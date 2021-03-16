12 Trans Dating Sites and Apps You Will Actually Want To Use

Even though there are tons of dating sites and apps out there, it doesn’t mean that it’s easy to find someone. Whether you are looking to have fun or meet someone special, dating apps can be hell. On top of that, if you are a trans person, things get even more difficult.
People who are transgender have fewer options available both in the real world and online. Finding others with similar interests can be difficult. That’s why we’ve made this list of the 12 best dating apps and sites for trans women and local crossdressers.
A lot of platforms promise many things, but they don’t deliver. Instead of wasting your time, money, and nerves, just check out our list and see what works best for you. So let’s start.
TS Dates
TS Dates
is a free dating site that also has a Gold Membership that gives more features to users. The main goal behind the site is to help crossdressers and transgender people find someone to chat and date. It currently has over 70 million members worldwide.
TS Dates lets you flirt with other open-minded members, and it does that really well. People can communicate through instant messages or chat. There are over 40 million users that also have photos and videos on their profiles.
If you want to get straight to the point, you can do this as well. It has a great search system with a lot of filters and customization. At the same time, it finds users that are near you so that you can meet them in real life.
My Transsexual Date
My Transsexual Date
was one of the first trans-oriented sites that promoted sincere dating. This dating site is about finding caring people, falling in love, and treating others with respect. It has around 1 million users with peak popularity in Europe and North America.
So this is a platform for trans people who want to fall in love and get into a relationship. It’s not a one-night stand dating site, although you might be able to find that too as well. It’s not the largest transgender dating site, but it’s completely free from fake profiles and malicious users.
There’s no advertising – you can set-up your profile easily and add as much/little information about yourself without any limitations. There are many search filters, including education, Zodiac, sign, photos, activity, etc. It also has a free and premium membership.
Tinder
Everyone has heard of Tinder
. It’s basically Facebook in the world of dating. Tinder wasn’t built for trans people, and you couldn’t add various gender identities in the past. However, in 2016 Tinder added new identities such as gender queers, trans man or woman, crossdresser, etc.
Tinder has made a lot of efforts in allowing the trans community to use the app. At the same time, it’s a great place for crossdressers as well. You can customize the app only to match you with people who have similar sexual preferences.
Even though there are all kinds of people on the app, there is a steady base of LGBTQ+ users, and you can find both flings and people looking for commitment.
Date A Crossdresser
Date A Crossdresser
is one of the few dating sites designed specifically for crossdressers of all genders and sexual orientations. It’s good for CD, TS, and TV people, and you can rely on this platform to find people who are looking for the same things.
It’s a pretty unique place where all genders can enjoy their fantasies or experiment. It’s open to transsexuals and transvestites alike. The free membership isn’t that limiting and gives you a solid amount of features and email messaging.
There are many specific fetishes on the site, and you can filter out your searches or members by what you’re interested in.
Taimi
Taimi
is an LGBTQI+ dating app/social network that comes with a combination of free & paid features according to different budgets. It has around 250k Users from the US and over 50k active weekly members. The majority of members are younger people up to 24 years old.
You can download the app for free and create your profile in five quick steps. It works by matching people based on their interests and location. When you get matched with someone, you can message them even with the free version.
There is a small number of fake profiles on the app, and members can create detailed profiles with photos and other information about themselves. It has some unique features like Live Duet, Chat Requests, and Rollbacks.
OkCupid
Historically OkCupid
has been one of the largest heterosexual dating platforms. However, in the past couple of years, it changed a lot. It all started in 2011 when the site added the option to filter out straight people on the platform.
Three years later, they added new sexuality choices, including questioning, pansexual, homoflexible, heteroflexible, demisexual, asexual, and queer. In terms of gender, you can choose from transfeminine, transmasculine, pangender, trans, genderqueer, and so much more.
OkCupid has over 50 million users, and it’s one of the most established dating apps. You can find both trans and crossdressing people on the platform. As long as you narrow down your interests, you’re good to go.
TG Personals
TG Personals
is a dating site designed specifically for the trans community. It’s one of the best trans dating sites where you can find people looking for committed relationships or even marriage. Currently, the site has over 200k users, with 80% of them coming from the United States.
TG Personals has both a free and paid version. What’s great about it is that all of the features are available to free users as well. Simply put, you can use TG Personals successfully, even without the paid version.
TG Personals can use hundreds of blogs within the site to write something, share opinions, talk about their thoughts, and meet new members. It has an advanced chat feature with video chats and voice supports.
Transgender Date
Transgender Date
is not only a dating site aimed at trans people. It’s also a place where people can learn, share ideas, connect, and mingle. It offers something fresh in the world of LGBTQ+ dating and strives to create a safe environment for this group of people.
It’s a completely inclusive platform that offers its services to straight people as well. It’s one of the smallest dating sites with around 110k registered members. However, the community is really active, as the platform has 100k unique visitors each month.
The registration process is a minute long, and everyone can do it. People can talk through a messenger, and the whole platform is built similarly to social media. Everyone can send messages, add people, read blogs, write blogs, and comment without any restrictions.
Trans
Trans
is one of a kind app designed specifically for transgender dating. It’s a great place to find a tgirl, a crossdresser, or a transgender person. The app is advertised as one of the best trans dating apps in the whole world. We wouldn’t go that far, but Trans certainly has a lot of good things to offer.
Trans can help you find some short-term or serious relationships. There are all kinds of people on the app. The app is really intuitive and offers a nice user experience, but you need to get a paid membership to get all the necessary functionalities.
It’s a simple app with small profiles containing pictures and basic information. There are also several bisexual and heterosexual men interested in dating a trans person.
Her
Her
is an exclusively queer app made for women. Queer, bisexual, and lesbian women can find everything they need here. It’s also great for trans women or girls that would like to try out different things. The app sends users relevant news about the LGBTQ+ community, festivals, and interesting parties.
All users can send each other messages, share news, check events, and start forum-like discussions. It has a similar matching system to Tinder, but users can also go to other profiles and come back to some profiles they previously skipped.
It’s more of a social app for queer women. However, the emphasis is on dating, and you can find people looking for relationships as well as one-night stands.
Trans 4 Date
Trans 4 Date
is designed with a single goal in mind – creating an environment where trans people can date safely. It’s an open-minded website where everyone can express themselves. The registration process is pretty standard – you need to give basic personal information and set up your profile.
The sign-up is free, and the whole platform is intuitive. Any gender is welcome here, but the administrators don’t allow any harassment or people forcing members to do something they are not. It’s a 100% legit dating platform that even has an Android app.
All of the members are real, and you can meet all kinds of people with different interests. It’s important to mention that this site is completely free.
Conclusion
We hope this list helps you find the right trans dating site or app for your needs. Take the time to try out some of these from our list. After all, most of them offer free versions that let you learn more about the platform and how it works. Good luck!