16 Best Cam Sites Online: Adult Live Cam Shows 2022

A modern website that's easy to use

Extensive matching capabilities

Option to start live-streaming yourself

Adult stars on the site

Expensive

Your ideal model may not be live when you need them or be held up in a private video chat.

Free cam site

Cam shows are high-quality

Not many chat room opportunities

Live stripteases and performances

VR function for private shows

Some models end it at the striptease

A diverse group of models

Bluetooth toy features

You have to pay per minute

Several free videos are available with a free account

Quality features and services

Purchase necessary to access all of the site features

Filter through shows by category or tag

Many live adult videos are free to watch

Many broadcasting rooms that you can watch at any given time.

Free videos are usually a teaser

The more time you spend watching a show, the more it'll cost

Transparent pricing model

Wide variety of cam female and male models models in every gender

Not many private show options

Modern user interface and quality videos

Beautiful models

Mobile-friendly option

No amateur models

Certain public streams are free

Easy to get more information on a model

Experienced cam models

Private shows are expensive and charged per minute

Thousands of shows to choose from

Intuitive search function

An outdated website with tons of ads

The models are very interactive in a video chat

Some free cam rooms

Tip structure works by viewers pooling their money together

Prices and money goals are not listed on the videos

Several couple models

Free archived videos

Varied payment options

You have to pay per minute

No cool features

Instant translation system

Beneficial random algorithm to users.

Vast user base from all over the world.

There is no filter or search option.

It does not cater to the LGBTQ community.

You get a great preview of the private shows through the thumbnails.

Beautiful Cam models

Varied kinks

Quite expensive - pay-per-minute system.

A small number of free credits

Free Live shows

It has a vast user base

Not very interactive

The interface is not user friendly

Thanks to the internet, physical distance doesn't have to equate to intimate distance. There are many ways to get close to others and have a full-functioning intimate life all from the comfort of your couch. Enter: adult webcam sites. But - there are a few prerequisites to enjoy these cam sites to their fullest potential. Of course, you will need a computer. Preferably one with a webcam, if you ever want to participate yourself (instead of simply watching). You'll also need to find a good adult cam site to go on. The latter is becoming increasingly difficult, with the endless online dating and chat opportunities popping up on Google.Here are some of the best cam sites to try, with beautiful cam women, private shows, and plenty of live video content to see.Related Read: Top 11 Best Sexting Sites & Apps

