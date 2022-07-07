Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

5 Best Anti-Inflammatory Supplements to Try in 2022

Thu, Jul 7, 2022

Natural health continues to catch on worldwide as people everywhere discover the bounty nature has provided for our overall well-being. Whether it’s CBD for inflammation or simple essential nutrients like vitamin D, there are plenty of all-natural compounds we can use to fight back against inflammation without resorting to conventional treatments. Learn about the 5 best anti-inflammatory supplements you should try for inflammation in 2022.

What Are the Benefits of Anti-Inflammatory Supplements?

Anti-inflammatory substances reduce inflammation in your body, a natural immune reaction to injury or infection that often goes awry. When inflammation doesn’t go away after you’ve healed, it’s called chronic, and chronic inflammation causes pain, damages your body’s tissues, and may even shorten your life.

Natural anti-inflammatories soothe inflammation and often also combat oxidative stress, inflammation’s partner in damage and destruction. As a result, people who use anti-inflammatory supplements commonly report experiencing less pain, sleeping better, and even feeling less anxious.

Top 5 Best Anti-Inflammatory Supplements to Try

What are the best widely available anti-inflammatory supplements you can try in 2022? Here are our top 5:

1. Cannabidiol (CBD)
click to enlarge image1.jpg

CBD is a non-intoxicating derivative of the hemp plant that does not show considerable affinity for the brain’s CB1 receptors, the neurological components that make THC get you high (it might even reduce their activity). Instead, CBD appears to bind with neuroreceptors in the TRP family, which are involved in regulating inflammation.

That’s one potential explanation scientists sometimes point to when answering the question of why so many people have reported experiencing reductions in inflammation after using CBD. The 2018 Farm Bill thoroughly separated CBD from THC on a regulatory level, making it possible to buy CBD products online regardless of where you live in the country.

2. Curcumin
click to enlarge image3.jpg
The active component of turmeric root, curcumin has been widely studied for its potential anti-inflammatory properties. Available in the form of an extract as well as present in turmeric-infused food and drinks, curcumin has been used in Ayurvedic medicine for centuries as a cure-all for various forms of life’s common aches and pains. Now, Western audiences are starting to catch on to this bright-orange powder’s potential healing properties.

3. Omega fatty acids
image2.png
Present in high concentrations in fish, omega fatty acids are believed to be powerhouses when it comes to fighting inflammation and oxidative stress — especially omega-6 fatty acids. You can consume high-enough concentrations of omega fatty acids simply by eating fish 1-2 times per week, and these anti-inflammatory substances are also widely available in the form of supplements.

4. Boswellia
image5.png

Used for healing purposes since ancient times under the name of frankincense, Boswellia serrata has received scientific attention in the modern day due to its considerable anti-inflammatory properties. Especially useful when added to topical products, boswellia is so effective for illness and pain that ancient people considered it worth its weight in gold.

5. Vitamin D
image4.jpg

You need vitamin D just to survive, but making sure your body always has plenty of this essential nutrient will also help you fight back against inflammation. Make sure you take vitamin D3 for the best effects, and accompany your daily vitamin D with calcium and magnesium to help these essential minerals absorb better at the same time.

Choosing the Best Anti-Inflammatory Supplements This Year

As times remain uncertain around the globe, taking care of your health has become more important than ever. If inflammation has been reducing your quality of life, the time has come to take a new approach.

Whether you’ve been disappointed by conventional inflammation treatments or you’re simply looking for a little bit of extra help, any one of the supplements we’ve discussed would be a good pick. Unless your doctor has something to say against it, you might even want to try them all.

With all of the anti-inflammatory supplements we’ve listed — and especially in the case of CBD — it’s important to seek out high-quality, natural products that don’t contain any contaminants. CBD products should be accompanied by third-party lab reports, and all supplements should be equipped with detailed ingredient information.

There are always new solutions to try as you get inflammation under control. Pick a supplement that works for you, and start fighting inflammation the natural way today.

