10 Best Muslim Dating Sites and Apps Singles Can Trust

Online dating has rapidly gained popularity in the last 20 years. With the trustworthy Muslim dating sites, you’ll meet your soulmate of the same faith in no time!
People worldwide began to create profiles and look for their soulmate with the assistance of the internet, whether they were interested in senior, Christian, Muslim dating sites, or something else. However, it quickly became overwhelming to search for the right person because of the many daily active users. There were simply too many people, and it was hard to find someone with similar interests.
Luckily, that quickly changed with the creation of new websites dedicated to specific groups of people. So, now you can easily find other Muslim people and make a connection with them. Keep reading to find out which Muslim sites are the best.
1. eharmony.com
Eharmony isn’t just a Muslim dating site. However, this highly popular dating platform has over 66 million members, and almost all of them are looking for a serious relationship. With a gender proportion almost equal, eharmony is a great option for both men and women.
Upon registration, you need to fill in a detailed questionnaire about your personality, hobbies, interests, as well as what you’re looking for in a partner. This step will make it much easier for the matching algorithm to make better match suggestions for you, and other users will also easily see whether you have something in common.
Furthermore, this dating site also has its app compatible with both Android and iOS devices. The app closely follows the website’s theme, which is sophisticated, clean, simple, and user-friendly. Also, it features minimal ads, so it doesn’t affect the user experience as much as some other apps on the market.
Overall, eharmony is a great platform for meeting new people and connecting with them. Thanks to its wide use and popularity, many Muslim users are looking for a marriage partner who will value their religion.
2. Muslima.com
With 4.5 million members worldwide, Muslima is probably one of the leading dating sites focusing on the Islamic religion. A completely equal gender proportion makes this website perfect for both male and female users, and the site caters to an extensive age range.
Namely, most Muslima members are over 25 who are looking for a serious commitment, while many users are over 40 and are looking for a second chance at love. People belong to other religions, but they’re looking for a Muslim partner and ready to convert.
The registration process at Muslima is quick and simple so that you can be finished with the account creation in less than 5 minutes. Nevertheless, if you want to verify your account, you’ll need to enter some personal details and information about yourself. It will help other users get to know you a bit just by checking out your profile.
3. Match.com
As one of the oldest dating sites on the market, Match has been happily connecting singles since 1993 and continues to do so every day. Although this dating site isn’t strictly focused on Muslim dating, you can find that many Muslim members are part of the Match community. With over 20 million members across the entire world, anyone can find a suitable partner using Match’s dating services.
However, if you’re looking for a long-term relationship, Match is a great dating site to go with. Most users are looking for a serious commitment, and many are even willing to convert religions for their soulmate.
Additionally, the registration process is smooth and simple, while the website features contemporary design and a seamless user experience. Furthermore, you can also use a Match App specifically created for mobile devices, an excellent option for people on the go.
For these reasons, many Muslim men and women choose Match over other dating sites. So, if you’re open to meeting many people to find your soulmate, Match.com is a perfect choice.
4. MuzMatch.com
MuzMatch approaches dating in a more contemporary manner. With the rising popularity of mobile and portable devices, the number of people using websites over standard computers is decreasing each day. So, it is a website where you can learn about the latest mobile app intended for Muslim singles.
However, the MuzMatch app further breaks the boundaries of online dating we’re familiar with. Namely, this dating app was founded having all Islamic laws in mind, so this is a great place to meet your life-long partner, meet people with similar interests and daily habits, make friendly connections, or just learn more about Islam.
With 4 million members across 190 countries, the MuzMatch users are all looking for serious commitment and genuine relationships, so casual dating is not an option. There is an equal number of male and female members, but the app is mostly used by young adults who prefer apps over websites.
Essentially, with the appealing design, state-of-the-art app features, high-quality photos, and countless filters, MuzMatch is becoming everyone’s primary dating choice. Another thing that sets this app from other dating platforms is completely free messaging, making this app a must-try.
5. SingleMuslim.com
If you’re a truly devoted Muslim looking for a Muslim dating site or app that will respect your religion at all costs but give you a chance to meet like-minded individuals, then SingleMuslim. is the ideal solution.
Founded by Adeem Younis, who is a Muslim himself, SingleMuslim closely follows all the necessary guidelines to be respectful towards the Islamic religion and culture. For example, friends and family can also join the website to help you find Halal love or be included in the process.