J**KMate is a relatively new adult webcam site, but it's still very popular among viewers. What makes this site stand out in the crowd is its extensive search capabilities. You can use specific filter settings to search for cam women based on personal preference - such as gender, niche, and even body type. From there, the site will begin to match you with cam models who fit your preferences.There are other impressive features available on J**KMate. For instance, you have the option to start streaming a video of yourself during a private show with a cam model. The premium feature allows you to have a private video chat with a cam model. You can also participate in a free group video chat with a cam model alongside other members.This live cam site even hires professional cam models and adult stars for viewers to stream. You can go one-on-one with these experienced models, but it'll be pretty expensive. The models with the highest rating have the best performances and fast response rates.MyFreeCams is one of the best cam sites overall because of the free shows. If you're looking to have a good time online, but on a budget, this is the cam site for you. Yes, this cam site seriously offers free live videos of the cam women. The webcam models do not charge you to watch their cam shows. This is obviously the biggest advantage that My Free Cams has to offer. It has men flocking to this free cam site.Even with the free shows, the quality of the videos is not lacking. Everything added to the website is super high-quality, and the cam models are always engaged in the performance and willing to try something new. However, to access the private shows and one-on-one chat sessions, you will need to purchase some tokens in advance. This is where you can ask the models to perform personalized things for you. It's important to note that many users of this cam site really only use it for free videos. Because of this, many of the webcam models aren't too responsive to private chat requests.StripChat is exactly what it sounds like - interactive, online stripteases. But, that's just touching the surface with this live cam website. Some of the models perform stripteases and that's it. But others will take things a step further with live performances.There are so many categories of live video streams that you can enjoy on the site. The site also makes things more interesting through virtual reality technology. This helps to make the experience more real to the users. You also have the option to check on new models that join the site regularly.You can check beforehand to see if the video is free to watch, but expect to tip the models in the form of tokens.Cams.com is one of the best cam sites because of the unique and robust features available to its users. On the homepage, it looks like your average chat site with models on adult webcams, as well as private show options. You can also search for a performance based on certain categories - such as gender, body type, or specific model.But if you dig deeper, you will find that there are options that are rare on some of the other top adult webcam sites. For example - in addition to female shows, there are many male shows, and nonbinary shows as well. There are also Bluetooth toy options that sync up with the video you're watching. This helps you intimately interact with the models like you're in the room with them.Users can interact with the models for free on site but for private cam2cam sessions, one needs to pay. The site accommodates people from different ethnic groups and languages, users can view the site in 10 different languages.Royalcams is another free chat and live cam site where you can enjoy various cam shows, private shows, and much more. There are quite a few models and users on the site daily, meaning there's always something to see and do on Royalcams.Some video sessions are free to access with a basic account, while others will require payment. For example, you have to pay for personalized attention and requests from the models. It's based on a token system, which is bought through the website. Once you have enough tokens, you'll automatically be upgraded to a Gold membership, where you can access better chat controls, receive fewer ads while on the platform, and get discounts on further token purchases. Other than that, the site is 100% free to use.Chaturbate has been around for over 10 years, and now hosts one of the most diverse and inclusive groups of models out of all the live cam sites. It's known to be one of the best cam sites and has the numbers to prove it. Millions of users log on every day to enjoy the many public cams and private shows available.Once on the Chaturbate homepage, you'll be shown a series of thumbnails that give you a preview of the performance happening inside that video. You can scroll through until you find a video that looks interesting. Many of the models seem to be doing solo shows, but once you click on a thumbnail, you may be pleasantly surprised when it's actually couples, multiples, and other unique performances.BongaCams is one of the best cam sites because of its transparency and affordability. BongaCams isn't based on a pay-per-minute pricing structure, which will definitely save you a lot of money long-term. While many of the top cam models are free to watch, some performers will expect some kind of tip or donation afterward. This is their job and they need to make money after all. If you liked the show, feel free to give the models some tokens.There are all different kinds of performers on BongaCams, including women, men, couples, gay, and nonbinary people. Chances are you'll be able to find what you're looking for on BongaCams. Plus, you will be informed of all the costs upfront before entering a show, including tips. This will help you choose which shows to watch based on both preference and price.LiveJasmin is known to have some beautiful cam models. They're a diverse group of models, who are polished, in shape, professional, and flat-out stunning.Just as the women are well put together, so are the videos. Nothing is filmed in poorly lit bedrooms, where the video quality is clearly lacking. Everything seems to be filmed in a professional studio, giving users the best possible online cam experience. If you're a newbie at this and looking for amateur models, this is not the place for you. This is a site full of professionals and it shows.Flirt4Free is not a place for amateur cam models to stream their activities. Almost all of the models on this site are very experienced and some are even stars. If you want to splurge on a private show, this is the place to do it. The cam models know exactly what they're doing and how to please you. You can even choose to watch a model based on a certain preference. And if you find one or two models that you absolutely love, you can take a look at their schedule and make sure you never miss one of their shows.Streamate advertises live adult cams 24/7. There are thousands of models online at any given time of day (or night). Whenever you decide to make your way to the site, whether it's 7 at night or 3 in the morning, chances are many models will be giving performances. The site is always busy and is notoriously known as the live cam site that never sleeps.CamSoda is packed full of models with fun personalities that put on some entertaining shows. The site itself functions like most of the other top cam sites; for instance, there are several free chat rooms and cam rooms that you can enter. If you want the models to do something specifically catered toward you during a show, however, it will cost you. Because CamSoda doesn't charge by the minute, the models are working off tips and donations. Most of them will want some tips flowing in before they do what you're asking for. But it's not as easy as it sounds.Unfortunately, the pricing structure on Camsoda is pretty confusing. Many popular cam sites will inform you what you should tip the model before entering into the cam rooms. On this site, however, the viewers must come together and pool their money until the model's tip goal is achieved. Only then will the cam model perform the desired act that she was asked to do. Sometimes the tip goal is a lot of money.ImLive is more of an old-school cam site, however, it's just as effective as the others. It's been around for nearly 20 years and has continued to keep users engaged and active on the site. This site is great for live couple and group performances, though there are solo shows as well. Other than that, there's not much else. There aren't any fancy features, like VR cam or Bluetooth toy capabilities.Put this cam site to work for your fantasies with couples. That's what it's best for.This list would be incomplete without mentioning LuckyCrush. LuckyCrush is one of the fastest-rising websites that combines both the aspects of cam sites and ChatRoulette. The site uses a random algorithm to help users have a live random video chat with opposite-sex partners. Members have the opportunity to meet random strangers worldwide.Members can easily start a casual video chat with a random person. While the site chooses who you can talk to, you are at liberty to end a video chat at any point if you do not like who you have been matched with. The site has an instant translation system, so you do not have to worry about understanding your match if they speak a different language.Women use the site for free, while men have to purchase credits after their trial period is over. The random algorithm makes it so that you can end up being paired with the partner of your dreams from all across the world. The matching system is unique and unlike many other cam sites.Xcams comes highly recommended if your looking for more European cam models. Although not the most popular site, it has a constant stream of models at any given time that you can have fun interacting with.Although it primarily features European models, they are diverse in terms of their performance styles, kinks, and backgrounds. This way, you are assured of finding at least something or someone that will interest you. On the homepage, you will find various videos you can browse through to get a feel of what the site is about.New users each receive 25 free credits when they sign up, which gives you about five minutes of a free show. After that, you will need to pay to continue enjoying shows on the site. The price varies for each model; the models get to decide what their shows are worth. You will receive all the information upfront, including the number of credits you will need for a show, so you can decide what you want to commit to.BabeStation is arguably one of the biggest cam sites in the UK. Its extensive years in the cam sites industry have seen it rise to become a popular site for cam models. You are also assured of getting the full cam experience with skilled models.Once you sign up for the site, you will be taken to a live video streaming instead of getting a preview of thumbnails of recorded videos. The site has live videos streaming all the time, so you are always assured of a fun experience. You can also search for a live show more to your taste in fantasy. The videos are streamed in the best quality possible, making the experience even more surreal.However, since the cam models are not very diverse in terms of ethnic backgrounds, there are few filter options. The site can also be challenging to navigate for new users who may be looking for models with specific kinks. Some models also do not do much in terms of performance, interaction, and entertaining users.The site is perfect for people looking for a voyeur experience as sometimes the models just film themselves going about mundane tasks. The advantage of using this site is that there are many promotions given to users to make the site more affordable to them.

