11 Best QOS OnlyFans Featuring BNWO OnlyFans in 2024

If spades are your favorite suit, you’re in the right place — so long as you know, we’re not talking about playing any card games here. QOS OnlyFans represent women who are exclusively attracted to Black men. The abbreviation stands for “Queen of Spades,” and “spades” can be considered a bit of an offensive term.



That’s probably why the abbreviation is the most popular way of quickly making this preference known. One niche related to QOS content is BNWO, which is a very particular kind of BDSM. BNWO OnlyFans combines a physical preference with an experiential preference that results in a pretty unique experience.

Top OnlyFans QOS - Best QOS OnlyFans

Queen Of Spades OnlyFans - OnlyFans BNWO Models You Can Follow On OnlyFans

Goddess Tickle — Sweet and Demanding QOS OnlyFans

SnowWhiteDK — Danish BNWO OnlyFans

Rosa — OnlyFans QOS Teacher

McKenna Rae — Queen Of Spades OnlyFans Next Door

Miss Amanda — Best QOS OnlyFans FemDom

Missy Quinn — OnlyFans BNWO Keyholder

RussianQoS — QOS Only Fans Couple

Lilly Lonestar — OnlyFans Queen Of Spades Cowgirl

MoreKatie — Queen Of Spades Only Fans Showgirl

KimbrrrJaXXX — Authentic and Best Queen Of Spades OnlyFans

1. Goddess Tickle — Sweet and Demanding QOS OnlyFans



Features:





Nearly 700 fans

Over 95K likes

More than 2K photos

Where to Follow:





About Goddess Tickle:

This confident redhead hails from Memphis, Tennessee. She considers herself a “brat” and a top Queen of Spades Only Fans creator. She’s a strong woman, which is probably why she’s also a FemDom. She can be a bit sassy, but she also loves positivity. She has two professional personas: One for her softer side and one for her superior side. When she’s not working, she’s all about women uplifting each other.

2. SnowWhiteDK — Danish BNWO OnlyFans



Features:



Top 2% creator

Over 12K likes

More than 1K photos and videos

Where to Follow:



About SnowWhiteDK:

Hailing from Denmark, this best Queen of Spades OnlyFans and Danish mom likes her content as spicy as can be. She genuinely loves chatting with her fans and discovering new things. She’s a true creative and a model who takes self-care very seriously. While black is her favorite color, she’s known to wear bright colors, too. She loves fine jewelry and fine wines.

3. Rosa — OnlyFans QOS Teacher



Features:



More than 55K likes

Over 500 photos and videos

Only $10 per month subscription

Where to Follow:



About Rosa:

Rosa is a teacher and wife from Great Britain. This OnlyFans Queen of Spades has an edgy look and loves all things black. Rosa is a master of multitasking, and she’s got more energy than the Energizer Bunny! After her day job, she works out every day. She loves tea: the kind you sip and the kind you spill.

4. McKenna Rae — Queen Of Spades OnlyFans Next Door



Features:



Over 35K likes

Nearly 500 photos and videos

Free subscription

Where to Follow:



About McKenna Rae:

McKenna is not your typical Texas girl. This blond is a true QOS Only Fans is all about breaking stereotypes and sharing the love. She might look like the girl next door, but she’s anything but average. She’s an amateur content creator who loves building her own business from the ground up.

5. Miss Amanda — Best QOS OnlyFans FemDom



Features:



More than 17K likes

Nearly 900 photos

Under $10 per month subscription

Over 800 posts

Where to Follow:



About Miss Amanda:

Miss Amanda is a goth OnlyFans BNWO. She considers herself to be a big deal. She’s a wife and a mom, but she’s also the HBIC as a FemDom. She loves tattoos, black latex, and long pointy nails. She’s a professional content creator who’s been around for a long time with no plans of stopping soon.

6. Missy Quinn — OnlyFans BNWO Keyholder



Features:



Over 51K likes

Nearly 900 photos and videos

No PPV ever

Under $10 per month subscription

Where to Follow:



About Missy Quinn:

Missy is one of the best QOS OnlyFans because of her open mind and assertive attitude. She’s British and petite, but she’s got a giant personality. She prominently displays her QOS tattoo in most of her content alongside a few other black-and-white tattoos. She hates to be alone, so you’ll almost always catch her with friends.

7. RussianQoS — QOS Only Fans Couple



Features:



Top 1% creator

Over 35K likes

More than 1.2K photos

Nearly 650 posts

Where to Follow:



About RussianQoS:

You get two for the price of one with this Queen of Spades OnlyFans. This account features a couple from London who have been together for over 7 years. But, if you really only came for her, she does do solo content sometimes. This dark diva loves lace masks, and black is her favorite color. Her motto is “Love life and enjoy it to the max!”

8. Lilly Lonestar — OnlyFans Queen Of Spades Cowgirl



Features:



More than 17K likes

Over 1.1K photos and videos

Nearly 550 posts

Where to Follow:



About Lilly Lonestar:

This blond cowgirl is Lilly Lonestar, and as a Texas girl, she prefers the biggest and the best of everything. She’s an OnlyFans QOS with five tattoos to prove her dedication. She lives in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and knows all her neighbors. Lilly is a high-energy person with a lot of love to give. She hates being bored.

9. MoreKatie — Queen Of Spades Only Fans Showgirl



Features:



Nearly 18K likes

More than 1.1K photos

Over 1K posts

Where to Follow:



About MoreKatie:

Katie Diggs might be a BNWO OnlyFans, but she’s definitely a QOS, and she’s got a very large tattoo to prove it. Katie is from Las Vegas, and her showmanship is on point. She loves learning new poses for her photos and can’t live without lace. She’s equal parts sassy and sweet.

10. KimbrrrJaXXX — Authentic and Best Queen Of Spades OnlyFans



Features:



Nearly 10K likes

Over 20 live streams

More than 1.1K photos

Over 1.5K posts

Where to Follow:



About KimbrrrJaXXX:

Kimbrrr is a passionate QOS OnlyFans from San Antonio, Texas. She lives for creating chemistry in relationships, and she assures you she’s not acting. She loves to chat with her fans for new ideas and to keep up with the latest in technology. She’s a wife and a mom (and a dog mom) who prides herself on being authentic at all times.

OnlyFans QOS - In Conclusion

When you see QOS or Queen of Spades in a creator’s bio, you’ll know two things: They’re only attracted to Black men, and they have a tattoo of a spade. The latter is a defining feature that shows true dedication to this preference, which distinguishes real QOS from fakers. BNWO OnlyFans take this physical preference up a notch and add in some BDSM concepts for a very specific type of content.