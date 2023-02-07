14 Best Hookup Apps That Work: Try Top Casual Dating Apps For Free

Many people refer to dating casually as simply hooking up with others with no strings attached in this modern world. It’s become entirely normal not to want to be in a committed relationship until you feel that you’re ready. Hell, some people never want to be committed, and that’s totally fine too.
This explosion of casual encounters
has also led to significant growth in dating apps specifically designed for hookups. Today it’s easier than ever to find a casual partner and meet up for some great time. However, from the sea of dating apps, it can be challenging to recognize the ones that are worth your time.
Some of them aren’t meant for this kind of dating, while others simply don’t work. But have no worries; this is why we are here to share the best hookup apps out there. On top of that, this list is made out of apps you can use for free. So let’s start.
1. Kasual
Kasual is a free dating app that people specifically use to hook up. What’s really good about this app is that it doesn’t gather any personal information
. Users can blurry their profile pictures and put emojis on their faces to get even more anonymity.
In other words, this app cares about people who don’t want everyone else to know that they want to hook up. The only thing Kasual needs to work is your location. With this information, Kasual can match you with other locals and create opportunities for you.
When the app finds matches, users can flip a card if they like those people. If both people like each other, the two are matched.
2. Ashley Madison
Ashley Madison is so popular that most people have heard about this dating site/app. It has been active since 2002, and a lot of people use it for affairs, one-nighters, and dating casually. Even though the site was primarily designed to help married people hook up, it’s also great for singles.
You can enjoy having sex with strangers without any strings attached. Ashley Madison has some of the best communication options in the business with gifts, chats, winks, messages, and so much more.
But this app comes with a twist - it’s free for women only. Men can browse the app and use lots of features but can’t match other users unless they pay. Ashley Madison has a vast number of users and a modern interface.
3. Zoosk
Zoosk is an online dating app that doesn’t include a lot of preparation, giving information about yourself, setting up your profile, and answering survey questions. After setting up your account in just a couple of seconds, you can start using the app.
As you do, the platform monitors your behaviour, likes & dislikes and uses this information to find the most suitable matches. Zoosk is convenient and easy to use. It currently has around 40 million active users, and the only thing you need to do is swipe to get matched with the right people.
This isn’t an app that should be used by people looking for something serious. It’s important to mention that there is a fair amount of dead profiles on Zoosk and that the free version has some limitations.
4. Tinder
Tinder is the most known dating app in the world. Even though Tinder supposedly caters to all kinds of dating, everyone knows that it’s best for people looking for one-night stands. Tinder is easy to use and works really fast.
It has tons of users, but sadly, many people aren’t really sure about hooking up with people. In other words, you might get tired of swiping. But the sheer number of users means that everyone can find a person they like to hookup with.
The important thing is that you can use the core features of Tinder completely free. Even though there are three different types of upgrades, you don’t really need them.
5. POF
POF is short for Plenty of Fish. Even though it’s not actually the largest dating app, it does have an amazing reputation. Plenty of Fish is very successful at helping singles find dates. This also includes flings, casual encounters, and hookups.
POF lets every user adjust their profile to the tiniest detail. Be as specific as possible, and this will help get matched with the right people. It might have a traditional approach with extensive profiles and long questionnaires, but it works!
The algorithm is very powerful and finds people that will actually be good for each other. It’s a great place to find people looking for something casual.
6. OkCupid
OkCupid offers so many different things, and one of those is hooking up. It’s a sizable LGBTQ+ site that can be used by straight people as well. However, it has a community that leans towards the left. Currently, OkCupid has over 50 million members.
Around 65% of them are men and 35% women. Even though the app has a premium profile, you can use pretty much all the essential features with the free version. This means that you can send messages, browse member profiles, and use the search feature.
7. Bumble
In a way, Bumble is like Tinder but not entirely. Apart from casual dating, Bumble is also suitable for finding a committed relationship. You can outline what you’re looking for right away after adding your profile bio.
When it comes to heterosexual dating, women are the ones that have to make a move when matching with someone. In other words, guys can’t make contact. This is why this is a great app for girls who want to avoid creepy guys and find guys who want the ladies to make the first step.
The app is immaculate and straightforward. Every user is clear about their needs, so you won’t waste time on someone who is looking for something serious.
