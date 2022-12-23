Best Latin Dating Sites & Apps To Meet Latino Singles

Finding a good online dating platform or app for the first time may be tricky, especially if you want to meet Latin women or men who live outside the US. Below, you’ll find out the major things about top Latin dating sites and see which one fits your expectations best. Go ahead and meet your Latina love today in a few clicks!

Top 8 Latin Dating Sites

To help you get started online dating, we've compiled a list of the best Latin dating sites so you can start exploring your options.
  1. La-Date - If you’re looking for a distant friendship with Latina singles or communication to widen your outlook, this dating site is for you.
  2. LoveFort - The dating service where Latino singles are eager to meet foreigners for serious relationships. You won’t find fast hookups here.
  3. LatinFeels - This dating site is great for casual chatting with Latino people online. If you only want to meet someone from the region for the first time, start here.
  4. ColombiaLady - A region-specific Hispanic dating site where women from the Caribbean and Latin American regions hang out to get acquainted with men for potential dating in real life.
  5. LatamDate - One of the largest Latino dating websites in the world that has thousands of Latin singles to meet for dating and long-term relationships.
  6. LatinWomanLove - This is an online Latino dating site full of numerous attractive and smart ladies who are looking for new acquaintances across the globe.
  7. TheLuckyDate - An online dating site where women from all over the world, including Latin countries, are waiting to meet men for chat and potential dates.
  8. LatinWomenDate - Here, you can get acquainted with women from Latin America with the perspective of dating them in real life.
La-Date

✅Pros

❌Cons

Free sign-up

All communication features are paid

Responsive support team (replies in 24h)

No mobile app

Very detailed profiles with photos and a lot of info


Gift delivery


click to enlarge Best Latin Dating Sites & Apps To Meet Latino Singles
Who are the users?

People who come to La-Date for acquaintances and chat are friendly, outgoing, and really active users enjoying meeting men and women from all over the world.

The female audience comes mostly from Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic. Ladies here are active, they’re the first to text you and gladly reply if you wink at them or send a greeting message. On La-Date website, Latina single women and men mostly look for communication with a trace of friendship rather than intimate relationships, so if you’re looking for fast sex, you won’t find it on this website.

Free vs. Premium

La-Date offers both free opportunities and paid features, so here’s what you can expect as a member of the community.

Free features:
  • Registration on the website;
  • Creating a profile and editing it;
  • Searching for users;
  • Viewing women’s profiles;
  • Sending winks to users you admire;
  • Following users.
Paid features:
  • Talking via online chat;
  • Sending mails;
  • Ordering gifts;
  • Adding stickers to your messages in the chat.
  • Opening photos, videos, and other media in mails and chat.
Verdict

As you can see, La-Date is a leading Hispanic dating site with active members who are eager to welcome new people. However, if you want to communicate on this site, you’ll have to upgrade your profile with any credit package of your choice to pay for communication features just like on other Mexican dating services. As for the search and communication tools quality, they’re simple to navigate even for those who are new to Latin online dating platforms.

LoveFort

✅Pros

❌Cons

Wide audience from different parts of the world including Latin America

No mobile app

24/7 customer support


Free credits to try out chatting and mailing tools


Safe payment methods


click to enlarge Best Latin Dating Sites & Apps To Meet Latino Singles
Who are the users?

All the Hispanic singles on LoveFort are looking for the same thing—friendship around the globe. Some women are interested in distance dating, however, the majority of them believe that it’s better to be online buddies than lovers. Also, a minority of ladies are eager to meet with no strings attached, so if you’re looking for some easy acquaintances for intimacy with Latin females, LoveFort won’t fit.

Free vs. Premium

Now let's know what you can expect to get free of charge on LoveFort, and what you’ll need to pay for.

Free features:
  • Signing up and creating a user profile;
  • Searching for people;
  • Sending winks to show you’re interested in meeting someone;
  • Viewing users’ profiles and photos;
  • Seeing and updating your feed.
Premium features:
  • Sending texts in an online chat;
  • Sending mails and opening them from other users;
  • Sending gifts to those you admire.
Verdict

All things considered, LoveFort is a great place to start your online communication journey especially if you’re unsure about jumping into a distant relationship right away.

LatinFeels

✅Pros

❌Cons

Free registration

Paid communication tools

Complimentary credits to try out the services

No monthly/quarterly/yearly membership

Fast-working search tool and filters

Mobile app not available

Users of different age groups



click to enlarge Best Latin Dating Sites & Apps To Meet Latino Singles (3)

Who are the users?

LatinFeels is one of those popular Latin dating sites you won’t regret using for a few reasons.

First of all, users here are diverse. You may meet women from South America, the Caribbean, as well as Portugal here. They also come in different ages from the 20s to 50s, so you’ll definitely meet Hispanic singles who fit your expectations.

Second, users on LatinFeels quickly come in contact with you and even text first. They’re ready to have a light conversation without touching any deep topics, so if you’re looking for a place to relax, it’s LatinFeels.

