10 Free Interracial Dating Sites to Find Your Perfect Match

Interracial dating can sometimes be tough, but luckily, we live in an age where the internet is our ally. With tens of websites dedicated specifically to dating and meeting people of other races, it’s much easier to find someone who shares your common interests.
When you think about it, what’s the alternative? Meeting people in bars and nightclubs is hard and often doesn’t lead to anything. And blind dates can be the absolute worst, no matter who tries to set you up with someone.
That’s why we decided to put together a list of the 10 top picks when it comes to websites that focus on interracial dating, and you can read all about them below. We’ve included a short description for each one of them that you can review and decide if this sounds like something you might get behind.
1. eharmony.com
Eharmony is one of the biggest online dating platforms out there, with millions of registered accounts and a large portion of them being active. To its advantage and to set it apart from other dating sites, eharmony users are actually pretty young. The majority of the users are even in the 25-35 range, and the amount of men and women is pretty balanced. This isn’t the case with a lot of the other platforms which are often dominated by older male users.
You can get a pretty good kick out of the free version, but it really gets effective only when you decide to become a paying member. Then you’ll get access to unlimited browsing and messaging.
Another advantage is that alongside the very visited website, you can download their app for free, and use it on any mobile device. Both versions are very user-friendly and easy to navigate, so you’ll have no problem finding your interracial date.
2. Match.com
Match is another pretty big name in the online dating world, but you need to be a paying member to get anything out of it. Sure, you can make an account for free, but you won’t be able to message anyone or reply to any messages while on that subject. However, suppose you do opt to become a member. In that case, you’ll get access to both one of the largest dating networks out there and a highly sophisticated search engine, which lets you find users that fit your preferences perfectly.
Being a member also unlocks a wide variety of different features, like video dates, “vibe checks”, fully anonymous voice calls, and even prepared ice-breakers, in the case you’re not sure how to start a conversation up. All in all, it’s a great site for interracial dating, as it just has so many active members who you can contact. It just takes a relaxed conversation, and who knows what else it might lead to in the future.
3. InterracialCupid.com
InterracialCupid is a part of the Cupid network, which hosts over 30 different dating sites. This one is aimed at people who are looking to find fun or even love, outside of their race. It doesn’t really have a whole lot of members, but it is still the go-to website for people who fit their target audience. Like all of their other websites, it is beautiful, user-friendly, and easy to navigate. You also get a bunch of features with just a free version, which is a rarity, and a pleasant one at that.
The paid version, of course, presents some improvements, but they are not essential, even though they’re pretty good. Other than that, it functions just as how most dating websites do – you get matches based on your user profile and the preferences you’ve listed there. From there, it’s up to you to strike up a conversation and maybe even find that special someone.
4. InterracialDatingCentral.com
InterracialDatingCentral has been around for a while since the early 2000’s to be exact. Since then, it’s amassed a pretty sizable following, and it still gets thousands of logins every day. As a free user, you can’t send messages, but you can reply to those you get. When it comes to free features, you also get access to a bunch of articles and videos that explain how to improve your online dating profile, which can be very useful.
You can also create an account using your already existing social media, but you don’t have to if you want to stay anonymous for any reason. It’s generally well laid out and easy to use, so you should have no problem browsing the profiles of your possible matches. The user base is very diverse, and no matter what your preferences are, there should be someone for you out there.
5. WhiteWomenBlackMen.com
As the name suggests, WhiteWomenBlackMen has a very specific target audience. If you fall into either of the groups and are interested in the other one, you can do no wrong with this website. If your preference lies somewhere else, though, you can go ahead and skip this one. The website’s base concept is Personal Ads, sort of like Craigslist Personals was before it got shut down. As a non-paying member, you can’t respond to any of them, which is unfortunate.
However, you do get access to their forums and resources, which contain some very interesting material. You can even participate in the contests that sometimes happen. As a paying member, you get access to the website’s main feature, which is browsing and responding to any personal ads that pique your interest. All in all, it’s good fun, but personal ads are simply not as effective as modern dating sites. However, if they are your thing, this is the website for you, and you should enjoy yourself.