Another brilliant cam site where users can have a live video chat with models from all over is TrueUnicorns. The site is crafted in a way that members can find live video adult cam shows at any time of the day. It has a user-friendly interface that is easy to navigate, even for first-time users.

They have tons of well-defined categories.

Countless models to choose from.

Competitive prices, which makes them fair.

Mix of professional and amateur models

Not much experience in the cam site industry – it is a new site.

Tips for using adult webcam sites



TrueUnicorns has a little of everything for everyone. There are tons of well-defined categories that one can search through. The filter feature also works brilliantly, and you can filter your selection to what you desire. As for the models, you can find both professionals and amateurs depending on what you like. You are still assured of a great show either way.The pricing at TrueUnicorns is relatively fair compared to most cam sites. Theirs is considered among the most competitive in the cam site industry. To get a private show by your desired model, you need to purchase tokens to pay for the show. Also, depending on how pleased you are with the show, you can tip however much you want.There are a ton of different ways to enjoy the services available on adult webcam sites. Depending on your style and how you prefer to watch the shows, you can either pay for private shows or participate in the live cams and chat rooms. You can choose to watch amateurs or experienced cam models, filter by a specific kink, and tip the best performances.Read the tips below to find out how you can get the most for your money on these webcam sites.Before signing up for a subscription or paying by the minute, get your feet wet with a free cam show. This is to check whether these kinds of live cam sites are something you're actually interested in or not. Besides, why pay when you don't have to? The only downside is that many online viewers try to mooch their way into the free shows. This could lead to some buffering and long wait times. But it's definitely worth a try!Check that the adult webcam site meets your needsNot all live cam sites will provide the same features, offers, and services. For example, the best cam sites will allow you to search for cam models based on specific criteria - such as gender, sexual orientation, body type, and interest in specialities. If you like to watch shows with various genders or couples, make sure the site caters to those needs. If you prefer private shows as well, use a cam site that offers both. It's best to make a list of your desires and check to see if the website can properly fulfill them.Many of these adult webcam sites will pump out video after video, no matter the quality. This is the case with public streams especially. Oftentimes, the cam models are not engaged or responsive to the requests in the chat rooms. Use a cam site that prioritizes quality videos that are guaranteed to please those watching. You won't be able to peel yourself away from the live cam or the webcam model. If it's a good performance, make sure to tip and compliment the cam model.