Free vs. Premium

Here’s what you get on LatinFeels by default and for an additional price.

Free features:
  • Signing up and account creation;
  • Searching and filtering women’s profiles;
  • Sending winks;
  • Viewing profiles;
  • Exploring trending profiles of women;
  • Updating your feed.
Premium features:
  • Communicating via online chat;
  • Sending and opening mails;
  • Adding videos, photos, and stickers to mails;
  • Opening videos and photos in mails.
As you can see, key services to reach out to other members imply you purchase access to them for credits. They’re the internal currency of LatinFeels that you can buy in packages and renew when needed.

Verdict

LatinFeels is one of the best Latin dating sites that you'll like if you’re not into immediate relationships but rather looking for acquaintances in the region. Latin singles on this site are equally tolerant to all men they meet, so the chances that you’ll be rejected are pretty low.

ColombiaLady

✅Pros

❌Cons

The fast registration process in a couple of steps

All communication tools are paid

Intuitive navigation on the website

No special offers for existing users

Interesting people among the users


All communication methods are at your disposal to meet people



click to enlarge Best Latin Dating Sites & Apps To Meet Latino Singles (2)

Who are the users?

On ColombiaLady, you’ll hardly meet Latin singles who just want to chat online. Women come here to get acquainted with foreigners and be invited on real dates over time, so if you have it in your plans, ColombiaLady is for you. The majority of female users on this site are single Caribbean or Latin ladies aged 20-45 years old. They have at least a high school education, a few hobbies that they’d like to share with their potential partners, and a certain view on relationships they want to have.

Free vs. Premium

Now let’s see what ColombiaLady has to offer to meet Latino women.

Free features:
  • Registration;
  • Profile creation and editing;
  • Updating your status;
  • Searching for women;
  • Narrowing down your search results with filters;
  • Checking women’s profiles.
Premium features:
  • Sending texts in chat;
  • Sending mails via mailbox;
  • Ordering gifts;
  • Opening media files in chat or in a mail.
Verdict

ColombiaLady is one of the best Latin dating websites due to its great determined audience and positive customer experience with the website. The price for communication tools isn’t too high like on other legitimate international dating sites, so feel free to give it a try.

LatamDate

✅Pros

❌Cons

Numerous communication tools

All features for communication are paid

Very detailed users' profiles

Prices for premium services are high

24/7 customer support


All Latin American countries are represented



click to enlarge Best Latin Dating Sites & Apps To Meet Latino Singles

Who are the users?

Since LatamDate is one of the oldest Latin dating sites in USA, people use it all over Latin America countries. Therefore, it’s hard to paint the portrait of typical Latin singles who are hanging out here in search of men. Women of different ages, professions, and views come to LatamDate to meet Western men, but they’re united by one thing—they aim to start a real relationship with male members.

Free vs. Premium

As for features, LatamDate has one of the most abundant sets of services to use, check them below.

Free features:
  • Creating an account;
  • Updating your profile;
  • Using advanced search filters for matchmaking;
  • Viewing profiles;
  • Viewing public photos on profiles;
  • Adding profiles to favorites.
Premium features:
  • EMF Mail;
  • Admirer mail;
  • Online text chat;
  • CamShare;
  • Online voice call.
Verdict

LatamDate is a decent online dating platform that has the maximum communication features that you can find. Besides this, there’s also an advanced search tool that allows you to identify your perfect match precisely.

LatinWomanLove

✅Pros

❌Cons

Fits for quick acquaintances with no strings attached

Messy registration process

Help Center to resolve your technical issues with a site


A fine selection of women’s profiles


Wide range of communication methods



click to enlarge Best Latin Dating Sites & Apps To Meet Latino Singles
Who are the users?

If you want to meet Latin women for dates or chat with them to not be bored, LatinWomanLove is the place to go. Elite singles aged 20-48 years old from South and Latin America come here to get acquainted with men from different countries, spend a few hours chatting, or meet to have fun.

Mostly, members come from Argentina, Colombia, Bolivia, Mexico, and Chile. They’re looking for different kinds of bonds from a couple of dates to long-term relationships and marriage. Therefore, you’ll have a chance to find what you’re looking for regardless of your intentions.

Free vs. Premium

LatinWomanLove provides its basic services free of charge, yet if you want to get a full range of communication features, you’ll need to purchase credit packages.

Free features:
  • Registration and quiz to find out whether you fit the criteria of the website membership;
  • Viewing women’s profiles;
  • Searching for Latino singles and filtering your results;
  • Viewing public photos and other content on women’s pages.
Premium features:
  • EMF Mail and Admirer Mail;
  • Video and voice calls;
  • CamShare;
  • Online chat.
Verdict

Although LatinWomanLove can’t be called a free Latin dating site, it provides a lot of communication services you’ll love. Voice and video calls create a great feeling of communicating face-to-face, so distance won’t be a big deal for you and your new acquaintances.

