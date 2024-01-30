11 Best Male OnlyFans Featuring OnlyFans Guys in 2024

When asked to think about an OnlyFans model, most people will automatically conjure up a woman, but the truth is that some of the top earners on OnlyFans are men. There are hundreds of thousands of male OnlyFans content creators who are currently active on the site, with more joining every day as knowledge of the earning potential OnlyFans models becomes more mainstream.



Men are posting just as many spicy videos, clips, teasers, photos, and more, and many of them are able to earn a living doing so, with some OnlyFans men dominating the field and making over $10,000 a month from selling their content and other services on their page.

The following are some of the best male Only Fans accounts we have seen, featuring content creators who work diligently to post high-quality content often. They are active on the site, with some spending hours every day chatting to their subscribers, filming and posting new daily content, and creating personalized custom videos and photo sets for their biggest fans.



Running a top male OnlyFans page can be a lot of work, but these guys have it all figured out, which is why they are the creme de la creme, and why we believe they deserve to be highlighted in this article.



Top Male OnlyFans - Best OnlyFans Men

Only Fans Men - OnlyFans Male Models You Can Follow On OnlyFans

1. Adam Bentley - Best-Looking Male OnlyFans College Boy



Features:



4.5K likes

110+ posts

$9.99 per month

Where to Follow:



About Adam:

Coming in hot at the top of our list of the best OnlyFans guys to follow in 2023 is Adam. He is a young, 18-year-old college boy who would much rather be posting dirty content to his OnlyFan page than doing his homework, and who can blame him?

Adam is a vers content creator who can be dominant or submissive, depending on the context. His videos and photos feature all sorts of solo fun and collaborations with other content creators. He does wild cam sessions with his fans, and he is also super responsive in the DMs, answering messages and taking requests. Join today and send him a message to say hello. He is ready for you.

2. Karrde - Most Artistic Male Only Fans Twink



Features:



79.4K likes

2K+ posts

$10 per month

Where to Follow:



About Marcin:

Marcin Karrde may have one of the most interesting men OnlyFans pages we have come across. He is a super artistic twink model from Poland whose content is beautifully striking in appearance, while maintaining an irresistible erotic vibe. There are plenty of clothing-free posts, but you can also enjoy artistic looks done with clothing, makeup, paint, and more.

When you subscribe to Marcin, you can enjoy knowing that not only are you purchasing access to spicy OnlyFans content, but you are also helping to fund a true artist in his endeavors. Tips are also most welcome, and will be put to good use by this European hottie with a firm and muscular body.

3. Yeti - Top Alpha Male OnlyFans



Features:



374.6K likes

1.2K+ posts

$9.99 per month

Where to Follow:



About Fabien:

Fabien (Yeti) is one of our top pics for best male Only Fans because he is super alpha and domineering, he is strong, and he knows how to take charge of a situation. He has a naturally hairy body, but what this Parisian frenchman does best is create beautiful, high-quality content that looks as attractive as his co-stars do. He posts plenty of naughty solo pieces as well, so you can enjoy his self-pleasure content along with uncensored meet ups with other men.

Fabien loves to please his fans, and if you order a custom picture or video he will do all he can to make sure it is top-tier. Subscribe to his page today to see why he is one of the best, and make sure to turn renew on so you don’t miss any of the good stuff.

4. Magic Man - Best Male Only Fans for Explicit Content



Features:



10.2K likes

2.5K+ posts

$4.99 per month

Where to Follow:



About Neill:

What makes Neill a magic man is more than his stunningly fit body and his talents in the realms of pleasure. He is one of the top Only Fans men because he shares his life with his fans, including daily life blogs, candid pics, and behind-the-scenes shots. He loves to chat in one-on-one messages, and has new updates to his page daily.

Of course, there are also explicit videos and raw photos of all sorts of daring debauchery, and all of this exclusive content will be at your fingertips and in your DMs after you join Neill’s page.

5. Embarrassed Naked Man - Top Humilation OnlyFans Male



Features:



790+ likes

290+ posts

$5 per month

Where to Follow:



About Embarrassed Naked Man:

And now for something completely different! Embarrassed Naked Man is a page designed to cater to those who love to see a nude OnlyFans male content creator be shamed, embarrassed, and humiliated in all sorts of ways. He deserves to be punished, so he is locked out of hotel rooms, his clothing is stolen, and he is stuck being naked and ashamed.

This page does not feature buff gym rats, but instead shows an everyman-type. There are multiple men being shamed on this account, with plenty of ENM (embarrassed nude male), institutional humiliation, and bad guys getting their commeupance. If this sounds like something you’d be into, subscribe now and be a part of the humiliation.

6. Eric Manly - Hottest Interviews with Female and Male OnlyFans Stars



Features:



1.8K likes

560+ posts

$10 per month

Where to Follow:



About Eric:

Eric Many is a male Only Fans hero, posting a variety of exclusive, erotic content for adults only, including tons of hot NSFW interviews with some of the top 18+ actresses in 2023. There are videos, photos, and audio interviews featuring everything you’d expect from a sexy OnlyFans page, with everything extensively quality-controlled, because Eric wants to bring you only the best.

Eric himself is a buff, bearded lumberjack-type from Spain, who is masculine, and who knows how to treat a lady right. Subscribe to find out who his next collab will be with. You will not be disappointed.

