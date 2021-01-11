12+ Best Background Check Sites With Free Trials - Search Criminal Conviction Database

There was a time when it was necessary to hire a professional to perform a proper background check, but those days are long over. Nowadays, all you need to do is utilize one of the many online background check companies available to you.These sites could not be easier to use. Typically, all you need to get started is a name, email address, or phone number to get started.If you're in need of a good background screening service that doesn't cost a fortune, we've got you covered. Take a look at our list to find the best background check service for your needs.

Let’s look at the best background check sites:

Truthfinder - Best for fast background checks

Been Verified - Best for unlimited background checks

Instant Checkmate - Best traditional background check service

411 Background Check - Best for reverse phone lookup

Publicseek - Best for social media background checks

UniCourt - Best for legal data

Intelius - Best for anonymous searching

People Finders - Best for finding contact information

People Looker - Best for genealogy searches

SpyFly - Best for criminal background checks

Best Background Check Sites

Key Takeaways

Truthfinder is another great option for searching public records. Before you can use the service, you'll have to agree to the terms of service. Essentially, the information you find on this particular website can only be used for personal curiosity.If you're using this background service to make an employment decision, you risk running into legal trouble. If you're looking for a site that provides employee background checks, you'll need a site that is compliant with the fair credit reporting act.Truthfinder provides a huge variety of background check services. The site gives you access to criminal records, family tree checks, dark web scans, reverse phone checks, and more. You'll get a single report for free, and after that, you'll have to pay a monthly subscription fee. Once you sign up, you'll get unlimited background checks.Been Verified offers "everyday information" such as vehicle, property, and contact information. The site keeps it extremely simple. You can start searching with just a first and last name. If you want to get more in-depth, you can search for email addresses, home addresses, and usernames. The search results will provide you with public information such as phone numbers, criminal records, and more.Been Verified provides all of the traditional background services that you'll find on any good background check website. Aside from that, Been Verified offers a rather unique service called "Unclaimed Money." This service helps people locate the owner of unclaimed money that's been found.Instant Checkmate is a straightforward background check service that provides access to public records. With just a name and city, you can view criminal records, court records, social media accounts. This website has been used for well over a billion searches, so it's safe to say the site knows what it's doing.That said, the site doesn't exactly provide instant results as the name implies. It can take well over five minutes to get your results back. But, if you're willing to wait a few extra minutes, you'll get a comprehensive background check from this site.Instant Checkmate is most often used to search for an individual's criminal record. After you put in a first and last name, the site will search through thousands of data points to provide criminal and arrest records, civil judgments, and more.This background check website provides free, instant background checks to its users. If you're looking for a quick, convenient option, this is the way to go. The site offers a free background check to new users that you can use without creating an account.Now, I will say, the free results are fairly limited. You'll get access to one result without cost, but if you'll have to pay to see the full report. In order to do the background check, you can choose to search according to name, email address, phone number, or home address.The most common things people search on this site are sex offender records and social media pages. All you have to do is enter a piece of information connected to an individual and the site will provide you with everything in its database. People also use this website to do reverse phone checks to see if their own record is clean.Pubicseek is an instant background check website that's super easy to use. As soon as you get on the site, you'll see a search bar that can be used for your search. Publicseek keeps it simple- all you need is a first and last name to get your search underway. Most people use this site to check for social media profiles attached to a name. You can get one free result from this site before you'll need to sign up for an account.Full disclosure here— most people use these services to catch a cheating partner. It turns out people are seeking background check services for more than just criminal history. So, that being said, if you've got a funny feeling about your better half, you can get an instant background check on Publicseek. You'll get access to all social media pages attached to the name you search.UniCourt is one of the best background check services for court records. This service provides dozens of law firms and hundreds of companies with access to a comprehensive legal database.If you've ever tried to search through legal records, you probably found it to be extremely tedious searching through several different databases. UniCourt has essentially solved this issue by compiling both state and federal records into one place.With UniCourt you can search for state and federal court data and automatically track court cases. Most people use this site as an affordable way to perform case research and keep track of cases they are interested in. You can search according to the party or attorney's name to get started.When it comes to performing a background check, it's nice to know your own identity is safe and sound. Intelius makes sure that all background checks are completely confidential. In other words, the person you're researching won't be informed that a background check was done on them. Intelius provides access to over 20 billion public records making it one of the best background check services around.The most popular use for this site is criminal background checks. You can also use the site to perform a reverse background check to see what information about you is in the public record. Another great feature of Intelius is the home data search. If you're interested in buying a property, you can search the records to learn more about the history of the property.US Search is an extremely simple, yet highly effective website for background checks. You can perform background checks on a name, email address, phone number, or home address. If you're looking for a simple background check on criminal records, this site will do the trick. This background check company has access to extensive public records to help you find the information you need.As I mentioned, US Search is great for classic background checks. Another popular reason for using this site is for property searches. For people who are in the process of purchasing a home, this tool can provide you with important information that you may not be privy to otherwise.People Finders is exactly what it sounds like— a site to help you find information on other people. Now, this site is not suitable for tenant, or employee background checks. In other words, this service should be used strictly for satisfying your personal curiosity and nothing more. The site has access to over 43 billion records and 6,000 data sources.People typically use this background check service to find contact information for other people. As long as the contact information is in the public record, you should be able to access it through this site. You can also perform traditional background checks and property searches.People Looker is a handy little background check website that provides information that you "may not find on Google." In other words, the services provided help users learn more about other people via a database of public information. Search options include name, email address, phone number, and property.If you're curious about someone's criminal record, or arrest records, this site has you covered. A more unconventional use of the site is searching for long lost relatives. People Looker helps individuals connect with relatives by performing comprehensive background checks and providing in-depth reports on individuals.Again, this site should not be used to learn about employee background, professional background, credit checks, or work history, if this information is being used in hiring or housing decisions.InfoTracer is one of the most popular background check providers due to its simple and intuitive design. The services on this site are comprehensive and fast. The easy to use platform has searched over 2 billion records, making it one of the most heavily used sites on this list.Part of the reason for this success is the number of search options provided by the site. You can search according to name, email address, phone number, username, home address, plate, IP, and even face. With that kind of search power, it's easy to find the information you're looking for.I already mentioned the unique background check services available on this site. The one that stands out the most is the face search. You can upload a picture of the person in question and the site will provide you with any information available attached to that image. The other popular use of this site is to find past divorces and marriage records.SpyFly is one of the best background check services for doing a criminal background check. As the site states, you can find information with these services that you won't find on Google. The reason for this is that the site pulls information directly from state, federal, and municipal public databases. The site makes it easy to search with just a name, email address, or phone number.Most people use these services to find out about past legal troubles. Things like warrants, judgments, arrests, and even bankruptcies can be found through this service. Users have access to a free background check that provides a single report. However, if you want access to the entire report, you'll have to sign up for an account.There is no shortage of online background check providers available to you. The best background check service for you totally depends on your particular needs. Whether you’re looking for a traditional criminal background check or a property check, these sites can help you find the information you need.Most of these options provide at least one background screening for free so you can get a feel for what the site offers. If you're interested in unlimited searches and unlimited reports, you might consider signing up for a monthly subscription. Whichever method you choose, you can get started with as little as a name or email address.