This Muslim dating site has over 2.5 million members worldwide, all of whom are looking for a life-long partner understanding and sharing their religious and cultural views. For that reason, new users need to fill in an in-depth questionnaire disclosing their personal information such as Salaah and Halal habits, hijab preference, and many other details connected to religious habits and views.
Although the registration process can take a while, it’s worth it in the end. The matching algorithm closely observes the information you entered and matches you with users who fit your description best. So, thanks to the detailed registration, you can truly find your soulmate using SingleMuslim.
6. MuslimMatrimony.com
With a bit different emphasis, MuslimMatrimony largely focuses on connecting Muslim singles who want to tie the knot with a person sharing their values and beliefs. Widely popular in India and among Indians living worldwide, the MuslimMatrimony is a Muslim dating site ideal for people living in India, are of Indian descent or are just looking for an Indian spouse.
With the Muslim Matrimony service available for over ten years across India, this is truly a great way to meet your potential bride and groom.
According to their website, MuslimMatrimony is responsible for over 200,000 successful marriages that started with the help of their services. Additionally, over 100,000 verified members are currently on the website, meaning they confirmed their identity with telephone numbers. It’s a great indication that the chances of you running across multiple fake accounts are minimized.
7. MeetMe.com
The MeetMe dating site brings something innovative to the online dating scene. By combining social media platform features and online dating site features, MeetMe offers its users a perfect blend of meeting new people and making connections.
With quick and easy registration, you can start using the MeetMe website almost instantly. What makes it special is the free messaging feature which not many dating sites offer. So, you can use this dating platform for free without any of the major features requiring a paid subscription. Furthermore, there is a chatroom where online users can chat with other members and share some thoughts.
Essentially, this is a great website for making connections and building genuine relationships. Although the platform isn’t restricted to Muslims only, you can take advantage of free messaging to get to know other users and find someone similar to you.
8. Salams
In the last several years, dating among Muslim singles has been challenging for many reasons. Many move to a new country where they don’t know anyone and have a hard time meeting new people and making connections. Other Muslims simply weren’t lucky enough to meet their soulmate.
Whatever the reason is, Salams dating app is here to connect Muslim people who share similar interests and lifestyle choices. Bringing traditional dating to a new level, Salams gained popularity among the younger Muslim generation seeking long-term commitment and marriage partners.
Featuring a free messaging system, detailed profiles, numerous search filters, and smart match suggestions, this app offers all the crucial app options for free. Furthermore, with blurring profile photos, members have an additional layer of privacy and security. They choose when and to whom they want to make the images completely visible.
9. EliteSingles.com
If you’re a highly educated Muslim single, then you’d fit right in with the EliteSingles community. Although this website doesn’t focus on Islamic religion, it does focus on educated individuals and singles who are professionals in their field. Namely, 82% of the entire EliteSingles community has a university degree, and 100% of them enjoy intellectual conversations, discussions, debates, and so on.
If you’re a well-educated and an established Muslim single, then finding someone similar to you can be exhausting. Luckily, EliteSingles is here to offer you a solution and immediately create a link between you and your potential partner.
With an active membership and equal gender proportion, this dating site is a great choice for Muslim singles around their 30s.
Even though the profile creation is simple, be prepared to pay for a premium subscription since most features are unavailable to free members. Nevertheless, after choosing between the three different subscription packages, you’ll be ready to make connections with intellectuals.
10. Helahel.com
Finally, Helahel is one of the very few Muslim dating sites that are entirely free. This website doesn’t look to make any profit on true love, and its focus is on genuine matchmaking of singles belonging to the Islamic religion.
Because it’s completely free, you don’t have any burden of making quick connections without thinking things through or forcing yourself to communicate with other members just because you paid for the subscription. That’s what makes Helahel a great choice since no other factors limit your chances of true happiness.
As a result, Helahel has over 63,000 members, and the number is growing each day. So, if you want to build your future relationship on genuine feelings, trust, and security, then head over to the Helahel website.
All in all, finding a suitable partner is more and more challenging with modern times and busy life schedules. Nevertheless, the Muslim dating sites give you a chance to meet someone special who will understand you and share your core values.
By choosing one of the ten best dating sites for Muslim singles mentioned in this article, you’ll meet like-minded people and your true partner in no time. Good luck!