7. Blonde Bro - Best Blonde Only Fans Men



Features:



107.9K likes

1.2K+ posts

$11.99 per month

Where to Follow:



About Blonde Bro:

Blonde Bro is a bisexual Canadian boy who likes to be called daddy. By day he is a medical professional, but on his OnlyFans page, he is so much more. His page has over 1,280 photos and videos, with any position or act you could want, and he is very responsive to DMs.

This dirty-blonde content creator is one of the best OnlyFans men of the year, with plenty of solo content, along with raw and explicit duo work that will leave you wanting more. It is worth so much more than the $11.99 per month he is charging. Join at your own risk; it’s addictive!

8. Jay Man - Top Male OnlyFans Reality TV Star



Features:



4.5K likes

350+ posts

$19 per month

Where to Follow:



About Jay Man:

Jay Man is a well-known German reality TV personality who appeared on the show Temptation Island. He is also a muscular model, and a top male OnlyFans content creator, who is not shy about taking off his swimsuit at the beach, or stripping down to his underwear for an impromptu photo shoot.

Although Jay does not let us know what type of content he is posting, we guess that it features gorgeously styled photos in exotic locations, hot lewd videos, and plenty of peeks at the goods. We guess you will have to subscribe to his page to find out for sure.

9. The Mountain Man - Best Outdoor Male OnlyFans Videos



Features:



13.1K likes

Outdoor content

Free to join

Where to Follow:



About Ashton:

Ashton is a self-described mountain man, and a naked cowboy, but he keeps his cards close to his chest when it comes to describing what he is posting on his page. All we know is he loves to keep things natural and healthy, and he enjoys being out in nature.

If you want to subscribe to a manly male OnlyFans model who is into outdoor fun, follow Ashton’s page. It is free to join, so why not take a leap and see what he has to offer?

10. Dread Man - Best Male Only Fans Solo Content



Features:



72.7K likes

970+ posts

Free to join

Where to Follow:



About Lukas:

Lukas (Dread Man) is a one-man show, sharing filthy content including public content, solo fun, fetish content, and nude selfies. We have chosen him as one of the best male OnlyFans models because he is always active, he loves to engage with fans, and he knows how to work that camera, showing the best angles in high-qualty 1080p.

Although Lukas is currently a solo content creator, he is about to start posting female collaboration videos, so join his page now to ensure you don’t miss out. He is open to taking content requests, but to get his attention you will have to send a tip, as he is a very busy man, with over 4,100 fans. Subscribe today to enjoy everything this 6’1” model with size 11(UK) feet does alone, or with a friend.



Frequently Asked Questions About OnlyFans Guys Accounts

How Do I Open a New Male OnlyFans Account?



Starting an OnlyFans men account is the same as creating any social media profile. You have to add information about yourself, upload photos, and add some writing on your profile to let others know what you are all about.



The difference is that you have to prove your age and identity on OnlyFans using photo ID and selfies, along with adding your real banking information.



This ensures all content creators are legal adults, it allows you to get paid by a simple electronic transfer, and it also prevents scammers from hiding their identities and conning people on the site. As soon as your profile is approved, you can start posting, and earning money.

Will It Cost Money if I Want to Start an OnlyFans Men Page?

No, it is free to start your male Only Fans page. OnlyFans earns money by taking 20% off the top of any earnings content creators make, and the other 80% are sent to your OnlyFans holding account, from which you can withdraw as much as you want, directly into your own bank account. All you need is a phone or camera and a computer, and with an internet connection you can get started today.

What Kind of Content do Men do on the Best Male OnlyFans Pages?

Honestly, OnlyFans guys do it all. There is solo content, content with both male and female collaborators, niche fetish content, and so much more. Some models are “jack of all trades” types, while others dig deep into a particular milieu. You can also find fun services like chatting sessions, custom content, or photo ratings on many pages, and some will even play games with their fans. Each model is unique, and there are millions to choose from.

Do You Have to Prove Your Age When You Make a Male Only Fans Page?

Yes! You cannot join OnlyFans without verifying that you are at least 18 years old. They check creators’ ID amongst other screenings, and fans have to add their own debit or credit card, which acts as a form of age verification as well. This is done because the content that OnlyFans men and women are posting is not suitable for viewers under 18. The aim is harm reduction, while preventing underage content, scams, and trafficking.

How Much do the Top Male OnlyFans Creators Earn?

Some of the highest paid models ever on OnlyFans have earned millions per month, but that is certainly not the norm. Most of the best male OnlyFans models in the top 1% are making an average of $6,000 to $10,000 per month, but there are a few earning hundreds of thousands a month. These men work very hard to earn this much, and competition is fierce, but for a select few, OnlyFans has been a goldmine.



Best Male OnlyFans - OnlyFans Guys In Conclusion

No matter what type of guy you are into, there will be OnlyFans men who can satisfy your desires. OnlyFans is such a huge platform that anybody can find content creators who suit their personal taste.



Whether you like men in cosplay, rugged outdoor types, gamer bois, or fitness models, you will not be disappointed. OnlyFans guys run the gamut. The majority of the best male OnlyFans accounts tend to feature muscular models who clearly make working out a top priority, but there are also plenty of hairy dad bods, petite twinks, and everything inbetween.





We hope that our list of OnlyFans men has been helpful to you, and that you were able to discover some new favorite content creators to subscribe to. OnlyFans makes it easy to enjoy as much adult entertainment as you want, in a customizable experience that lets you pay as much or as little as you like.



There are even free pages you can join, with pay-per-view selections available for purchase for times when you need a little treat. Join in today so you don’t miss out on the next round of daily posts by these incredibly hot OnlyFans men.