They may have to provide multiple forms of government-issued ID and other forms, and they’re also subject to audits by the OnlyFans team.
With executive daddies, laid back surfer bros, lifestyle vloggers, and professional bodybuilders, the gay Asian OnlyFans category offers a lot of variety, personality, and sensuality.
We’re always looking out for more creators who are making their mark on the OnlyFans platform. Enjoy these top gay Asian OnlyFans guys, and check back for more.