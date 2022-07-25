10 Best No Credit Check Loans & Bad Credit Loans With Guaranteed Approval

Are you looking for quick cash, but your credit score doesn't look good? If your answer is yes, you may be wondering whether getting a no-credit-check loan with guaranteed approval is possible. Unfortunately, all lenders will conduct at least a soft credit check before approving your loan request, and there’s no such thing as guaranteed approval for loan applications.
Fortunately, some online lenders have easily accessible loans and lenient requirements in their offers. As a result, they are prepared to offer you emergency personal loans with minimal hassle, even if you have bad credit. Below are the top 4 picks.
- WeLoans - Best for payday loans with no credit check
- US Bad Credit Loans - Popular for offering no credit check loans even to people with poor credit scores
- CocoLoan - Best for approving no-credit-check loans quickly
- US Installment Loans - Best for offering no-credit-check installment loans
WeLoans
WeLoans is a company that’s committed to connecting borrowers with hundreds of trustworthy and dependable lenders. You can apply for up to $5000 for payday loans, cash advance, and installment loans, and up to $35,000 for personal loans.
Before approving a loan request, WeLoans’ partner lenders do not conduct a hard credit check. However, most lenders do conduct a soft credit check to assess your financial history and determine your creditworthiness. These soft checks do not negatively impact your credit scores.
To apply for a loan, you need to fill out and submit a loan application through the WeLoans website. This only takes about three minutes. After that, WeLoans’ potential direct lenders will get back to you with their offers. You select the best deal and then wait for the money to be deposited in your account.
Pros
- Loan approval within minutes
- Offers competitive rates
- Only partners with licensed, dependable, and trustworthy lenders
- Different types of loans
- Keeps your personal and financial information safe and secure
- Bad credit considered
- Only available in the US
US Bad Credit Loans
US Bad Credit Loans offers the easiest way for people with a bad credit history to get online loans. As an authorized credit broker, it will connect you with an extensive list of potential lenders. You’re likely to get a lender willing to offer you a loan, irrespective of your credit score.
The entire loan application process happens online. Simply access the US Bad Credit Loans’ website and answer a few simple questions. Once you’ve submitted your application, a panel of lenders will decide if you’re eligible for the loan, and you may be approved within minutes. The funds are sent into your account on the same day or the next business day.
To qualify for a bad credit loan with US Bad Credit Loans, you may need to prove you can repay the loan. Hence, be ready to provide some proof of income during the application.
Pros
- Quick funding
- An extensive list of partner lenders
- No hard credit checks
- Various loan options are available
- Simple online application
- Must show proof of income
- Only available in the US
CocoLoan
CocoLoan is another company that connects borrowers with lenders. If you are looking for a loan with a bad credit score, there are various bad credit loan options, including payday loans, cash advances, equity loans, and student loans for bad credit. And if you can’t qualify for a loan yourself, you can apply for the loan with a cosigner or even take a secured loan.
Also, you can apply for a loan without a hard credit check of up to $5,000. The interest rates and terms vary depending on which lender you’re working with, so it’s advisable to compare various offers before committing yourself to a loan.
Pros
- The simple loan application process
- Get access to industry-leading lenders
- Quick funding (You could get the funds as soon as one business day)
- Free of charge services
- Bad credit considered
- High-interest rates
US Installment Loans US Installment Loans is a reliable option when looking for a no-credit-check loan with guaranteed approval. Whether you are looking to handle an urgent medical bill, car repair, or any other need, you can opt for a quick payday loan or installment loan.
US Installment Loans is not a direct lender but an online broker. Therefore, the funding will come from one of its partner lenders. The good thing is that US Installment Loans only partner with certified and SEC-accredited lenders.
The amount of loan you can get with US Installment Loans varies. If you want a short-term loan to handle an emergency or keep you going until the next paycheck, you can take a loan of up to $5,000. But if you want a long-term loan, say personal loans for bad credit, you can borrow up to $35,000. These amounts may vary depending on your state.
Pros
- No hard credit check (only soft checks that don’t hurt your profile)
- Quick approval and funding
- Affordable interest rates
- Easy to navigate website
- All information is kept safe and secure
- A stable source of income is needed for bad credit loans
- Only available in the US
BadCreditLoans BadCreditLoans is another company known to cater to the needs of people with low credit scores. It connects you with lenders that can offer you loans, ranging from $500 to $10,000, irrespective of how your credit looks like.
You can choose from various loan options, including personal loans, business loans, student loans, auto loans, and credit card loans. There are multiple lenders, meaning the chances of getting the loan you want are high.
But even if you can’t find a lender in their network of lenders, BadCreditLoans will forward your loan application to their third-party non-lender networks to ensure you get the lending you want.
Also, the company operates 24/7, so you can take a loan anytime.