6. OkCupid.com
We already discussed one Cupid site above, so we won't go into too much detail here. OkCupid is the big brother of all those dating sites that carry the Cupid name simply because it has such an expansive user base. So, even though InterracialCupid is meant for those who are specifically looking for someone outside of their race, you might actually have a better shot at finding such a match on OkCupid. People who use it are very diverse and come from all walks of life.
With over 10 million members in the US alone, it is undoubtedly one of the more extensive networks for online dating out there. There must be at least a couple or a couple hundred that match your general preferences with so many accounts. If you want to take the entire experience on the road, you can, as OkCupid actually has a very cool app that you can get on practically any mobile device. This way, you can look for matches anywhere you go.
7. InterracialPeopleMeet.com
InterracialPeopleMeet is one of those very niche dating websites, and it sadly shows in the number of users who are online at any given time. That’s also pretty bogged down by a huge disproportion in the numbers of male and female users, which is tipped over on the male side. However, if you have the patience, it can certainly pay off, as the website is actually pretty cool. It doesn’t require any sort of verification either, so while it is easier to make an account, you will have to sift through some bots and scams, but those are pretty obvious to anyone who uses the internet daily.
Also, a lot of the features are locked behind a paywall, but if that’s something you’re willing to pay for, you’ll get access to unlimited messaging, seeing who liked your profile, and all that good stuff. You can even keep an eye out for any potential events that are held in your area if you want to meet up with someone or maybe even just try out your luck in the real world.
8. InterracialMatch.com
InterracialMatch is another website that’s been around for over 20 years, which is pretty impressive on its own. They advertise themselves as a true haven for people who are looking to find love outside of their race, and it isn’t too far from the truth. There are hundreds of thousands of registered members who are all looking for pretty much the same thing. There are some real love stories that started out on this very website.
From a more technical standpoint, even if the site is from the beginning of the century, it has gotten some really cool updates, and it is still very relevant even today. It’s slick, pretty, and easy to navigate. It offers a generally very simple and enjoyable experience, so if you don’t want to do too much thinking and stress over your user profile, head on over to InterracialMatch, and you should be able to take it easy until you find someone to take it easy with.
9. InterracialRomance.com
In contrast to the last one, InterracialRomance is actually a bit outdated. Not that it’s a necessarily bad thing, but it does tend to stave off some potential users. However, it is seemingly not a problem for this website, as there’s a bunch of users registered and being quite active. It works a bit differently than a normal matchmaking site, where it shows you profiles in the form of personal ads you can essentially “like” or respond to by messaging the person who posted it.
Of course, not all of that is available to someone who’s not a paying member, so you will need to get a subscription in order to reply to these “ads” and get into contact with other people. There are some people looking for casual encounters on there, but not a whole lot, as most of the user base is focused on finding a date or someone to start a relationship with.
10. BlackAndWhiteSingles.com
BlackAndWhiteSingles is about as straightforward as a website can be. You state who you are and what it is you’re interested in finding, and you get exactly that; black and white singles who are looking to meet someone outside of their race online. It’s actually an excellent tool for that, albeit a little simpler than some other websites. But all in all, it is pretty good fun, and there’s a real chance you might find somebody that’s looking for the same things as you.
Once again, of course, there’s a premium membership fee that will get you access to improved and additional features. However, it’s not necessary if you just want to meet people. From there on, you can be old school and exchange emails to continue your contact, and maybe even social media accounts if it starts working out. It’s a pretty outdated approach to things, but hey, if it works, it works.
There it is, 10 of the websites most likely to get you an interracial date. Just like their users, they come in all shapes and sizes, but they’re all beautiful. Apart from that, each of the websites on this list is actually quite effective, some more than others.
Online interracial dating isn’t always the easiest, but if you are persistent enough, there’s such a huge amount of people out there that there simply must be someone with whom you’ll click with. When that happens, just let yourself follow your heart and forget about any archaic stigmas about meeting people online. That age is gone, and we can finally accept the internet as our ally, even when it comes to finding love.