14 Best Muscle OnlyFans Featuring OnlyFans Muscle Girls in 2024

Get ready to explore the fit and fiery world of the best female muscle OnlyFans of the year. From deadlifts and dumbbells to protein and powerlifting, these buff babes are flexing their strength and breaking stereotypes with every post. So get ready to hit the gym as we explore the most muscular OnlyFans of the year!
1. Rose Fit — Most Down-To-Earth Muscle OnlyFans Creator
Features:
Nearly 192,000 Likes
Over 1,600 Photos
Close to 900 Videos
$14.99 Subscription
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @rose.fittt
Instagram: @rose.fittt1
X: @rosefittt1
TikTok: @rose.fittt
About Rose Fit:
Meet multifaceted FBB OnlyFans creator Rose Fit. This down-to-earth, active girl is a fitness competitor, raver, and adult content creator. She posts several times a day and will fill your feed with a wide-variety of content including solo adventures, intimate moments, group activities, lesbian collaborations, and more.
2. Louise Fit Coach — Most Curvy Muscle OnlyFans Creator
Features:
Over 248,000 Likes
More Than 1,300 Photos
Nearly 300 Videos
$15.99 Subscription
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @louisefitcoach
Instagram: @louise_fitcoach
TikTok: @louise_fitcoach
About Louise Fit Coach:
Louise Fit Coach is one of the top creators worldwide - for good reason. This female bodybuilder OnlyFans girl, has a petite silhouette, curvy body, and spicy personality. She shares exclusive content, daily stories, personal photos, voice notes, and weekly treats.
3. G — Best Muscle OnlyFans Creator Who Video Calls
Features:
Over 163,000 Likes
Nearly 700 Photos
Over 100 Videos
$9.99 Subscription
Where to Follow:
About G:
Get ready for G. This muscle girls OnlyFans creator has tight muscles, bubbly curves, and a fiery personality. She shares solo content, personal videos, and so much more. She also offers fetish content, spicy messaging sessions, video calls, custom creations, and intimate for sale.
4. Mandy Urner — Best Wrestling Muscle OnlyFans Creator
Features:
Over 136,000 Likes
Nearly 5,200 Photos
More Than 300 Videos
$9.99 Subscription
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @goddess-mandy
Instagram: @goddessmandy_ifbbpro
About Mandy Urner:
Many Urner is an OnlyFans FBB creator who puts in as much work in the gym as she does in the bedroom. She’s a pro bodybuilder, world-class wrestling entertainer, and passionate adult content creator. She shares passionate videos, fetish content, live shows, themed videos, custom creations, flexing videos, and so much more.
5. Brandi Mae — Most Passionate Muscle OnlyFans Creator
Features:
Nearly 110,000 Likes
Over 4,600 Photos
Close to 800 Videos
$4.54 Subscription
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @sexybuffbabe
X: @MsMae4u
About Brandi Mae:
Brandi Mae is a muscle women OnlyFans creator who is working to change stereotypes and redefine mainstream beauty. She wants to share the beauty of strength and embrace her hyper-muscular physique. She will steal your heart and change your mindset one flex at a time.
6. Lexa Fit Freak — Best Muscle OnlyFans Creator Who Roleplays
Features:
Over 101,000 Likes
Nearly 4,500 Photos
Close to 1,400 Videos
Free Subscription
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @free_lexastahl
X: @lexaj99
About Lexa Fit Freak:
Lexa Fit Freak is a published model and fetish queen who loves to interact with her fans and create content. She shares intimate videos, special instructions, back-door adventures, toy testing, humiliation, and muscular content. She loves to chat, so don’t be afraid to send her a message.
7. Izzy — Most Dominant Muscle OnlyFans Creator
Features:
Over 71,000 Likes
Nearly 2,700 Photos
Close to 300 Videos
$9.99 Subscription
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @izzyfit
About Izzy:
Izzy is a muscular OnlyFans creator who loves to lift weights and dominate men. She’s a quiet girl who typically keeps to herself but lets loose when behind closed doors. She keeps her page filled and posts every day, offering muscle worship, custom creations, solo adventures, workouts, and more.
8. Amazonka — Most Consistent Muscle OnlyFans Creator
Features:
Over 70,000 Likes
More Than 1,000 Photos
Close to 100 Videos
$50 Subscription
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @amazonka
Instagram: @nataliya.amazonka
About Amazonka:
Amazonka is a professional bodybuilder, IFBB pro, and fitness model who will blow your mind. She’s a strong girl who holds the world record for deadlifts, bench presses, and arm lifting. She loves to share her passions with the world and chats every day with her subscribers.
9. Emily Brand — Top Muscle OnlyFans Physique Competitor
Features:
Nearly 64,000 Likes
Over 1,400 Photos
Close to 1,000 Videos
$7.50 Subscription
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @emilyjbrand98
Instagram: @_emjbrand98_
TikTok: @emilyjbrand98
About Emily Brand:
Emily Brand is a muscle OnlyFans creator, IFBB pro physique, female bodybuilder, and physique competitor. She loves to bear it all as she flexes and flaunts her tightly toned muscles. She posts almost every day, loves to chat, and will fulfill all of your custom requests.
10. Marvelous — Best Muscle OnlyFans Creator With Flexing Content
Features:
Nearly 62,000 Likes
Close to 600 Photos
Over 100 Videos
$19.98 Subscription
Where to Follow:
OnlyFans: @marvelousvip
About Marvelous:
Marvelous is a muscle OnlyFans creator who’s created a VIP oasis to share her passions. On her page, you’ll find muscle flexing, intimate photos, passionate videos, live streams, and special surprises. She loves to create connections with her subscribers, so make sure to send her a message when you subscribe!
As our journey through the world of muscle girl OnlyFans comes to a close, strength has never looked so sensual. These fit fatales have broken stereotypes, challenged norms, and redefined beauty with every post. From their empowering workouts to their spicy pastimes, these trailblazers have left us craving more with every flex. If you’re still searching for more fitness fanatics to add to your page, check back soon. We’re always searching for more muscular babes to add to the list.