8. Badoo
In terms of size, Badoo is one of the top dating platforms at this moment, with over 350 million users globally. When using Badoo, what first comes to mind is just how good it looks and that it’s truly a modern app. You can always find local hookups on Badoo because so many people use it.
Even though it has a premium version, the free option also lets you find dates with ease. It’s a quickie app that matches people based on their location and photos, simple as that. There’s no need to give tons of information about yourself.
9. Grindr
Grindr is a hookup app used mainly by a younger crowd that’s open to LBTQ+ communities. Grindr works great for queer, trans, bisexuals, trans people, and even straight people. Signing up takes a couple of seconds, you have utmost anonymity, and the app is entirely free.
It literally takes seconds to match with someone. On top of that, everyone on the app knows why they are there. In other words, you won’t get stuck with people who want to be in a committed relationship.
10. Pure
Pure is a place where you won’t have second thoughts about what you’re doing with someone. Everyone on this app is looking for a booty call without any complications or mixed feelings. The app itself “forces” users to pretend like they don’t know each other even if they’ve had an encounter.
The name of the game here is casual sex, and that’s it. All of the conversations, personal information, and images you upload get deleted within 60 minutes. This makes it easy to do some anonymous hookups and even cheat on your partner if that’s what you’re looking for.
11. Her
If you’re a queer woman looking to do something spicy without worrying about feelings, relationships, and so on, “HER” is the right place for you. It’s a crossover between a social network and a dating app. HER focuses strictly on casual dating for queer, bisexual, and lesbian women.
If you are tired of getting hit on by guys or asked to join straight threesomes, consider using HER. A solely “queer women-oriented” dating platform was long overdue, and we are glad that this community finally has a place of its own.
12. Hily
We’ve mentioned a couple of apps that are more inclined to women. Well, Hily is an app that is more likely to be used by men. In other words, it’s more designed for conservative people where men have the role of “protectors” looking to save their damsels-in-distress.
The most important thing about Hily is good pictures. The app matches you based on photos as well as location. It’s completely free to use and has a sound security system that requires everyone’s ID and a live image to verify their identity.
Hily also has an innovative machine learning technology
that matches users based on their preferences and interests.
13. HUD
HUD app is one of the more recent casual dating sites growing fast in the online dating world. Even though it was launched recently in 2015 in just a year and a half, it was one of the most downloaded apps in its category.
HUD has an entirely modern approach to casual dating and shows that it’s possible to add something new and exciting to users. First of all, the community here is relaxed, but there’s no room for sleazy people. The number of fake and inactive profiles is close to 0.
There’s no need to swipe as every user can go through their matches instantly. Even the paid option is really cheap compared to competitors.
14. Down
Down was first designed as a casual dating app for Facebook. In other words, it was made to help you match secretly with your Facebook friends. But policy changes in Facebook made it impossible for this to work.
This made the developers move in another direction and create an app that’s similar to Tinder. After setting up a profile, you swipe profiles and chat with your matches. But you can swipe in three ways, including “Hookup”, “Date”, or “Ignore”.
It’s completely free, but it can take time to get a match that you will like.
Best Hookup Apps: Your Questions Answered
Are hookup apps real?
Yes, they are! There are tons of hookup apps out there and what’s even better is that you can find lots of free hookup apps that you can use. Millions of people worldwide use these apps to find hot dates and get nasty with strangers.
How do free hookup apps work?
These apps work like any other dating apps. Users have to set up their profiles and match with other users on the app. You can choose who you want to talk to, and if they express the same wish, you can start chatting. If you hit it off, you can meet up and get your rocks off.
Are hookup apps safe?
Some of the best hookup apps have excellent security systems. They use AI, machine learning, encryption, and various verification methods to protect their users. Yes, these apps are generally safe, but you should make sure to find some reviews before trying out a platform.
Do girls use Tinder for “Hooking Up”?
Of course, they do. Around 30% of users on Tinder are women. However, research has also shown that many women don’t want to admit that they are using this dating app. Simply put, there are probably more women using the app than the numbers show.
Is Zoosk a hookup app?
Yes, it’s one of the best places to find casual sex. On top of that, it’s really quick and easy to set up without having to waste time on adding information or customizing your profile. Zoosk is a completely free hookup app that anyone can use.
It currently has over 27 million members, and it’s one of the most profitable dating apps due to its number of users and sheer quality.