Pros
- Funds are available within 24 hours
- Free services to all
- Flexible loan terms
- Keeps your information safe through advanced encryption technology
- Compare loan options and rates from lenders with no obligations or fees
- Bad credit holders only qualify for small loan amounts
USALoansNearMe
After receiving your registration information, USALoansNearMe will share it with one or several participating lenders. Within three minutes, you will get a lender decision, and if approved, the money will be sent to you as soon as the following business day.
All information about your loan and loan terms is given by the lender, and USALoansNearMe doesn’t have full access to it. Therefore, any questions or concerns by the borrower should be raised to the lender directly.
Pros
- Doesn’t charge borrowers for products or services. Only participating lenders pay for advertising.
- Ideal for short-term loans
- Direct communication with the lender
- No guarantee you’ll get a suitable lender or the amount you need
- Residents of some states such as West Virginia, Vermont, New York, and Arkansas aren’t eligible for services
- Lenders may perform hard credit checks or obtain consumer reports before approving your loan
To get started, you only need to sign up for a LendingTree account and apply for the loan you need. The entire process is free and only takes minutes. You will then get calls from various lenders, all competing for your business.
Apart from matching you with lenders, LendingTree offers additional services, such as budgeting insights, credit monitoring, and savings recommendations.
Pros
- Quick and easy to get a loan
- Easy to navigate website
- Access to a network of 300+ lenders
- No guarantee of getting a no-hard credit check loan
Specific fees and interest rates are charged on loans, depending on factors like your credit history, income, availability of collateral, and debt payment obligations. Additional fees may apply to particular loan offers, but these will be fully disclosed on your loan agreement.
Moreover, personal loans between $1,500 and $15,000 can be funded online, while those loans less than $1500 but over $15,000 are funded through MarinerFinance’s branch networks.
Pros
- Secured loans available
- No prepayment penalties or origination fees
- Low minimum loan amounts (below $1500)
- Not available in all US states
- Some loan amounts require you to physically visit a branch
Applying for a loan with MaybeLoan is simple. You’ll start by filling out a short and easy loan application form. Within one minute, your application will get approval from multiple dependable lenders, and you can select an offer that suits you the most. The funds will be sent to your bank account by the next business day.
Pros
- Doesn’t charge any fees
- No check credit history
- Flexible payment options
- Bad credit considered
- Some partner lenders may conduct hard credit checks
- Limited loan options
- Only available in the US
OpenCashAdvance is ideal when you need shorter-duration loans to cover an emergency or provide temporary relief for your financial needs. Some lenders may obtain consumer reports or conduct credit checks to determine if you’re eligible for a loan.
Pros
- Services are completely free
- Applying for a loan is simple, quick, and secure
- Get funds as soon as next business day
- You may get a loan with less than good credit
- Services are not available in all states
- Some lenders require faxing of information
- You may need to visit a physical or store to complete your loan application
Q1: Can I Get Payday Loans with No Credit Check?
Today, it’s almost impossible to get loans with no credit check. Under the current regulations, credit checks are required before offering a loan. The only difference is that some lenders conduct hard credit checks while others only conduct soft credit checks.
Q2: Why is Credit Check So Important?
A credit check helps the lender to make lending decisions. After checking your credit score, a lender will know whether to take you as a customer and the interest rates to charge on your loan. For example, a lender may decide to offer its best rates to applicants whose credit scores are above 750, turn down applicants whose credit scores are below 500, and charge high-interest rates to applicants whose credit scores are between 500 and 750.
Q3: What Are the Reasons for an Emergency Loan?
An emergency loan is a loan you take to cover an unexpected expense, like an urgent medical bill, car repair, a sudden journey, funeral costs, etc. Since these needs have to be handled urgently, you need a lender that can guarantee quick and fast funding.
Q4: How Much Can I Borrow with Personal Loans for Bad Credit?
Typically, the amount of money you can borrow from a lender will depend on your creditworthiness and ability to repay the loan. If you are highly qualified, you’re more likely to get high loan limits. But if your credit is bad, you’re likely to get lower loan limits. This is why it’s a good idea to build your credit score before applying for a loan.
Q5: Should I Believe in Guaranteed Loan Approval?
No, guaranteed approval does not work in the loan business. However, irrespective of your financial situation, there is a high likelihood of getting a lender who’s willing to offer you a loan. The only thing you need to do is to look for that lender.
Conclusion
Getting a quick loan is a brilliant idea if you’re in a financial fix or need to take care of some expenses. If your credit scores are low, your options may be a bit limited compared to someone with high credit scores. But that doesn't mean you have zero options. Multiple lenders out there are willing to give you the funds you need, irrespective of your credit information. You only have to know where to get them.
All the companies discussed in this list are a good choice if you’re looking for the best loan for bad credit. However, most of these companies are loan brokers, so they are not responsible for setting loan terms and interest rates. The particular lender you’re working with will determine how much to pay for your loan.
Overall, no matter which company you choose, you can be sure of quick loan approval and funding. You can rely on each one of them to cover urgent financial needs.