TheLuckyDate

✅Pros

❌Cons

Cheap credits packages

No mobile app

Very simple chat design similar to popular messengers

The lack of video and voice calls

High-quality women’s profiles with many photos and info


Overall great usability



click to enlarge Best Latin Dating Sites & Apps To Meet Latino Singles
Who are the users?

All Latino singles who you meet on TheLuckyDate have one feature in common: although they come from countries thousands of miles away from you, they feel completely okay with dating a man from abroad and traveling for a love interest. If this is what you’re looking for besides casual chatting online, consider giving TheLuckyDate a try.

Another thing that makes TheLuckyDate members stand out from the crowd is that they text you first: they’re not waiting for you to take a step towards them. Courtship isn’t that important for them so get ready for a few messages from attractive Latinas immediately after you sign up.

Free vs. Premium

The Latina dating website offers both free and premium features to its users. Below, you can see what exactly you get for free and what should be paid.

Free features:
  • A sign-up process on the platform;
  • Profile composition and editing;
  • Searching for users;
  • Viewing their profiles;
  • A profile evaluation tool to find more matches.
Premium features:
  • Communication in an online chat;
  • Sending and opening mails from users;
  • Purchasing virtual gifts to show your admiration.
Verdict

TheLuckyDate is one of the most convenient South American dating sites in terms of online chat usability: its window is the simplest compared to competitors and you may even feel like you’re texting your old friends on Facebook. Besides this, prices on TheLuckyDate services are lower than on other popular Latino dating sites.

LatinWomenDate

✅Pros

❌Cons

Safe payment methods

High prices

Well-thought-out navigation

The inability to chat without buying credits

Only the most reliable communication tools


Fits for online dating as well as just chatting



click to enlarge Best Latin Dating Sites & Apps To Meet Latino Singles

Who are the users?

Many LatinWomenDate female members are eager to start relationships with western bachelors after a few weeks of online chatting. Even if you don’t intend to find a girlfriend to travel half the world for a date, meeting Latin American singles on this platform is enjoyable: they’re determined to find what they want, and they’re intelligent and ready for dating foreigners. Therefore, if you’re looking for a Latin partner abroad, you can easily meet them on LatinWomenDate.

Free vs. Premium

A lot of features are available for free on LatinWomenDate but a few of them are premium and require purchasing credits.

Free features:
  • Registration;
  • Checking suggested profiles;
  • Sending winks to girls you like;
  • Viewing photos and public videos of women;
  • Matchmaking via quiz during the registration process.
Premium features:
  • Online chat;
  • Admirer mail and EMF mail;
  • Voice and video call;
  • CamShare.
Verdict

The desire to meet Latin women for dating may make you wonder where to start, and the best option is to do it on LatinWomanLove. This website has it all to help you meet Hispanic ladies of your dreams and keep in touch with them regardless of the distance: wide communication tools, constant customer support, and a lot of payment methods to use.

How to stay safe on Latin dating sites?

If you’re visiting online dating sites for the first time, you may not know about the risks that may occur in case of careless behavior. To avoid scammers and keep your privacy, remember the following points:
  1. Don’t use your business email address/phone number for registration on Latin women dating sites. This is unnecessary since you may get a lot of notifications to your email that will distract you from work. Also, using corporate emails for personal purposes isn’t ethical.
  2. Don’t answer messages where your personal information is asked. If any user tries to find out your card number, level of income, etc., refrain from replying and report that to customer service.
  3. Don’t rush to believe sad stories that aim at getting money from you. If you meet Latinas online and the first thing they’re texting about is their problems that require money to be resolved, think twice before trusting them. Whatever deep in love you are, you shouldn’t be too fast to transfer hundreds of dollars across the world to “save” someone.
  4. Don’t click links sent to you in private messages. Especially if they come in the first couple of texts instead of greeting. It may cost you money as well.
  5. Don’t interact with profiles without photos and limited personal information. They can turn out to be fake.
  6. Don’t accept suggestions to leave the dating app and continue communicating with a user via other websites. It may not be safe for your identity.
  7. Don’t post any personal facts online. It’s not needed to meet Latin women but can be dangerous for your privacy.
As you have seen from the above article, meeting potential partners on a Latin American dating site is a safe thing if you know how to do it, what niche dating apps are the most reliable, and choose yours according to your needs and the kind of relationship you’re looking for.

FAQ

Are there any free Latino dating sites?

Yes, there are a few free Latin dating sites; however, to enjoy all the communication features, you may need to purchase credit packages or premium membership according to the price list. The final expenditures on online dating sites will depend on the frequency of using them and the time you spend in online chat.

Can you browse Hispanic dating sites anonymously?

No, you can’t. Best Latino dating sites require new guests to sign up before they can search for users, view their profiles, or make contacts with them. Although you don’t need to provide proof of your identity, registering and stating your name is necessary to meet Latin women.

Which dating site has the most success rate?

All of the Latin dating websites mentioned on our list have a success rate of over 70%. Choose the one that fits your needs best and don’t hesitate to start meeting Latinas today.

